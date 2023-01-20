Read full article on original website
mynews13.com
Queen's Feast showcases restaurants, offers seasonal boost
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Inside the Kitchen at the Dogwood, executive chef Andy Williams is cooking up a taste of his childhood. Growing up in Charlotte, he wants people to experience what he did during Sunday dinners. “My momma came up here recently, and she got something and she goes,...
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Food Truck Owner Keeps Lifelong Love Of Food Alive
It’s restaurant week in Charlotte. And, while we mostly consider brick and mortar establishments when it comes to dining out, take another look at the food truck. There’s some delicious food coming out of food trucks all over the Charlotte area. North Carolina food truck owner Akil Courtney cooks up vegan food from his Ve-Go Food truck. Although, I am not personally vegan, I admit the pictures of this chef’s food look amazing. Some even say his dishes are so delicious you might just forget about meat completely. The chef says it all started 31 years ago. That’s when his family went vegan due to his dad’s health concerns. Akil was 12 years old then. He says cutting out meat from his dad’s diet resulted in his diabetes vanishing in a year. Furthermore, Akil’s mom was a vegan chef. And, that’s where his love of cooking began.
wccbcharlotte.com
WCCB Charlotte Got An Exclusive Backstage Interview W/ Music Legend Barry Manilow
CHARLOTTE, N.C.– The Queen City got the chance to sing along with the music legend responsible for the soundtrack of our lives, Barry Manilow. Manilow brought his “Manilow Hits 2023” tour to Charlotte on Saturday. He performed all the big hits for fans who turned out in droves to see him take the stage. Manilow also made a special donation while he was here. He gave a $10,000 check to local music teacher, Walter Suggs. Suggs teaches at Phillip O. Berry Academy of Technology. Suggs will use $5,000 of the gift to provide students with musical instruments. The other $5,000 will be his own personal gift. Manilow told WCCB Charlotte that keeping music in school is a priority.
WCNC
Check out the Greater Charlotte Home & Landscape Show
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. This year marks the 19th annual Greater Charlotte Home and Landscape Show! It kicks off on January 27th and runs through January 29th at the Cabarrus Arena in Concord, North Carolina. This event features 200 exhibitors and over 10,000 attendees each year.
macaronikid.com
2023 NC/SC Beach Guide! Family Friendly Beaches Near Charlotte
With more than 3,000 miles of tidal coastline between both North and South Carolina, there's no wonder that our beaches attract visitors from all over the country. But which beaches are best for families? That's an age-old question and we hope that you agree!. North Carolina. Carolina Beach is a...
tourcounsel.com
Northlake Mall | Shopping mall in Charlotte, North Carolina
Northlake Mall has been a favorite shopping spot in North Charlotte for over a decade. There are dozens of stores, as well as a restaurant and movie theaters from the AMC chain, which make it one of the most complete malls in Charlotte in terms of commercial offer. First of...
onekindesign.com
This modern dream house in North Carolina offers fabulous curb appeal
This modern dream house designed by Pike Properties is absolutely stunning both inside and out, nestled in the popular Mammoth Oaks community of Charlotte, North Carolina. Encompassing 4,500 square feet of living space, this residence boasts five bedrooms and five-and-a-half bathrooms. Step inside this home that exudes chic, sophisticated style...
South End to shine brightly with return of interactive light display
CHARLOTTE — A stretch of the public trail that winds through the heart of Charlotte is about to get brighter when the Rail Trail Lights returns for its fourth year. From Feb. 3-19, six never-before-seen interactive installations by local artists will be on display along the Charlotte Rail Trail in South End.
kiss951.com
Coffee Isn’t the Most Popular Caffeine Source for North Carolina
Are you a coffee drinker? We know plenty of people enjoy drinking coffee when they need that extra boost of caffeine. That one cup of joe in the morning is what gives some people the extra charge they need. So, you may think that coffee is the No. 1 source of caffeine for most people, right? Guess again!
country1037fm.com
Restaurant Week In Charlotte North Carolina-Here’s Where We Went
I devour food even when I’m not eating, if that makes sense. I research and read about it, seek out recipes and trends constantly. So, I guess that makes me a bit of a “foodie.” But, I love all kinds of dishes, from the simplest home-cooked to fancier high-end. It’s all fair game. I look forward to Restaurant Week in Charlotte every year. It’s a great way to try new spots or revisit your faves. We recently found Juniper Grill in Ballantyne, and we love it. We visited last night, not necessarily with the intention of participating in restaurant week. However, when I saw the offerings on the restaurant week menu, I was all in! I had the most wonderful starter salad with bacon, jicama, cornbread croutons and champagne vinaigrette. My entree was a delicious pork chop with a pepper chutney. And, the dessert was sweet cornbread rounds used as a base for berries and vanilla bean ice cream. It was incredible.
WTVW
Airport board recommends flight to Charlotte
Mental health expert weighs in on dealing with trauma. Mental health expert weighs in on dealing with trauma. Dispatchers react to chaos during Walmart shooting. Dispatchers react to chaos during Walmart shooting. Evansville Wing Festival returns for 5th year. Evansville Wing Festival returns for 5th year. Gas station robbed at...
wccbcharlotte.com
Views From A Rainy Day In The QC
We’ve captured some rainy views from Uptown Charlotte. Check out the gallery!
charlotteonthecheap.com
Groundhog Day in Charlotte
Groundhog Day takes place February 2nd of every year, and it’s on this day that specially designated groundhogs are called upon to predict the weather. If they see their shadow, winter is over, and if not, then we have six weeks to go. Did you know that, for years,...
country1037fm.com
Well Known North Carolina Bar Expanding In Charlotte And Lake Norman
We are always in search of new hot spots to socialize and grab delicious food and drink. And, a well known North Carolina Bar is expanding locations to Charlotte’s South End and Lake Norman. According to AXIOS, BAR ONE Lounge, currently at Phillips Place in Charlotte, plans even more locations. The Phillips Place location is undergoing renovations right now to add more space, seating, a private dining room, stage and new kitchen. But now, we get the news that BAR ONE plans to open this year in Lake Norman. The location will be a 15,000 square foot, two story space featuring 800° Woodfired Kitchen’s fine dining downstairs. The Lounge will be upstairs. A unique “floating bar” includes a full service bar at water level and has seating for 25.
Why are major companies laying off thousands of employees?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Why are major companies laying off thousands of their employees?. So far this month, we've seen at least 48,000 job cuts announced by companies like Microsoft, Amazon, Meta and others. Those cuts come as employment in the US remains strong with over 200,000 jobs added in...
Barry Manilow awards Charlotte high school band director $10K
CHARLOTTE — Throughout his career, singer Barry Manilow has given away millions to support music programs through his Manilow Music Project. On Saturday, the legendary entertainer showed his support for a Charlotte high school band program by presenting its director with a check for $10,000. Before taking the stage...
wccbcharlotte.com
Local Playwright Focuses On Mental Health For Men Of Color
CHARLOTTE, N.C — Playwright and author Michael Garcia said what started as a book of poetry transformed into a play highlighting an important topic — mental health for men of color. ” Writing from my own perspective of dealing with mental health, dealing with depression, seeing it in...
thecharlotteweekly.com
Matthews-Mint Hill Restaurant Health Inspections (Jan. 13-19)
The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Jan. 13 to 19:. • Jonathan’s, 10630 Independence Pointe Pkwy. – 93 • McDonald’s, 9607 E Independence Blvd. – 96 • Nora’s Kitchen, 1240 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 98 • Red Lobster, 9801 Independence Pointe...
wccbcharlotte.com
MEDIC: One Shot With Life-Threatening Injuries In East Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – MEDIC took one person to the hospital following a shooting in East Charlotte on Sunday night. It happened just before 6:00 at the intersection of Albemarle Road and North Sharon Amity Road. We’re told the victim has life-threatening injuries. Details remain limited.
charlotteonthecheap.com
Charlotte St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Festival returning in 2023
After a hiatus of several years, the Charlotte St. Patrick’s Day and Festival are returning in 2023! The new organizer, the Charlotte St. Patrick’s Day Committee, is a North Carolina non-profit, 501C3 corporation, and are working to make sure that the tradition continues for many years. Would you...
