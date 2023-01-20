Read full article on original website
Related
wccbcharlotte.com
Winter Weather Advisory Across the Mountains, Cool and Breezy for the Piedmont
Winter Weather Advisory for the mountains until 4pm. Clouds clear, breezy Monday across the rest of the region. Wednesday’s cold front brings more rain, limited storm threat. A winter weather advisory remains in effect for the mountains with up to 3″ of snow possible. For the highest elevations, near the TN border there could be 3-6″ of snow. Prepare for slippery roads and downed tree limbs as winds could gust 40-50mph. Wind Advisory for the nothern foothills and mountains until 7pm Monday. It will be breezy across the rest of the area as well with winds out of the NW 10-15 mph and gusts up to 30 mph. Clouds will clear with temps reaching the low 50s this afternoon. Chilly tonight with temps falling into the 20s. Sunny and quiet for Tuesday with temps reaching the mid 50s.
WBTV
Snowy day ahead for the mountains, sun returns elsewhere
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the mountains until 4 p.m. today. It will be windy and cold in the mountains all day long. Snow showers will probably accumulate a slushy inch or so around the population centers, but several inches will pile up in the highest elevations along the TN/NC border.
WTVQ
Snow showers tonight before a bigger system mid-week
Lexington, Kentucky: Good Sunday evening everyone, its been a dreary Sunday across the area and the dreary part is about to turn wintry as snow showers and flurries develop later tonight and last through Monday morning. There may be some patches of freezing drizzle as well. Those two combined with temperatures dropping below freezing may create some slick spots for the Monday morning commute across central and eastern Kentucky! Keep that in mind and allow some extra travel time to get to work and school in the morning.
Winter Weather Advisories issued ahead of the snow tomorrow
Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for parts of the region from midnight tonight until 4PM Monday. The Mountains of Northeast Tennessee, the North Carolina Mountains and counties across Southwest Virginia including Grayson, Smyth, Tazewell, Russell, Wise and Lee counties are under this Winter Weather Advisory. This will impact the morning and evening commutes. Roads may […]
wdrb.com
Last Look at Sunday's Wintry Mix Forecast
The small weather system bringing rain and snow to our area Sunday morning is slowly getting closer to us. This low pressure center is already creating both rain and snow and it will bring those to our communities starting early Sunday. By 3 AM moisture is arriving in our southern...
WECT
First Alert Forecast: much-needed rain for Sunday, drier start to the week
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you late this Sunday! After a dry and crisp Saturday, we’ve turned our attention to a storm originating from the Gulf, which will continue to bring periods of rain and possibly a few embedded heavy thunderstorms through Sunday evening with rain ending by early Monday morning. Expect drought-denting rainfall tallies of at least an inch or two across southeastern North Carolina through the evening.
WRBI Radio
Area hit with surprise heavy snowfall
Southeastern IN — Talk about a Sunday morning surprise. The area was hit with several inches of snow early yesterday despite early predictions of 1 to 2. A Winter Storm Warning was issued but was canceled several hours before it was set to expire, thanks to temperatures warming to above the freezing mark.
cardinalnews.org
Patchy freezing rain and sleet Sunday morning prompt winter weather advisory for much of Virginia west of Lynchburg
Want to be the first to see weather news? Sign up for our weekly email weather newsletter, featuring weather journalist Kevin Myatt. A mostly absentee winter since Christmas begins trying to elbow its way back into Southwest and Southside Virginia on Sunday morning with a round of patchy sleet and freezing rain.
Cold Front Brings Rain and Snow Sunday-Monday to West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky
(WOWK) – Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists predict the next system will be moving in on Sunday bringing in some chances for winter weather leading into next week for Ohio and West Virginia. Chances for rain showers will start fairly early Sunday for the region, but we will start with rain showers across the area. These […]
Several NC mountain schools operating on modified schedules Monday due to expected snow
BOONE, N.C. — Several school systems in the North Carolina mountains will be operating on modified schedules or closed on Monday due to snow that is expected to cause travel issues. Avery County Schools will be closed due to forecasted snow. It will be an optional teacher workday. Watauga...
NRVNews
Winter Weather Advisory Until 4 pm Sunday
Areas of sleet and freezing rain expected. Total sleet accumulations of up to a half inch and ice accumulations of up to a tenth of an inch. * WHERE…Portions of northwest North Carolina, southwest and west central Virginia and southeast West Virginia. * WHEN…From 4 AM to 4 PM...
WSET
'We're ready:' VDOT preparing for weekend winter weather
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — With the winter weather expected to come through Virginia Saturday night and Sunday morning, VDOT is prepping the roads to keep you safe. Len Stevens, VDOT's Lynchburg District Communications Manager, said they have crews on standby ready to jump into action, should things get worse than expected.
More slick commutes possible this week, starting Monday morning in WV, KY and OH
(WOWK) — After a Sunday morning filled with freezing rain and car wrecks, wintry weather is set to challenge area drivers a few more times as the week unfolds with an active weather pattern. Monday morning, there could be a light accumulation of snow in the lowlands on top of a refreeze of wet areas. […]
FOX Carolina
NC school districts announce schedule changes Monday morning
ASHEVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Several school districts announced schedule changes for Monday morning due to a winter weather advisory. Avery County Schools will be closed. Buncombe County Schools - All six districts will have a two hour delay. Buses will not run on icy roads. Graham County Schools will...
Heavy snow to impact travel Tuesday night and Wednesday morning
After dry and cool weather for MLK Day on Monday, a storm coming from California will bring heavy snow to the urban corridor and eastern plains starting late Tuesday.A First Alert Weather Day has been declared starting at 5 p.m. Tuesday for deteriorating road conditions. The most difficult travel is expected on the Eastern Plains including along the I-70 and I-76 corridors east of the metro area. But all roads around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins will also become snowpacked and anyone planning travel should be prepared for significant delays.Total snowfall for most areas along the urban corridor will be...
Mount Airy News
Gettin’ ready for the big snow?
Editor’s Note: Reader Diary is a periodic column written by local residents, Surry County natives, and readers of The Mount Airy News. If you have a submission for Reader Diary, email it to John Peters at jpeters@mtairynews.com. It’s gonna’ snow. After a couple of cold sunny days...
kiss951.com
3 North Carolina Towns Best U.S. Mountain Towns for Winter Getaways
Looking for a getaway this winter? I know, this season has been pretty crazy for us all. The weather is up and down, back and forth between freezing and sort of warm. But, nonetheless, it is still technically winter so why not a vacation? North Carolina has a lot of mountain towns that would be perfect for a winter getaway. Can you think of a few places?
WRAL
NCDOT announces temporary overnight road closures between Complete 540 and N.C. 55
The North Carolina Department of Transportation announced overnight road closures for areas in the southern portion of the Complete 540 project Sunday. According to the NCDOT, contractors for the project have scheduled temporary overnight road closures on N.C. 55 Bypass between Old Smithfield Road and East Williams Street while contractors perform bridge work. The temporary road closures on N.C. 55 Bypass are weather dependent.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Winter Weather Advisory: How much snow to expect
CLEVELAND (WJW) — A Winter Weather Advisory is issued for Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina and Summit counties until 1 a.m. Saturday. General lake effect snow continues this morning. Temperatures remain between 30-34° and plenty of melting/slushy roads as expected. Temperatures will continue to fall into the...
kiss951.com
North Carolina City Named A Trip Advisor Best of The Best Food Destination
I always joke that I enjoy trip planning as much as actually taking the trip. And one of the first things on my to-list after booking the flight and hotel is browsing menus and making dinner reservations. There are incredible eats no matter where you choose to visit, but if the sole purpose of your vacation is to eat, and eat well then there are certain places you must visit. Our friends at TripAdvisor just named the best cities for food lovers, and a North Carolina city made the top 10 as one of the best of the best food destination in the nation. It’s one of my favorite cities to visit with tons to do, but if you do visit be sure to schedule lots of time to try all the delicious cuisine.
Comments / 1