Facetasm has just presented its Fall/Winter 2023 collection at Paris Fashion Week, and the Tokyo-based brand has experimented with color like never before. The collection starts with a selection of outwear designs, such as heavy-set jackets and cropped bombers. Mainly, the former comes coated in blacked-out hues, designed with various pockets, snap buttons, and dropped shoulders. For the latter, the collared jackets arrive with more militarian undertones. For example, tones of khaki are complemented with earthy leather detailing around the waist to create a contrast of colors that also complement one and another seamlessly.

2 DAYS AGO