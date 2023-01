President Biden will travel to New York City next week to discuss the impacts the $1.2 trillion infrastructure package he signed into law in November 2021 is having on the local economy, according to the White House. The 80-year-old president will arrive in the Big Apple next Tuesday, after a stop in Baltimore, Maryland, on Monday, to tout the massive infrastructure package that passed Congress with bipartisan support. “In New York City, the President will discuss how Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding for the Hudson River Tunnel project will improve reliability for the 200,000 passengers trips per day on Amtrak and New Jersey Transit,”...

