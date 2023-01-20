Read full article on original website
Whatcom residents urged to brace for new round of extra-high ‘king’ tides
Last December’s storm battered Sandy Point, other waterfront areas.
whatcom-news.com
Possibility of snow, strong winds in places across Whatcom County
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Environment Canada weather forecasters issued a special weather statement today, Saturday, January 21st, for areas along the US-Canada border and beyond forewarning of periods of snow over areas above 650 feet. The weather statement says 3/4 to 2 inches of snow accumulation is possible in...
q13fox.com
Chilly rain Saturday, mainly dry Sunday
Grab a warm, waterproof jacket - heavy rain is sweeping through Western Washington today. It's also chilly! Temperatures are below-average. Today, high tides could give way to minor coastal flooding in Sequim and the Central and North Coast. Check out the advisory in effect:. For Port Townsend and Bellingham, king...
KGMI
Bellingham adds over 40 acres to parks in 2022
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The City of Bellingham added 42 acres to its parks and open spaces in 2022. The Parks and Recreation Department says the properties were paid for with Greenways levy funds and park impact fees. The largest parcel was 20 acres of forested wetlands added to the...
KGMI
County says boat inspections kept invasives out of lakes in 2022
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Whatcom County Public Works says its boat inspection program successfully kept invasive species out of local lakes in 2022. The department says in a newly released video that inspections cleared invasive mussels from 24 boats and aquatic plants from another 93 vessels. Inspectors drained standing water...
What is Treaty Day? Here’s why it’s an important date in Whatcom County
“When we talk about fighting the good fight, that is what we are fighting for,” according to Lummi Nation Chairman Anthony Hillaire.
New Alaska service out of Bellingham’s airport is impacting these travelers
Horizon Air is working with the FAA and the aircraft manufacturer, Embraer, to fix the issue.
lyndentribune.com
Briefly: Lynden and the surrounding areas in the news, Jan. 18, 2023
LYNDEN — Research shows that fire fighters are more likely to be diagnosed with certain types of cancer than the general public — a trend that fire service organizations hope to reduce.
Spring has sprung, in January! Plants begin blooming at this Bellingham favorite nursery
The nursery sells many species of herb and vegetable starts, blueberry and raspberry plants, bedding plants, potting soil and hanging baskets.
Who has the best brunch menu in Whatcom County? Vote now in our poll
From Cosmos Bistro, Dutch Treat Restaurant, Colophon Cafe and more, we’re seeking Whatcom County’s best brunch. Vote for your favorite now!
KGMI
WCSO needs help identifying Birch Bay burglary suspects
BIRCH BAY, Wash. – The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying suspects in a residential burglary that happened in Birch Bay last week. In a Facebook post, the office described a break-in of a home in the 7000 block of Birch Bay...
whatcom-news.com
Several crashes on I-5 followed a localized hailstorm near Ferndale
FERNDALE, Wash. — A several mile section of I-5 was the scene of multiple non-injury crashes, between 7pm and 8pm on Wednesday, January 18th. About the same time an active localized weather system was passing east over parts of the Ferndale, Custer and Blaine areas dumping measurable hail and was responsible for at least 1 lightning strike east of I-5.
Driver fleeing Whatcom County deputies in I-5 wreck that injures four, State Patrol reports
The driver was “fleeing a previously attempted traffic stop” in a gray 2014 Toyota Sienna minivan that was reported as stolen.
lyndentribune.com
GUEST OPINION: Lynden man says limit exposures, don’t invite them
My name is Nicholas E. Sawka and I moved to Lynden a little over 18 months ago with my family. We picked Lynden because of its small-town appeal. I always wanted to raise my kids in the same kind of town that I grew up in. I’m originally from a...
TSA discloses its annual firearm screening report for Bellingham airport
Washington state set a record for the number of guns found in luggage at security checkpoints.
Police investigating this fire that evacuated WWU dorm
Fire crews arrive after smoke is reported and University Police and campus officials are seeking information.
lynnwoodtimes.com
Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office of Neighborhoods is back!
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash., January 19, 2023—Today, the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office announced that after a six-month hiatus, the Office of Neighborhoods (OON) outreach team is back in the field helping Snohomish County residents. Founded in 2015, OON began as a part of the city of Everett’s safe street...
This is why Port of Bellingham wants you to stay away from its pump track during wet weather
The bike pump track is built temporarily in an area reserved for a future, large city park.
More info released on carjacking suspect shot, killed by Lake Stevens police
LAKE STEVENS, Wash. — Editor's note: The video above originally aired Jan. 13, 2023. The Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team (SMART) released more information on its investigation into the deadly Lake Stevens police shooting last week. The incident began after the Lake Stevens Police Department responded to a...
