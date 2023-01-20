Read full article on original website
Related
hypebeast.com
WINNIE New York Crafts a Wardrobe of Tailored Timelessness for FW23
Crowned as one of Hypebeast’s Best Emerging Menswear Brands of 2022, WINNIE New York has now taken to Paris Fashion Week to present its class of menswear for Fall/Winter 2023. Founded in 2018 by Idris Balogun following stints on Savile Row in London, as well as at Burberry and Tom Ford, the designer has honed his craft of refinement, not focusing necessarily on silhouettes (albeit, they are spot on), but rather a catalog of work that’s simply timeless.
hypebeast.com
NAMESAKE FW23 Takes the Sporting Spirit to the Y2K Aesthetic
NAMESAKE proves once again that basketball is in their DNA. This Fall/Winter 2023 season, the athletic-focused label presented its collection during Paris Fashion Week, continuously exploring traditional weaving techniques with upholstered fabrics for winter outerwear. Overcoming trauma he endured at a fraudulent Buddhist camp at the age of seven, Creative Director Steve Hsieh reflects on the horrors and the lessons learned. Through his experience, he understands that to find happiness, one must overcome the hurdles of grief. The collection acts as the foundation of the collection.
hypebeast.com
LOEWE FW23 Stopped Movement and Moments in Their Tracks
Jonathan Anderson‘s eponymous label, JW Anderson, set the tone for a reductionist aesthetic last week at Milan Fashion Week, and now he perfects this vision for LOEWE Fall/Winter 2023. Taking the Paris Fashion Week crowd to the outskirts of the city, showgoers entered a stark white room dominated by...
hypebeast.com
Facetasm Explores the Beauty of Color for FW23
Facetasm has just presented its Fall/Winter 2023 collection at Paris Fashion Week, and the Tokyo-based brand has experimented with color like never before. The collection starts with a selection of outwear designs, such as heavy-set jackets and cropped bombers. Mainly, the former comes coated in blacked-out hues, designed with various pockets, snap buttons, and dropped shoulders. For the latter, the collared jackets arrive with more militarian undertones. For example, tones of khaki are complemented with earthy leather detailing around the waist to create a contrast of colors that also complement one and another seamlessly.
hypebeast.com
WOOYOUNGMI Dissects Tailoring and Traditions for FW23
The eponymous House of Youngmi Woo, WOOYOUNGMI, has exercised traditions and tailoring with South Korean sensibilities for Fall/Winter 2023. Playing on proportions, the collection was obsessed with oversized belts, straps, and jewelry that took form on multiple looks, numbers that in contrast were fitted, effortless, and highly detailed. FW23 was...
hypebeast.com
Nike Adds the Air Max 90 to the "Moving Company" Family
Is adding to its “Moving Company” umbrella — and the Air Max 90 silhouette is the latest addition to the family. In August last year, Nike revealed the “Moving Company” theme, with the footwear giant using the Air Force 1 silhouette as its opening installment. Following the AF1, Nike then unveiled its Air Max 97 as a natural succesor, featuring references to the fictional company on the tongues and sock liners.
hypebeast.com
Namacheko Conjures New Age Grunge for FW23
With Belgian brand Namacheko, there lives a commitment to subverting not only designs but themes that we’ve seen before. Alongside crafting remixed silhouettes, the brand stands tall in its power of reinvention. Just like previous collections, the brand’s latest for the Fall/Winter 2023 season walks stands in this same arena – offering new design perspectives on styles that have been long in existence.
hypebeast.com
doublet FW23 Presented Furry Looks and Voguing Mice
Despite being sat outside, doublet‘s Fall/Winter 2023 collection managed to put a smile on our faces. Debuting as part of Paris Fashion Week, Masayuki Ino invited attendees into a frankly hilarious world of voguing mice, fluffy bunny costumes, and models that walked with a sense of urgency (or maybe it was just the -1 degree temperatures).
hypebeast.com
Aphex Twin Could Be Performing at Field Day Festival 2023
As per NME, Aphex Twin could be returning to live action for the first time since 2019, after the musician launched a new cryptic website teasing a potential performance at the 2023 edition of Field Day festival in London. On January 19, a new website titled 190823.co.uk surfaced online —...
hypebeast.com
White Mountaineering FW23 Was Crazy for Collaborations
Yosuke Aizawa’s cult label White Mountaineering didn’t just present a Fall/Winter 2023 collection, it presented a collaboration collage. GORE-TEX, Colmar, Danner, Briefing, Gramicci, Merrell, Wild Things, New Era, and a pair of Vans on the model’s feet all debuted as part of the mainline collection, titled “After All.”
hypebeast.com
Goldwin Presents a New Technically-Focused Collection for SS23
Heritage Japanese outerwear brand Goldwin has just presented its newest collection for Spring/Summer 2023. Coming hot on the heels of its recently-unveiled collaboration with Actual Source, Goldwin’s newest installment is a project that once again aligns itself with nature. Traditionally, Goldwin is best known for its technical hiking gear, crafted with breathable and lightweight fabrications that make outdoor excursions easy. This new collection brings more of the same, however, it experiments with more materiality, sports silhouettes, and bold colorways.
hypebeast.com
Marine Serre "Rising Shelter" FW23 Collection Imagines a Dystopian Future for the World
Marine Serre continues to make a grand presentation with her Fall/Winter 2023 presentation at Paris Fashion Week, taking over the Grande Halle de La Villette. When you enter the venue, the showgoers are immediately greeted with a mystical and poetic ambiance. Three towers of various materials were dimly lit as center stage, including that denim and cotton t-shirts, a comment on sustainability no doubt, setting the tone for the show. The set resembles a scale model of a dystopian future, where the guests appear to be imagined as the refuge of tomorrow – hence, the rising shelter – who Marine Serre banks on to fight together and push for an improved society.
hypebeast.com
Bode FW23 Is an Ethereal Ode to Family
Bode made her official return to the Paris Fashion Week runway for the Fall/Winter 2023 season. This show marked Emily Adams Bode Aujla‘s seventh year at the helm of her antique-laden imprint. The show was an ethereal experience from the beginning, hosted at the Théâtre du Châtelet. In the...
hypebeast.com
Jehucal Prepares for "Daily Coffee" With Its Latest Collection
London-based streetwear label Jehucal has just presented a brand new collection — and it taps into varsity sports elements. Over recent times, the UK’s streetwear scene has come on leaps and bounds. For example, the likes of Corteiz and Clints have shot to new heights with high-profile collaborations and the opening of a flagship store. Additionally, the British shores are also home to a melting pot of labels — such as PICANTE, Drama Call, A1 Denim, and Soho Yacht Club — that are unveiling drops regularly that are sending their highly-engaged followings into streetwear-frenzies.
hypebeast.com
Sacai FW23 Reimagines Outerwear Silhouettes With Expansive Hybridization Collection
Time and time again, Chitose Abe brings her hybridized vision to life with a reimagined collection of traditional pieces. This sacai Fall/Winter 2023 showcased during Paris Fashion Week was no different. This season saw Abe expand the hybridized combination to classic outerwear silhouettes. The collection features deconstructed and reconstructed puffer...
hypebeast.com
Skepta Reflects on His Unreleased "Little Demon" Collaboration With Frank Ocean
British grime legend, Skepta, has openly reflected on a collaborative song that he made with Frank Ocean back in 2018 entitled “Little Demon.”. Taking to his Instagram story on January 18 — a place where Skep often goes to vent — the Boy Better Know rapper spoke about the track he made with Ocean and the verse he provided. He explained how “fuc*in’ hard” it was, while also admitting that he couldn’t remember all of the lyrics.
hypebeast.com
G-SHOCK Unveils Its First Full Metal GMB-2100 Watch
G-SHOCK has debuted its Full Metal GMB-2100, the first of its series to feature a luxe-looking, complete metallic construction. Arriving in three distinctive references, the timepiece is available in classic silver, rose gold, and all-black IP. As a full-metal upgrade from 2021’s GM-2100, the GMB-2100 is put together with a...
hypebeast.com
Teddy Santis' Latest New Balance MADE in USA Collection Features the 990v3
Since taking over New Balance’s MADE in USA line as the Creative Director, Teddy Santis has continued to issue footwear collections that share a complementary color palette throughout. Last week, the brand revealed a tan and green 990v1 colorway prepared for the MADE in USA division’s newest seasonal collection. Now, the color combination is further emphasized on the ever-popular 990v3.
hypebeast.com
AIREI FW23 Marked the Brand's Heroic Paris Fashion Week Debut
Los Angeles-based label AIREI recently stepped onto Parisian grounds to debut its first collection officially programmed on the Paris Fashion Week schedule. Led by LVMH Prize semi-finalist Drew Curry, the brand aims to promote the human experience through a realistic lens and highlights all who go against normality. AIREI’s Fall/Winter...
hypebeast.com
11 by Boris Bidjan Saberi Teases a Salomon "Athletic Bouldering" Footwear and Apparel Capsule
Boris Bidjan Saberi and Salomon are no strangers to working on collaborative projects together. The two parties have joined hands for numerous sneaker collaborations centered around models like the Speedcross 4 and the Bamba, and have even pushed out limited-edition snowboards. And with 2023 in full swing, the duo is back at it as it has just announced a brand new Fall/Winter 2023 collaboration that includes footwear and apparel: the 11 by Boris Bidjan Saberi x Salomon “Athletic Bouldering” collection.
Comments / 0