WCCB Charlotte Got An Exclusive Backstage Interview W/ Music Legend Barry Manilow
CHARLOTTE, N.C.– The Queen City got the chance to sing along with the music legend responsible for the soundtrack of our lives, Barry Manilow. Manilow brought his “Manilow Hits 2023” tour to Charlotte on Saturday. He performed all the big hits for fans who turned out in droves to see him take the stage. Manilow also made a special donation while he was here. He gave a $10,000 check to local music teacher, Walter Suggs. Suggs teaches at Phillip O. Berry Academy of Technology. Suggs will use $5,000 of the gift to provide students with musical instruments. The other $5,000 will be his own personal gift. Manilow told WCCB Charlotte that keeping music in school is a priority.
Local Playwright Focuses On Mental Health For Men Of Color
CHARLOTTE, N.C — Playwright and author Michael Garcia said what started as a book of poetry transformed into a play highlighting an important topic — mental health for men of color. ” Writing from my own perspective of dealing with mental health, dealing with depression, seeing it in...
$500 Per Month for Tinder
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Would you pay $500 for the chance at a date?. Tinder is considering a $500 per month membership level. Right now, there’s no word what extra features would be included. Another dating app owned by the same company, Hinge, is also rolling out a pricier...
Northlake Mall | Shopping mall in Charlotte, North Carolina
Northlake Mall has been a favorite shopping spot in North Charlotte for over a decade. There are dozens of stores, as well as a restaurant and movie theaters from the AMC chain, which make it one of the most complete malls in Charlotte in terms of commercial offer. First of...
Driver killed in Billy Graham Parkway collision: CMPD
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man who was injured in a car accident two weeks ago succumbed to injuries last week, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Monday. Officers responded to the accident Saturday, January 14th, around 4400 Billy Graham Parkway in east Charlotte. Joseph Rogers, 69, was found suffering from injuries and was transported to […]
Daughter’s pit bull inspired NC mom to fight dog overpopulation
She decided to try to alter the course of pit bulls’ collective future in the area.
Views From A Rainy Day In The QC
We’ve captured some rainy views from Uptown Charlotte. Check out the gallery!
Gaston Co. man loses sleep after winning $250,000 on $5 scratch-off ticket
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A Gaston County man had a tough time sleeping on Saturday after his $5 scratch-off ticket netted him $250,000, lottery officials said. “I was just trying to figure out if I was dreaming or something,” Paul Cobler Jr., 51, of Dallas, said. “I could barely sleep after it happened.”
Photo goes viral after Delta Air Lines attendant comforts woman on Charlotte flight
CHARLOTTE — Flight crews have been through a lot in the past few months after a busy holiday season. However, one flight attendant went above and beyond for a passenger on a flight that departed from Charlotte Douglas International Airport. A photo of Delta Air Lines flight attendant Floyd...
5 Must-Try BBQ Joints in North Carolina
NORTH CAROLINA - If you're looking for the Best BBQ Joints in North Carolina, you're not alone. The state has many excellent BBQ joints, and there's something for every taste. Here are a few of our favorites: Red Bridges BBQ Lodge in Shelby, Skylight Inn BBQ in Ayden, Buxton Hall Barbecue in Asheville, and more.
Historic restaurant chain opening new location in North Carolina
A historic restaurant chain that got its start more than 70 years ago is opening a new location in North Carolina. Read on to learn more. On Friday, February 3, 2023, Harold's Chicken & Ice Bar is expected to open its newest North Carolina restaurant location in Charlotte, according to local sources.
Big Dawg Of The Week Is Daylan Smothers From West Charlotte High School
Daylan Smother is a student who once attended Julius Chambers High School. He then transferred to West Charlotte High School for his senior year. Daylan received a scholarship top play at the University of Oklahoma. He graduated school early and is now enrolled at the University of Oklahoma. Each and...
South Carolina land owner to honor 144 slave graves after discovery
A 200-year-old gravesite with nearly 150 buried slaves will soon become one of York County's newest historic locations.
SouthPark | Mall in Charlotte, North Carolina
We begin the list of the best malls in Charlotte with the largest in the city, SouthPark. But it is not only because it is also one of the shopping centers in Charlotte with the longest history, having been inaugurated more than 50 years ago. It is considered one of the malls that receive the most visitors in the United States. And it is not for less, since its list of stores is exceptional. It is the place with the most clothing stores in North Carolina.
South Charlotte Restaurant Health Inspections (Jan. 13-19)
The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Jan. 13 to 19:. • Greco Fresh Grill, 4724 Sharon Road, Charlotte – 87 Violations include: Certified food protection manager wasn’t available; ice was in hand-wash sink; employee touched raw gyro meat and then handled lettuce and tomatoes with the same gloves; items weren’t held cold enough; and some food didn’t have date marking.
Photos: 1993 National Championship Team Reunion
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- At halftime of the UNC-N.C. State game, the North Carolina 1993 National Championship team was honored at mid-court of the Smith Center. Check out Inside Carolina photographer Jim Hawkins' photos of the 30-year reunion ...
MEDIC: One Shot With Life-Threatening Injuries In East Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – MEDIC took one person to the hospital following a shooting in East Charlotte on Sunday night. It happened just before 6:00 at the intersection of Albemarle Road and North Sharon Amity Road. We’re told the victim has life-threatening injuries. Details remain limited.
Tyler Hansbrough Passes Torch to Armando Bacot as UNC Rebound King
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina basketball great Tyler Hansbrough has maintained a place in Chapel Hill through the years, but has spent most of his time lately around Bowling Green, Ky., in an area where other members of his family live, while rehabbing after undergoing a clean-up surgery for a knee meniscus issue.
CMPD: Man dies several days after crash in west Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — The driver in a car who ran a red light and caused a crash last weekend in west Charlotte died from his injuries a few days after the crash, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department on Monday. CMPD says the crash happened just before 7:30 a.m. on...
Airport board recommends flight to Charlotte
Mental health expert weighs in on dealing with trauma. Mental health expert weighs in on dealing with trauma. Dispatchers react to chaos during Walmart shooting. Dispatchers react to chaos during Walmart shooting. Evansville Wing Festival returns for 5th year. Evansville Wing Festival returns for 5th year. Gas station robbed at...
