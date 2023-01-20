ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whatcom County, WA

Possibility of snow, strong winds in places across Whatcom County

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Environment Canada weather forecasters issued a special weather statement today, Saturday, January 21st, for areas along the US-Canada border and beyond forewarning of periods of snow over areas above 650 feet. The weather statement says 3/4 to 2 inches of snow accumulation is possible in...
Chilly rain Saturday, mainly dry Sunday

Grab a warm, waterproof jacket - heavy rain is sweeping through Western Washington today. It's also chilly! Temperatures are below-average. Today, high tides could give way to minor coastal flooding in Sequim and the Central and North Coast. Check out the advisory in effect:. For Port Townsend and Bellingham, king...
Bellingham adds over 40 acres to parks in 2022

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The City of Bellingham added 42 acres to its parks and open spaces in 2022. The Parks and Recreation Department says the properties were paid for with Greenways levy funds and park impact fees. The largest parcel was 20 acres of forested wetlands added to the...
County says boat inspections kept invasives out of lakes in 2022

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Whatcom County Public Works says its boat inspection program successfully kept invasive species out of local lakes in 2022. The department says in a newly released video that inspections cleared invasive mussels from 24 boats and aquatic plants from another 93 vessels. Inspectors drained standing water...
WCSO needs help identifying Birch Bay burglary suspects

BIRCH BAY, Wash. – The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying suspects in a residential burglary that happened in Birch Bay last week. In a Facebook post, the office described a break-in of a home in the 7000 block of Birch Bay...
Several crashes on I-5 followed a localized hailstorm near Ferndale

FERNDALE, Wash. — A several mile section of I-5 was the scene of multiple non-injury crashes, between 7pm and 8pm on Wednesday, January 18th. About the same time an active localized weather system was passing east over parts of the Ferndale, Custer and Blaine areas dumping measurable hail and was responsible for at least 1 lightning strike east of I-5.
Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office of Neighborhoods is back!

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash., January 19, 2023—Today, the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office announced that after a six-month hiatus, the Office of Neighborhoods (OON) outreach team is back in the field helping Snohomish County residents. Founded in 2015, OON began as a part of the city of Everett’s safe street...
