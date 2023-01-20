Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
12 Injured in Shooting at Baton Rouge NightclubcreteBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Restaurant Week is back this weekTina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
LSU's Challenging 2023 Football ScheduleJameson StewardBaton Rouge, LA
Austin and Aaron Nola host "Strike Out ALS" charity event in Baton RougeTina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Spoke & HubM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Related
cenlanow.com
Former Louisiana health clinic CEO sentenced for $1.8 million Medicaid fraud scheme
BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) – The former CEO of a Louisiana health clinic has been sentenced to over six years in prison for defrauding the Louisiana Medicaid Program. Victor Clark Kirk, 73, of Baton Rouge, was sentenced to 82 months in federal prison and three years of supervised release following his convictions for conspiracy to commit health care fraud and health care fraud, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office Middle District of Louisiana.
cenlanow.com
Baton Rouge grandmother celebrating 105th birthday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Baton Rouge grandmother who will be celebrating her 105th birthday shares her key to a long life. Ann Gray of Baton Rouge has witnessed some of the biggest moments in American history including the first pandemic, the moon landing and the civil rights movement. The mother of six children had a long nursing career before retiring.
cenlanow.com
Man dies following house fire in Washington
ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) A Washington house fire resulted in the death of a 64-year-old man, according to the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office. It happened just before 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, in the 600 block of Pointe Verde. Firefighters located the body of a male victim...
cenlanow.com
Homicide investigation underway in Lafayette
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The Lafayette Police Department is on the scene of a homicide, according to the Lafayette Police Department (LPD). LPD said that around 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 22, LPD responded to the 100 block of Railroad St. in reference to shots fired. After responding to the...
cenlanow.com
Police believe Baton Rouge club shooting was ‘targeted attack’
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 22. According to the police, 12 people were shot inside a club on the 4600 block of Bennington Avenue. Several were treated at local hospitals. Brad Harris, a...
cenlanow.com
Man accused of setting ex-girlfriend’s home on fire to be held without bond
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRRPOUD) — A Baton Rouge judge has denied bond for a man accused of setting his ex-girlfriend’s house on fire. The arson happened on Saturday, Jan. 14 in the 9400 block of Southmoor Drive. Christian King, 30, was arrested and booked into the EBR Parish Prison on charges of violation of protective orders, simple criminal damage to property and simple arson.
cenlanow.com
Possible explosive device found in St. Mary Parish
ST. MARY PARISH, La. (KLFY) – An unknown possible explosive device was found in St. Mary Parish Saturday morning, according to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office (SMPSO). SMPSO said that around 11:10 a.m. on Jan. 21, deputies and the Amelia Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched to a...
Comments / 0