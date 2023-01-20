ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

wccbcharlotte.com

WCCB Charlotte Got An Exclusive Backstage Interview W/ Music Legend Barry Manilow

CHARLOTTE, N.C.– The Queen City got the chance to sing along with the music legend responsible for the soundtrack of our lives, Barry Manilow. Manilow brought his “Manilow Hits 2023” tour to Charlotte on Saturday. He performed all the big hits for fans who turned out in droves to see him take the stage. Manilow also made a special donation while he was here. He gave a $10,000 check to local music teacher, Walter Suggs. Suggs teaches at Phillip O. Berry Academy of Technology. Suggs will use $5,000 of the gift to provide students with musical instruments. The other $5,000 will be his own personal gift. Manilow told WCCB Charlotte that keeping music in school is a priority.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Local Playwright Focuses On Mental Health For Men Of Color

CHARLOTTE, N.C — Playwright and author Michael Garcia said what started as a book of poetry transformed into a play highlighting an important topic — mental health for men of color. ” Writing from my own perspective of dealing with mental health, dealing with depression, seeing it in...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

$500 Per Month for Tinder

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Would you pay $500 for the chance at a date?. Tinder is considering a $500 per month membership level. Right now, there’s no word what extra features would be included. Another dating app owned by the same company, Hinge, is also rolling out a pricier...
CHARLOTTE, NC
tourcounsel.com

Northlake Mall | Shopping mall in Charlotte, North Carolina

Northlake Mall has been a favorite shopping spot in North Charlotte for over a decade. There are dozens of stores, as well as a restaurant and movie theaters from the AMC chain, which make it one of the most complete malls in Charlotte in terms of commercial offer. First of...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Queen City News

Driver killed in Billy Graham Parkway collision: CMPD

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man who was injured in a car accident two weeks ago succumbed to injuries last week, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Monday. Officers responded to the accident Saturday, January 14th, around 4400 Billy Graham Parkway in east Charlotte. Joseph Rogers, 69, was found suffering from injuries and was transported to […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
PhillyBite

5 Must-Try BBQ Joints in North Carolina

NORTH CAROLINA - If you're looking for the Best BBQ Joints in North Carolina, you're not alone. The state has many excellent BBQ joints, and there's something for every taste. Here are a few of our favorites: Red Bridges BBQ Lodge in Shelby, Skylight Inn BBQ in Ayden, Buxton Hall Barbecue in Asheville, and more.
AYDEN, NC
power98fm.com

Big Dawg Of The Week Is Daylan Smothers From West Charlotte High School

Daylan Smother is a student who once attended Julius Chambers High School. He then transferred to West Charlotte High School for his senior year. Daylan received a scholarship top play at the University of Oklahoma. He graduated school early and is now enrolled at the University of Oklahoma. Each and...
CHARLOTTE, NC
tourcounsel.com

SouthPark | Mall in Charlotte, North Carolina

We begin the list of the best malls in Charlotte with the largest in the city, SouthPark. But it is not only because it is also one of the shopping centers in Charlotte with the longest history, having been inaugurated more than 50 years ago. It is considered one of the malls that receive the most visitors in the United States. And it is not for less, since its list of stores is exceptional. It is the place with the most clothing stores in North Carolina.
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

South Charlotte Restaurant Health Inspections (Jan. 13-19)

The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Jan. 13 to 19:. • Greco Fresh Grill, 4724 Sharon Road, Charlotte – 87 Violations include: Certified food protection manager wasn’t available; ice was in hand-wash sink; employee touched raw gyro meat and then handled lettuce and tomatoes with the same gloves; items weren’t held cold enough; and some food didn’t have date marking.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

MEDIC: One Shot With Life-Threatening Injuries In East Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – MEDIC took one person to the hospital following a shooting in East Charlotte on Sunday night. It happened just before 6:00 at the intersection of Albemarle Road and North Sharon Amity Road. We’re told the victim has life-threatening injuries. Details remain limited.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WTVW

Airport board recommends flight to Charlotte

Mental health expert weighs in on dealing with trauma. Mental health expert weighs in on dealing with trauma. Dispatchers react to chaos during Walmart shooting. Dispatchers react to chaos during Walmart shooting. Evansville Wing Festival returns for 5th year. Evansville Wing Festival returns for 5th year. Gas station robbed at...
CHARLOTTE, NC

