Celtics’ Brad Stevens shook hands with Warriors players, coaches after Finals loss (report)

While the Celtics could hear the Warriors celebrating after Game 6 of the NBA Finals last season, Brad Stevens had a closer look to the festivities. Stevens, Boston’s president of basketball operations, reportedly shook hands with every Warriors players and coaches outside of their dressing room, according to Heavy’s Steve Bulpett, right after the Finals-clinching game.
Celtics vs. Magic: Free live stream, TV, how to watch

The Celtics will look to get some revenge against the Magic as the two teams meet up at 7 p.m. Monday in Orlando. While the C’s beat the Magic the first time the two teams met in October, Orlando swept the two-game series in mid-December against Boston at TD Garden. That stretch was when the C’s were playing their worst basketball of the season while the Magic were looking like a young, dangerous team. Boston brings its nine-game win streak and 35-12 record into the game. Orlando is 17-29 on the season, led by No. 1 pick Paolo Banchero.
Celtics injury report: Jayson Tatum returns, Marcus Smart out against Magic

Jayson Tatum will be back when the Celtics take on the Magic on Monday, but Boston will still be shorthanded with players based off the rest of the injury report. Malcolm Brogdon (personal reasons) and Marcus Smart (ankle sprain) are both out, while center Robert Williams III is questionable with left knee injury management. Tatum missed Saturday’s game against the Raptors because of left wrist soreness.
