Alabama State

Yardbarker

Josh Allen Has Words For Stefon Diggs After WR Throws Tantrum After Playoff Loss (+Video)

Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs weren’t on the same page Sunday. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills experienced tense emotional moments Sunday. The Buffalo Bills’ offense didn’t show up in their Divisional Round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense scored just ten points in the 27-10 blowout at home. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was caught by CBS television cameras getting upset with Allen late in the game Sunday.
BUFFALO, NY
NECN

New Report Highlights Jerod Mayo's Growing Role With Patriots

New report highlights Jerod Mayo's 'growing role' with Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Jerod Mayo's role with the New England Patriots is expanding, it appears. Mayo's official title with the Patriots is inside linebackers coach, a position he's held since 2019. But according to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer,...
The Spun

Everyone Has The Same Question For John Lynch Tonight

Did John Lynch teleport onto the field on Sunday night? One moment, the San Francisco 49ers general manager was in the booth, watching the final drive of the game by the Dallas Cowboys offense. The next moment, Lynch was down celebrating on the field. "Did John Lynch parachute down to the field? ...
SANTA CLARA, CA
The Comeback

Brian Daboll slammed for ‘inexcusable’ decision

After getting manhandled by the Philadelphia Eagles in the first two quarters of Saturday’s Divisional Round game, things were going better for the New York Giants in the second half. Then, Brian Daboll, who had a brilliant first season as New York’s head coach, made a controversial decision that led to immediate second-guessing. The Giants Read more... The post Brian Daboll slammed for ‘inexcusable’ decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NEW YORK STATE
The Spun

Report: Texans Could Be Closing In On Head Coaching Hire

Love Smith out. Franchise leader in tackles in? Per Houston sports radio host Adam Spolane, Jonathan Jones hopped on CBS and said things are "starting to heat up" between the Texans and 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans when it comes to their head coaching vacancy. Ryans starred at ...
HOUSTON, TX
OnlyHomers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Plan To Fire Multiple Coaches

Late in the 2022 offseason, quarterback Tom Brady announced his return for his 23rd season in the National Football League. Following the return of Tom Brady to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, then-Head Coach Bruce Arians announced he was stepping aside from coaching.
TAMPA, FL
MassLive.com

Patriots great Adam Vinatieri has very rational Tom Brady vs. Bill Belichick take

It’s a debate that’s filled hours of sports talk radio: Who is more responsible for the Patriots dynasty, Tom Brady or Bill Belichick?. From a rookie sixth-round pick through New England’s three Super Bowl wins, Adam Vinatieri saw the way Brady developed under Belichick. When broaching the debate on the Pat McAfee Show Monday afternoon, the future Hall of Famer offered an incredibly reasonable opinion.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Yardbarker

Rob Gronkowski shares ‘super depression’ problems with Patriots

Rob Gronkowski has openly said that he did not have enough fun when he played for the New England Patriots, and the former tight end is still going out of his way to hammer that point home. Gronkowski was a guest this week on Fanduel TV’s “Up & Adam” with...
MassLive.com

Chiefs issue update on Patrick Mahomes injury

Patrick Mahomes is indeed dealing with a high ankle sprain. Chiefs coach Andy Reid confirmed the diagnosis as “pretty accurate” on a Monday afternoon Zoom call and said “he’s worked hard in the treatment and is doing OK.” Mahomes has six more days to heal, as the Chiefs will host the Bengals in the AFC Championship on Sunday afternoon.
KANSAS CITY, MO
dcnewsnow.com

NFL Coaching Carousel: What We’re Hearing on Cardinals, Texans, Colts, Broncos

The playoffs and league rules are slowing down the process with five head coach openings and more than 10 offensive and defensive coordinator positions still available. This is a good time to reset the coaching carousel and, as it stands, there are two general manager jobs filled, and none open, with five head coach openings, and none filled. Even all 10 of the offensive coordinator openings out there remain. The easy explanation for why things have played out this way over the past couple of weeks is that, with rules getting more and more stringent around coaches, especially those who are in the playoffs, it’s much easier to expedite a GM search than it is a coaching search.
ARIZONA STATE
MassLive.com

Where will Tom Brady go? Rob Gronkowski has vague idea, but ‘I don’t even think Tom knows’

Rob Gronkowski says Tom Brady will be back playing football in 2023, but doesn’t know exactly where yet. He doesn’t think the 45-year-old quarterback knows either. The former New England Patriots tied end appeared on FOX’s pregame coverage over the weekend to give his take on the upcoming playoff games -- and where he thinks his old teammate will end up. Gronkowski said that Brady was likely taking care of his body at that very moment to prepare for the upcoming season. As for Brady’s next destination, that depends.
MassLive.com

NFL Pro Bowl: Where to buy tickets to game in Las Vegas

The 2023 Pro Bowl will take place at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV on February 5. There will be eight skills competitions for Pro Bowl week, five of which will be on Feb. 2 at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, the headquarters for the Las Vegas Raiders. Those competitions will be televised but not open to the public. The rest are on Feb. 5 at Allegiant Stadium and fans can purchase tickets on VividSeats, Stubhub and SeatGeek.
LAS VEGAS, NV
MassLive.com

Aaron Rodgers trade rumors: ‘Very real scenario’ Packers deal star QB (report)

The trade rumors surrounding Aaron Rodgers are starting to rumble. Those rumblings got louder over the weekend when ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that there is a “very real scenario” that the Green Bay Packers trade away their star quarterback. The news comes after continued rumors of unhappiness between the future Hall of Fame quarterback and the organization.
GREEN BAY, WI
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

