Don Cheadle Regretted Agreeing To Play Captain Planet When He Learned The Character Was Blue
Don Cheadle is one of his generation's most celebrated actors and showbusiness professionals, having received nominations for all four major entertainment awards — the Emmys, Grammys, Oscars, and Tonys. Following early roles in the 1980s, Cheadle rose to fame in the '90s with performances in "Devil in a Blue Dress" and "Boogie Nights." In 2004 alone, he starred in "Ocean's Eleven," "Crash," and "Hotel Rwanda," and in 2010, Cheadle joined the MCU as War Machine.
A deliberately silly sci-fi thriller that isn’t supposed to make sense unlocks its full potential on streaming
The theory that humans only use 10 percent of the brain’s potential has been widely dismissed as a myth, but that doesn’t mean it can’t serve as the basis for a spectacularly silly sci-fi action blockbuster, with Luc Besson’s Lucy gleefully leaning into the nonsensical science of its premise to delightful results.
Netflix Just Added One of the Best Action Movies of the Past Decade
A slew of new content has been added to Netflix to kickstart a new month but among the titles they've added is one of the best action films of the past decade, The Raid 2. The 2014 Indonesian action thriller film, a sequel to 2011's breakout The Raid: Redemption, is now available for streaming on the service, and while it's worth seeking out its predecessor, those eager for a great time (albeit a very violent one) would do good to seek it out. Some other notable movies that Netflix has added this week include Tom Cruise's Minority Report, the classic musical Grease, the first five films in the Rocky franchise, the fan-favorite Edgar Wright movie Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, and the classic action film Top Gun.
Jilted ex-lover Channing Tatum admits he still occasionally calls Marvel about ‘Gambit’
One of the many 20th Century Fox movies to hit the skids when Disney acquired the company was also one of the most hotly-anticipated, with Channing Tatum having spent years trying to desperately drag Gambit out of development hell. While the studio’s X-Men franchise was defined by inconsistency, Tatum has...
'Stranger Things' star Finn Wolfhard says that 'it would be ridiculous' if the show was 'any longer' than five seasons
Finn Wolfhard said that the Duffer Brothers have figured out a "perfect ending" for "Stranger Things."
Flash Movie Merch Seemingly Revealed The Movie’s Villain, And Wow
A merchandise leak for The Flash movie may have revealed the movie's main antagonist.
Upcoming Live-Action Anime Projects That Flew Under Your Radar
No combination of words sends shivers down the spine of anime fans quicker than "live-action adaptation." Adapting established anime and manga titles is often fraught with problems, and previous attempts have been hit-or-miss for several years. Aside from an occasional winner — such as "Pokémon: Detective Pikachu" — the sub-genre has been littered with some truly atrocious offerings. This includes the likes of "Ghost in the Shell," Netflix' "Death Note," and "Dragonball Evolution" — all hated by fans to varying degrees. Whether because of bad writing, misguided casting, or a misunderstanding of the source material, anime fans have relegated many of these films to the bargain bin.
The Last Of Us Creators Let Fans Know They're On The Right Track With A Popular Theory About The Fungus
"The Last of Us" has finally hit HBO Max, expanding and exploring Naughty Dog's bleakest universe in a way the original video game never could. As Neil Druckmann (the scribe behind the original game who co-created the HBO adaptation) told Variety, "Everything we saw in the game was from three characters' perspective — [Joel's daughter] Sarah, Joel and Ellie, that's it. Here, we have the ability [to] leave those characters and show some other stuff ... "
Here's How Family Guy Stays Fresh After Two Decades
For a show like "Family Guy" to be churning out episodes for as long as it has, fans may wonder how it's possible for the writers to come up with fresh, brand-new ideas every week. For each of the chosen plotlines of all the produced episodes, countless other pitched ideas get shot down in the writer's room, never making it to animation. Obviously, for this to be done, there needs to be a way to stay fresh and generate new concepts. Otherwise, the show would come to a screeching halt.
Tess' Final Stand On The Last Of Us Paints A Tragic Picture Of How Joel Failed Her
The first episode of HBO's "The Last of Us" put Nico Parker's Sarah in the spotlight. Her role in the grand scheme of things may be just as short and tragic as it is in the game, but she still receives plenty of attention. As a result, the character is much more fleshed-out than in the video game.
‘Gambit’: Channing Tatum Admits It’s Time To “Spiritually, Emotionally, Kind Of Mentally” Let Go Of His ‘X-Men’ Spinoff Film
There have been a number of big franchise films over the years, that have had a ton of stops and stars but would eventually get made and become really successful. Most recently, it happened with “Uncharted,” which went through a number of directors and years of delays before becoming a hit in 2022. And the best example is “Deadpool,” which was all but dead at Fox before finally getting made after test footage leaked and eventually would go on to be one of the biggest superhero franchises currently running. For years, people thought Channing Tatum’s passion project, the “X-Men” spinoff film, “Gambit,” would be one of those stories. Alas, that doesn’t appear to be the case, and the actor is finally coming to terms with it.
Kevin Feige Sees A Future For The MCU In Genre Experimentation
Marvel Studios is just a few short weeks away from the highly-anticipated release of "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," kicking off the MCU's Phase 5 and bringing the villain of the Multiverse Saga, Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors), to the big screen. While Marvel fans can't wait to see what's...
Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania Screenwriter Describes Kang The Conqueror In Some Pretty Scary Terms
It's strange to think that it has been four years since the plans of the snap-happy villain Thanos were thwarted by Tony Stark and the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's hero roster. Since then, the MCU hasn't seen a threat as fierce as the Mad Titan, but that's all about to change. Jonathan Majors' Kang will soon be trying to conquer the MCU when he (or a new version of the character, at least — we met a variant in the "Loki" finale) makes his debut in "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania."
How Close Does Netflix's Dog Gone Stick To The True Story Behind It?
If you've ever been a dog owner, chances are there's at least one movie out there featuring our canine companions that you're bound to love. And with titles from "Old Yeller" to "One Hundred and One Dalmatians," there's no shortage of cute and cuddly cinematic offerings out there. Sure, dog movies can be overly sentimental at times, but it's a feeling dog owners can resonate with nevertheless. And the top of 2023 saw Netflix throw a bone into the game with the film "Dog Gone."
Dungeons & Dragons Fans Seem Pumped For Honor Among Thieves Despite Buzz Of A Boycott
"Dungeons & Dragons" has long occupied a special place in pop culture. Some people become interested in the famous pen and pencil role-playing game and create their own characters in which to play with friends, though the true bane of all "Dungeons & Dragons" players is the dreaded beast known as "scheduling conflicts." Even for those that have never played the game, images of some of the main characters in "Stranger Things" is usually more than enough to give people a general sense of how the game is played.
Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Trailer Is Giving Fans Flashbacks To Guardians Of The Galaxy
Paramount Pictures has debuted a new trailer for their upcoming fantasy epic "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves," causing fans to draw flattering comparisons to one of the most beloved movies of the 2010s. The film, which is adapted from the vast lore of the tabletop role-playing game of the same name, boasts a stacked cast including Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, and Regé-Jean Page.
Netflix’s newest sci-fi blockbuster puts the apocalypse on hold by instantly seizing the #1 spot
Virtually any Netflix original that boasts plenty of stylish action and CGI-driven spectacle is destined to make a splash on the platform’s viewership charts, so it’s not exactly a shock to discover that Yeon Sang-ho’s JUNG_E has instantly become the number one most-watched movie on the platform.
