Don Cheadle Regretted Agreeing To Play Captain Planet When He Learned The Character Was Blue

Don Cheadle is one of his generation's most celebrated actors and showbusiness professionals, having received nominations for all four major entertainment awards — the Emmys, Grammys, Oscars, and Tonys. Following early roles in the 1980s, Cheadle rose to fame in the '90s with performances in "Devil in a Blue Dress" and "Boogie Nights." In 2004 alone, he starred in "Ocean's Eleven," "Crash," and "Hotel Rwanda," and in 2010, Cheadle joined the MCU as War Machine.
ComicBook

Netflix Just Added One of the Best Action Movies of the Past Decade

A slew of new content has been added to Netflix to kickstart a new month but among the titles they've added is one of the best action films of the past decade, The Raid 2. The 2014 Indonesian action thriller film, a sequel to 2011's breakout The Raid: Redemption, is now available for streaming on the service, and while it's worth seeking out its predecessor, those eager for a great time (albeit a very violent one) would do good to seek it out. Some other notable movies that Netflix has added this week include Tom Cruise's Minority Report, the classic musical Grease, the first five films in the Rocky franchise, the fan-favorite Edgar Wright movie Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, and the classic action film Top Gun.
Looper

Upcoming Live-Action Anime Projects That Flew Under Your Radar

No combination of words sends shivers down the spine of anime fans quicker than "live-action adaptation." Adapting established anime and manga titles is often fraught with problems, and previous attempts have been hit-or-miss for several years. Aside from an occasional winner — such as "Pokémon: Detective Pikachu" — the sub-genre has been littered with some truly atrocious offerings. This includes the likes of "Ghost in the Shell," Netflix' "Death Note," and "Dragonball Evolution" — all hated by fans to varying degrees. Whether because of bad writing, misguided casting, or a misunderstanding of the source material, anime fans have relegated many of these films to the bargain bin.
Looper

The Last Of Us Creators Let Fans Know They're On The Right Track With A Popular Theory About The Fungus

"The Last of Us" has finally hit HBO Max, expanding and exploring Naughty Dog's bleakest universe in a way the original video game never could. As Neil Druckmann (the scribe behind the original game who co-created the HBO adaptation) told Variety, "Everything we saw in the game was from three characters' perspective — [Joel's daughter] Sarah, Joel and Ellie, that's it. Here, we have the ability [to] leave those characters and show some other stuff ... "
Looper

Here's How Family Guy Stays Fresh After Two Decades

For a show like "Family Guy" to be churning out episodes for as long as it has, fans may wonder how it's possible for the writers to come up with fresh, brand-new ideas every week. For each of the chosen plotlines of all the produced episodes, countless other pitched ideas get shot down in the writer's room, never making it to animation. Obviously, for this to be done, there needs to be a way to stay fresh and generate new concepts. Otherwise, the show would come to a screeching halt.
theplaylist.net

‘Gambit’: Channing Tatum Admits It’s Time To “Spiritually, Emotionally, Kind Of Mentally” Let Go Of His ‘X-Men’ Spinoff Film

There have been a number of big franchise films over the years, that have had a ton of stops and stars but would eventually get made and become really successful. Most recently, it happened with “Uncharted,” which went through a number of directors and years of delays before becoming a hit in 2022. And the best example is “Deadpool,” which was all but dead at Fox before finally getting made after test footage leaked and eventually would go on to be one of the biggest superhero franchises currently running. For years, people thought Channing Tatum’s passion project, the “X-Men” spinoff film, “Gambit,” would be one of those stories. Alas, that doesn’t appear to be the case, and the actor is finally coming to terms with it.
Looper

Kevin Feige Sees A Future For The MCU In Genre Experimentation

Marvel Studios is just a few short weeks away from the highly-anticipated release of "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," kicking off the MCU's Phase 5 and bringing the villain of the Multiverse Saga, Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors), to the big screen. While Marvel fans can't wait to see what's...
Looper

Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania Screenwriter Describes Kang The Conqueror In Some Pretty Scary Terms

It's strange to think that it has been four years since the plans of the snap-happy villain Thanos were thwarted by Tony Stark and the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's hero roster. Since then, the MCU hasn't seen a threat as fierce as the Mad Titan, but that's all about to change. Jonathan Majors' Kang will soon be trying to conquer the MCU when he (or a new version of the character, at least — we met a variant in the "Loki" finale) makes his debut in "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania."
Looper

How Close Does Netflix's Dog Gone Stick To The True Story Behind It?

If you've ever been a dog owner, chances are there's at least one movie out there featuring our canine companions that you're bound to love. And with titles from "Old Yeller" to "One Hundred and One Dalmatians," there's no shortage of cute and cuddly cinematic offerings out there. Sure, dog movies can be overly sentimental at times, but it's a feeling dog owners can resonate with nevertheless. And the top of 2023 saw Netflix throw a bone into the game with the film "Dog Gone."
Looper

Dungeons & Dragons Fans Seem Pumped For Honor Among Thieves Despite Buzz Of A Boycott

"Dungeons & Dragons" has long occupied a special place in pop culture. Some people become interested in the famous pen and pencil role-playing game and create their own characters in which to play with friends, though the true bane of all "Dungeons & Dragons" players is the dreaded beast known as "scheduling conflicts." Even for those that have never played the game, images of some of the main characters in "Stranger Things" is usually more than enough to give people a general sense of how the game is played.
Looper

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Trailer Is Giving Fans Flashbacks To Guardians Of The Galaxy

Paramount Pictures has debuted a new trailer for their upcoming fantasy epic "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves," causing fans to draw flattering comparisons to one of the most beloved movies of the 2010s. The film, which is adapted from the vast lore of the tabletop role-playing game of the same name, boasts a stacked cast including Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, and Regé-Jean Page.
Looper

Looper

