Josh Allen Has Words For Stefon Diggs After WR Throws Tantrum After Playoff Loss (+Video)
Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs weren’t on the same page Sunday. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills experienced tense emotional moments Sunday. The Buffalo Bills’ offense didn’t show up in their Divisional Round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense scored just ten points in the 27-10 blowout at home. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was caught by CBS television cameras getting upset with Allen late in the game Sunday.
sportszion.com
Report: Josh McDaniels to stick with the Patriots after his wife made him reject Colts offer
When Josh McDaniels was offered the head coach position of the Indianapolis Colts in 2018, it. like a dream come true for the Colts fans. But then, something went wrong and McDaniels decided to remain adamant in his current role as the offensive coordinator of the New England Patriots. After...
Adam Schefter: 'Real Possibility' Star Quarterback Is Traded
The Aaron Rodgers offseason saga is officially underway. On Saturday, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter said there's a "real possibility" that the Green Bay Packers trade their longtime franchise quarterback. "Both sides are fully aware that a trade is a very real scenario this offseason," he said. ...
Patriots Offensive Coordinator Search: Bill O'Brien, Shawn Jefferson Latest
The Patriots have interviewed five candidates for their offensive coordinator coaching vacancy, with more expected in the coming days.
Bill Belichick Needs to Sacrifice His Son to Set the Patriots Up For Long-Term Success
Bill Belichick may have to sacrifice his son to keep one of his best assistants with the New England Patriots. The post Bill Belichick Needs to Sacrifice His Son to Set the Patriots Up For Long-Term Success appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NECN
New Report Highlights Jerod Mayo's Growing Role With Patriots
New report highlights Jerod Mayo's 'growing role' with Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Jerod Mayo's role with the New England Patriots is expanding, it appears. Mayo's official title with the Patriots is inside linebackers coach, a position he's held since 2019. But according to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer,...
Kevin Youkilis will be NESN’s primary color analyst for Red Sox games in 2023, Lou Merloni set to join
Will Middlebrooks will also join NESN's booth for Red Sox games in 2023 following the retirement of longtime color analyst Dennis Eckersley in October. Like the Red Sox themselves, NESN had to fill some significant holes in its lineup this offseason. But unlike the Red Sox, whose roster-building approach sometimes...
Everyone Has The Same Question For John Lynch Tonight
Did John Lynch teleport onto the field on Sunday night? One moment, the San Francisco 49ers general manager was in the booth, watching the final drive of the game by the Dallas Cowboys offense. The next moment, Lynch was down celebrating on the field. "Did John Lynch parachute down to the field? ...
Brian Daboll slammed for ‘inexcusable’ decision
After getting manhandled by the Philadelphia Eagles in the first two quarters of Saturday’s Divisional Round game, things were going better for the New York Giants in the second half. Then, Brian Daboll, who had a brilliant first season as New York’s head coach, made a controversial decision that led to immediate second-guessing. The Giants Read more... The post Brian Daboll slammed for ‘inexcusable’ decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Report: Texans Could Be Closing In On Head Coaching Hire
Love Smith out. Franchise leader in tackles in? Per Houston sports radio host Adam Spolane, Jonathan Jones hopped on CBS and said things are "starting to heat up" between the Texans and 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans when it comes to their head coaching vacancy. Ryans starred at ...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Plan To Fire Multiple Coaches
Late in the 2022 offseason, quarterback Tom Brady announced his return for his 23rd season in the National Football League. Following the return of Tom Brady to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, then-Head Coach Bruce Arians announced he was stepping aside from coaching.
Patriots great Adam Vinatieri has very rational Tom Brady vs. Bill Belichick take
It’s a debate that’s filled hours of sports talk radio: Who is more responsible for the Patriots dynasty, Tom Brady or Bill Belichick?. From a rookie sixth-round pick through New England’s three Super Bowl wins, Adam Vinatieri saw the way Brady developed under Belichick. When broaching the debate on the Pat McAfee Show Monday afternoon, the future Hall of Famer offered an incredibly reasonable opinion.
Yardbarker
Rob Gronkowski shares ‘super depression’ problems with Patriots
Rob Gronkowski has openly said that he did not have enough fun when he played for the New England Patriots, and the former tight end is still going out of his way to hammer that point home. Gronkowski was a guest this week on Fanduel TV’s “Up & Adam” with...
Chiefs issue update on Patrick Mahomes injury
Patrick Mahomes is indeed dealing with a high ankle sprain. Chiefs coach Andy Reid confirmed the diagnosis as “pretty accurate” on a Monday afternoon Zoom call and said “he’s worked hard in the treatment and is doing OK.” Mahomes has six more days to heal, as the Chiefs will host the Bengals in the AFC Championship on Sunday afternoon.
dcnewsnow.com
NFL Coaching Carousel: What We’re Hearing on Cardinals, Texans, Colts, Broncos
The playoffs and league rules are slowing down the process with five head coach openings and more than 10 offensive and defensive coordinator positions still available. This is a good time to reset the coaching carousel and, as it stands, there are two general manager jobs filled, and none open, with five head coach openings, and none filled. Even all 10 of the offensive coordinator openings out there remain. The easy explanation for why things have played out this way over the past couple of weeks is that, with rules getting more and more stringent around coaches, especially those who are in the playoffs, it’s much easier to expedite a GM search than it is a coaching search.
Where will Tom Brady go? Rob Gronkowski has vague idea, but ‘I don’t even think Tom knows’
Rob Gronkowski says Tom Brady will be back playing football in 2023, but doesn’t know exactly where yet. He doesn’t think the 45-year-old quarterback knows either. The former New England Patriots tied end appeared on FOX’s pregame coverage over the weekend to give his take on the upcoming playoff games -- and where he thinks his old teammate will end up. Gronkowski said that Brady was likely taking care of his body at that very moment to prepare for the upcoming season. As for Brady’s next destination, that depends.
Report: Patriots could have several offensive coordinator candidates on 2023 staff
The New England Patriots have been busy interviewing candidates for their offensive coordinator position, and it appears as though they want to have more than one offensive candidate on staff. NBC Sports Boston’s Albert Breer floated this idea during his appearance on Sports Sunday. He indicated that Bill O’Brien is...
NFL Pro Bowl: Where to buy tickets to game in Las Vegas
The 2023 Pro Bowl will take place at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV on February 5. There will be eight skills competitions for Pro Bowl week, five of which will be on Feb. 2 at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, the headquarters for the Las Vegas Raiders. Those competitions will be televised but not open to the public. The rest are on Feb. 5 at Allegiant Stadium and fans can purchase tickets on VividSeats, Stubhub and SeatGeek.
Aaron Rodgers trade rumors: ‘Very real scenario’ Packers deal star QB (report)
The trade rumors surrounding Aaron Rodgers are starting to rumble. Those rumblings got louder over the weekend when ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that there is a “very real scenario” that the Green Bay Packers trade away their star quarterback. The news comes after continued rumors of unhappiness between the future Hall of Fame quarterback and the organization.
Report: Texans' coaching interview with 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans went well
The Houston Texans can hang their hats on at least one virtual interview being successful. According to Aaron Wilson from KPRC-TV, the Texans’ virtual interview with San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans went very well. Both general manager Nick Caserio and chairman and CEO Cal McNair were on...
