Acne Studios FW23 Codifies New Dimensions of Masculinity
Over the past several years in fashion, there has been a growing conversation surrounding the expansion of gendered dress notes. But what makes the fused designs particularly interesting is that each designer, brand or house has their unique way of approaching the creative task at hand. For the Fall/Winter 2023 season, Acne Studios makes this matter a core collection driver instead of a peripheral detail – all with its signature cadence of fused fabric wonder.
WINNIE New York Crafts a Wardrobe of Tailored Timelessness for FW23
Crowned as one of Hypebeast’s Best Emerging Menswear Brands of 2022, WINNIE New York has now taken to Paris Fashion Week to present its class of menswear for Fall/Winter 2023. Founded in 2018 by Idris Balogun following stints on Savile Row in London, as well as at Burberry and Tom Ford, the designer has honed his craft of refinement, not focusing necessarily on silhouettes (albeit, they are spot on), but rather a catalog of work that’s simply timeless.
Feng Chen Wang knows more than most about connecting east with west, old with new. Having grown up in a rural village in the southern Fujian province of China, she is now based between Shanghai and London, and sees herself as an ambassador for Chinese craftsmanship. “I am the best bridge-builder,” the designer said, speaking at a preview before her presentation at the Hôtel d’Evreux, a diamond’s throw from Paris’s luxury mecca of Place Vendôme. “It’s about connecting culture and community, and generations as well.”
Marine Serre "Rising Shelter" FW23 Collection Imagines a Dystopian Future for the World
Marine Serre continues to make a grand presentation with her Fall/Winter 2023 presentation at Paris Fashion Week, taking over the Grande Halle de La Villette. When you enter the venue, the showgoers are immediately greeted with a mystical and poetic ambiance. Three towers of various materials were dimly lit as center stage, including that denim and cotton t-shirts, a comment on sustainability no doubt, setting the tone for the show. The set resembles a scale model of a dystopian future, where the guests appear to be imagined as the refuge of tomorrow – hence, the rising shelter – who Marine Serre banks on to fight together and push for an improved society.
Couture Look Of The Day: Doja Cat At Schiaparelli S/S 2023
As part of Day 1 of Couture week Daniel Roseberry Presented His Spring Summer 2023 collection for the French maison and Doja stole the show. Fresh off Men’s Paris Fashion week, the fashion cycle continues. It’s day one of Haute Couture week. Get ready for a week of artisanal excellence, exaggerated silhouettes, celebrity sightings, and opulent, over-the-top looks. This week we’ll be spotlighting our favorite/buzz-worthy couture look of the day, so check back each day. On today’s schedule; Dior, Giambattista Vali, and our surrealist fav, Schiaparelli. Schiaparelli was up first this morning, so it’s only fitting to place our attention there. Daniel Roseberry presented a collection full of whimsy, fantasy, and allegory. Embroidered Animal busts (lion, leopard, and wolf), hand-beaded embellishments, sharp cinched waists, capes, etc.
Pink Airbrush Paint Animates This Clean Nike Air Max 97’s Soles
The Nike Air Max 97 is no longer celebrating a milestone anniversary, but it continues to play an important role in the Swoosh’s lineup of products. Ahead of Valentine’s Day, Christian Tresser’s iconic design emerged in a pretty white and pink ensemble, complete with fuzzy swoosh logos.
A Canvas Tooled Nike Air Force 1 Mid Indulges In “Desert Ochre” Accents
While not employed as often as its other cuts, the Nike Air Force 1 Mid continues to provide diverse design language for the four-decade old silhouette, such as this women’s-exclusive “Desert Ochre” accent. Centered on the aesthetic of its widely-regarded “Triple White” ensemble, smooth crisp “Summit White”...
A Wave Of “Cobalt Bliss” Lands On The Nike Air Max 90 Futura
Since its recent debut in early 2022, the Nike Air Max 90 Futura has gone on to explore a seldom yet effective slate of offerings. While tonal cures and casts have been readily employed as of late, a colorful wash of “Cobalt Bliss” now livens the futuristic Air Max tooling.
The Nike Air Max Goadome Is Now Available In “Deep Burgundy”
The Nike Air Max Goadome has been delivering outdoors-ready function and street-appropriate style for twenty years. And while the Nike Boot (shoutout Wale!) in an all-“Black” look remains a staple in closets across Washington D.C., New York, and other cities, the silhouette continues to experiment with color combinations. Case in point?: A newly-surfaced pair in “Deep Burgundy” and “Gum Medium Brown.”
Frogs and Bunnies Take Over JW Anderson's FW23 Menswear, Pre-Fall 2023 Womenswear Runway
Jonathan Anderson headed to Milan Fashion Week Men’s to showcase his Fall/Winter 2023 menswear and Pre-Fall 2023 womenswear collection for his eponymous label, JW Anderson. The designer, who will be showcasing in the Italian fashion capital for his forthcoming menswear collections, brought surrealism to the catwalk with references to his past, including his collection back in 2013.
A Pair of Premium Goods x Nike Air Force 1 Styles Are Dropping Soon
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Nike has joined forces with Houston-based sneaker boutique Premium Goods for its next Air Force 1 collab. Hitting retail before the end of the month is the Premium Goods x Nike Air Force 1 Low in “The Sophia” and “The Bella” colorways. Premium Goods was founded by Houston native and longtime sneaker fan Jennifer Ford in 2004 and became the first independent sneaker boutique in Texas. Since then, Premium Goods has established itself as a go-to destination for people who...
Brunello Cucinelli Men’s Fall 2023
In November, Brunello Cucinelli presented his first wine, the 2018 vintage of the Rosso del Castello di Solomeo. That experience seeped into Cucinelli’s men’s fall collection which, he said, can change in a season while staying true to its singular identity — and, why not, even improve with time if styled accordingly. So much so that the headline of the Cucinelli notes read: “Timeless Reserves and New Blends.”
“Black/University Blue” Coats The Nike Air Max 95
“Black/University Blue” has taken over the Beaverton brand’s Air Max cushioned series throughout the winter season. Having harkened the darkened composition across the Air Max Plus and Air Max 90, the Sergio Lozano design now indulges in the widely-attributed seldom bright blue accent. As the first near-clad effort...
The Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT Appears In FAMU-Style Colors
Receiving a handful of seldom modifications, the Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT will additionally receive a reworked slate of offerings for the diversely tooled silhouette to dawn throughout 2023. From engaging in early springtime aesthetics to the silhouette’s inclusion amongst Jordan Brand’s overwhelming homage to the Lunar New Year, the suede-treated silhouette now indulges in FAMU’s synonymous vibrant tonal palette.
UNIFORME FW23 Does Essentials Right
For Fall/Winter 2023, designers Hughes Fauchard and Rémi Bats of UNIFORME kept it simple. Titled “Counting Sheep,” the collection forms an essential wardrobe defined by clean lines, soft textures and neutral colors. “‘Counting Sheep’ is our personal version of Sleeping Beauty,” they said in a statement. “It’s...
Actual Source and Goldwin Connect for "Alpine Codex Group" Uniform
Heritage Japanese outwear brand Goldwin has worked with Utah-based design studio Actual Source to dream up a special collaboration imagining a fictional hiking group known as “Alpine Codex Group” which combines the ideas of the American publisher and the outdoor apparel expertise of Goldwin. The resulting collection is...
Tracee Ellis Ross Styles Bodycon Dress With Gucci x The North Face Hiking Boots
Tracee Ellis Ross gave her winter wardrobe an edgy boost in her latest Instagram post. On Tuesday, the “Black-ish” actress uploaded a series of carousel-style images on the social media site, which sees her posing in the corner of a neutral room. “2023 is already feeling hot,” Ross wrote under the photos. The Golden Globe winner kicked off the new year in casual style, wearing a long-sleeve black bodycon dress. The staple piece included puffy shoulder pads, structured contoured boning details on the bodice and a fitted skirt. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) Ross initially...
Paul Smith, Mulberry Create Unisex Bag Collection
Two of Britain’s best-known labels, Paul Smith and Mulberry, have worked together for the first time on a series of unisex totes and crossbody bags that debuted Friday at Smith’s Paris runway show. The two companies have reworked Mulberry’s classic messenger bag, the Antony, using Smith’s signature stripe webbing straps, colorblocking and Shadow Stripe embossing. More from WWDPaul Smith Men's Fall 2023Backstage at Paul Smith Men's Fall 2023Junya Watanabe Men's Fall 2023 The capsule includes two new creations, the Antony Clip and the Antony Tote. Each style is made in the U.K. at Mulberry’s carbon-neutral factories in Somerset with leather sourced from Gold Standard...
The Nike Air Max 90 Futura Makes Preparations For Easter 2023
Though still quite a ways away, Nike is already making preparations for Easter 2023, unveiling a brand new, commemorative colorway of the Air Max 90 Futura. Akin not only to Easter Eggs but also Spring as a whole, the Nike Air Max 90 Futura “Easter” plays around with a wide assortment of pastels. Light blues take the helm, painting many of the adjacent accents as well as the leather trims and the suede that wraps around the entire shoe. Pinks, by comparison, are utilized only in seldom, appearing much less than the violets that lay along the base and lace unit. Even white neutrals are used more heavily, applied along the Swoosh, eye stays, and midsole.
STAMPD Unveils Its Spring 1 “Street Dreams” Capsule Lookbook
Launching its first spring collection, STAMPD Spring/Summer 2023 with a capsule of casual staples in a muted color scheme. Drawing inspiration from automobiles’ chrome and pinstriped finishes, the collection, specifically the lookbook, expresses a dream-like, So-Cal skater perspective, aptly titled “Street Dreams”. In this collection, STAMPD also debuted a flame-shaped silver chrome graphic motif as its new logo to evoke rebellious grunge appeal inspired by the mid-‘90s.
