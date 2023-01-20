Urban Knoxville: Sourdough crust to wood fired, Knoxville has great pizza

This week's Urban Knoxville newsletter comes to you from Keenan Thomas, growth and development reporter at knoxnews.com. Like our work? Share our free weekly newsletter with a friend.

Hi y'all! My name is Keenan Thomas, and I've been hired full time after interning at Knox News since I graduated from the University of Tennessee last spring. I'm glad to be an official part of the team, which includes covering Knoxville's thriving restaurant scene and contributing to the Urban Knoxville newsletter.

A lot is happening on the restaurant scene right now. I recently reported that DiCarlo's Pizza is coming to Gay Street with its signature Ohio Valley pizza. On top of that, Stefano's closed its original location on Cumberland Avenue as developers prepare to build $500 million of new student housing.

This pizza news got me thinking about the best slices in town.

I finally had A Dopo pizza for the first time, and the sourdough crust is a game changer. I tried the Margherita and one with Ezzo Pepperoni. I'd like to try A Dopo's trust fall next.

If you're looking for a lively atmosphere with live music, Barley's Taproom and Pizzeria over in the Old City has a huge list of pizzas. Try the Orange and White, a buffalo chicken checkerboard pizza, the Brussel Crowe with brussels sprouts (recommended by fellow Knox News reporter Ryan Wilusz) and the Caribbean with jerk chicken and artichoke hearts.

Hard Knox Pizza is another go-to spot, with locations in Bearden, Hardin Valley and on Central Street next to Ebony and Ivory Brewing. My favorite is the Rocky Balboa, which has provolone, sweet Italian sausage, red and green peppers, onions, dried oregano, crushed red pepper and extra virgin olive oil.

If you are looking for something simple and quick, Da Vinci's Pizzeria on Central Street near Barley's has cheese and pepperoni slices ready.

I worked in the kitchen at South Coast Pizza for a year, so I know a thing or two about pizza (to be transparent: SCP owner Chris Morton is my uncle). Try my own creation there: Korean BBQ sauce, cheese, smoked chicken and bleu dressing on the side.

What's your favorite pizza in Knoxville?

Email me at keenan.thomas@knoxnews.com and let me know!