Marine Serre "Rising Shelter" FW23 Collection Imagines a Dystopian Future for the World
Marine Serre continues to make a grand presentation with her Fall/Winter 2023 presentation at Paris Fashion Week, taking over the Grande Halle de La Villette. When you enter the venue, the showgoers are immediately greeted with a mystical and poetic ambiance. Three towers of various materials were dimly lit as center stage, including that denim and cotton t-shirts, a comment on sustainability no doubt, setting the tone for the show. The set resembles a scale model of a dystopian future, where the guests appear to be imagined as the refuge of tomorrow – hence, the rising shelter – who Marine Serre banks on to fight together and push for an improved society.
Jehucal Prepares for "Daily Coffee" With Its Latest Collection
London-based streetwear label Jehucal has just presented a brand new collection — and it taps into varsity sports elements. Over recent times, the UK’s streetwear scene has come on leaps and bounds. For example, the likes of Corteiz and Clints have shot to new heights with high-profile collaborations and the opening of a flagship store. Additionally, the British shores are also home to a melting pot of labels — such as PICANTE, Drama Call, A1 Denim, and Soho Yacht Club — that are unveiling drops regularly that are sending their highly-engaged followings into streetwear-frenzies.
Facetasm Explores the Beauty of Color for FW23
Facetasm has just presented its Fall/Winter 2023 collection at Paris Fashion Week, and the Tokyo-based brand has experimented with color like never before. The collection starts with a selection of outwear designs, such as heavy-set jackets and cropped bombers. Mainly, the former comes coated in blacked-out hues, designed with various pockets, snap buttons, and dropped shoulders. For the latter, the collared jackets arrive with more militarian undertones. For example, tones of khaki are complemented with earthy leather detailing around the waist to create a contrast of colors that also complement one and another seamlessly.
John Galliano's Maison Margiela Explores Punk Romance in Co-Ed 2023 Show
John Galliano is a storyteller, a master of creating a narrative and presenting characters that define Maison Margiela throughout the ages. Naturally, this is exactly how the House’s Co-Ed 2023 ready-to-wear runway show unfolded as it closed out Paris Fashion Week last night. Blending Haute Couture (which commences today...
Burberry’s "B:Mine" Campaign Celebrates Valentines Day’s Moments of Embrace
With Valentines Day creeping around the corner, wants us to celebrate the occasion in style with its brand-new collection and campaign. Quickly following up on its Landscapes series — where the British fashion house curated a selection of natural artworks in partnership with its creative community — Burberry’s latest campaign, that is entitled “B:MINE,” celebrates intimacy and embracement.
How Casablanca's FW23 "For the Peace" Show Missed the Mark
After several showgoers walked out of Casablanca‘s Spring/Summer 2023 show that controversially used real horses, it was hoped that this season Charaf Tajer and his brand could redeem themselves. However, for Fall/Winter 2023, the London-based, French-Moroccan designer served up a collection titled “For the Peace,” inspired by Syria, refugees, and “how some young people in Syria who were prepared to risk everything to find joy — they were doing something which you and I would consider ordinary: partying.”
Skepta Reflects on His Unreleased "Little Demon" Collaboration With Frank Ocean
British grime legend, Skepta, has openly reflected on a collaborative song that he made with Frank Ocean back in 2018 entitled “Little Demon.”. Taking to his Instagram story on January 18 — a place where Skep often goes to vent — the Boy Better Know rapper spoke about the track he made with Ocean and the verse he provided. He explained how “fuc*in’ hard” it was, while also admitting that he couldn’t remember all of the lyrics.
WINNIE New York Crafts a Wardrobe of Tailored Timelessness for FW23
Crowned as one of Hypebeast’s Best Emerging Menswear Brands of 2022, WINNIE New York has now taken to Paris Fashion Week to present its class of menswear for Fall/Winter 2023. Founded in 2018 by Idris Balogun following stints on Savile Row in London, as well as at Burberry and Tom Ford, the designer has honed his craft of refinement, not focusing necessarily on silhouettes (albeit, they are spot on), but rather a catalog of work that’s simply timeless.
Actual Source and Goldwin Connect for "Alpine Codex Group" Uniform
Heritage Japanese outwear brand Goldwin has worked with Utah-based design studio Actual Source to dream up a special collaboration imagining a fictional hiking group known as “Alpine Codex Group” which combines the ideas of the American publisher and the outdoor apparel expertise of Goldwin. The resulting collection is...
NAMESAKE FW23 Takes the Sporting Spirit to the Y2K Aesthetic
NAMESAKE proves once again that basketball is in their DNA. This Fall/Winter 2023 season, the athletic-focused label presented its collection during Paris Fashion Week, continuously exploring traditional weaving techniques with upholstered fabrics for winter outerwear. Overcoming trauma he endured at a fraudulent Buddhist camp at the age of seven, Creative Director Steve Hsieh reflects on the horrors and the lessons learned. Through his experience, he understands that to find happiness, one must overcome the hurdles of grief. The collection acts as the foundation of the collection.
Drama Call Is Warming Up in 2023 With a New "Puffah" Collection
Manchester-based streetwear label Drama Call has just presented a brand-new “Puffah” jacket — and it’s a new age for the label which has traditionally been known for its “heaviest in the game” tracksuits and varied T-shirt iterations. Recently, Drama has been pushing its boundaries...
UNIFORME FW23 Does Essentials Right
For Fall/Winter 2023, designers Hughes Fauchard and Rémi Bats of UNIFORME kept it simple. Titled “Counting Sheep,” the collection forms an essential wardrobe defined by clean lines, soft textures and neutral colors. “‘Counting Sheep’ is our personal version of Sleeping Beauty,” they said in a statement. “It’s...
System Studios' FW23 “Returning Legacy” Collection Looks Back at Its 32-Year History
Korean co-ed label System Studios has returned to Paris Fashion Week for the first time in three years, presenting its latest offering to a fashion-hungry crowd of global brand fanatics. Titled “Returning Legacy,” the imprint’s Fall/Winter 2023 collection calls upon its lengthy history and immersive heritage while looking toward the future for something new.
Aphex Twin Could Be Performing at Field Day Festival 2023
As per NME, Aphex Twin could be returning to live action for the first time since 2019, after the musician launched a new cryptic website teasing a potential performance at the 2023 edition of Field Day festival in London. On January 19, a new website titled 190823.co.uk surfaced online —...
LOEWE FW23 Stopped Movement and Moments in Their Tracks
Jonathan Anderson‘s eponymous label, JW Anderson, set the tone for a reductionist aesthetic last week at Milan Fashion Week, and now he perfects this vision for LOEWE Fall/Winter 2023. Taking the Paris Fashion Week crowd to the outskirts of the city, showgoers entered a stark white room dominated by...
Guillaume Delvigne Crafts Colorful Cork Furniture Collection
French designer Guillaume Delvigne has taken the bold hues found in an artwork by Henri Matisse and translated them into details for a collection of cork furniture. Delvigne has crafted the pieces for Maison Matisse – a company founded by the artist’s great-grandson. Named “Les Mille et Une Nuits”, the collection shares its name with an artwork painted by Matisse in 1950, featuring his signature use of collage and color.
Björk Brings On Shygirl and Sega Bodega for Club-Ready “Ovule” Remix
Björk has found her match in her latest collaborators, Shygirl and Sega Bodega. The experimental Icelandic artist is typically quite selective when it comes to features, opting to work solo most of the time, making her surprise new “ovule” remix an exciting cut for fans to hear.
Bode FW23 Is an Ethereal Ode to Family
Bode made her official return to the Paris Fashion Week runway for the Fall/Winter 2023 season. This show marked Emily Adams Bode Aujla‘s seventh year at the helm of her antique-laden imprint. The show was an ethereal experience from the beginning, hosted at the Théâtre du Châtelet. In the...
Nina Lee Has Mastered Artist Publicity
Harnessing the power of relationships was the smartest thing Nina Lee did when her career began. Now the Senior Director of Communications at The Oriel Company, Lee’s work involves handling some of music’s biggest and rising stars like Joji, Channel Tres and UPSAHL. “Handler” is the simplest term to describe a publicist’s job, but the truth is, publicists are miracle workers for their artists — their tasks can range from pitching media outlets to write about an upcoming gig to facilitating an artist’s first-ever GRAMMY campaign and red carpet (which also involves everything from booking cars to holding glam teams, after party coordination, gifting suites, and more), writing press releases, approving photos and a lot more. Dozens of campaigns are executed simultaneously, which means each publicist should remain attentive, organized and creative at all times. “Our job is to connect the dots between what’s happening in culture and a client’s mission,” says Lee. “How can we tell a story and reach new audiences?”
NAHMIAS Throws It Back to the '90s With FW23 "California Poetry" Collection
Doni Nahmias brought Californian swagger to Paris Fashion Week, and as one of the closing shows of the season, the designer wanted to make an impact. Collaborating with the controversial rapper Kodak Black on more than half a dozen of the garments shown, the collection was designed as an ode to the ’90s and the influences of culture that surround this epochal era.
