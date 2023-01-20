BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) – The former CEO of a Louisiana health clinic has been sentenced to over six years in prison for defrauding the Louisiana Medicaid Program. Victor Clark Kirk, 73, of Baton Rouge, was sentenced to 82 months in federal prison and three years of supervised release following his convictions for conspiracy to commit health care fraud and health care fraud, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office Middle District of Louisiana.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 4 HOURS AGO