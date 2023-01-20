ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mckenney, VA

McKenney woman killed in crash Thursday on Interstate 85

By Bill Atkinson, The Progress-Index
DINWIDDIE — State police say a McKenney woman was killed Thursday afternoon when her vehicle ran off Interstate 85 and caught on fire.

Brianna P. Crowder-Miller, 35, was pulled from the vehicle, but died later at a local hospital, state police Sgt. Jessica Shehan said in an email.

Shehan said the accident happened shortly before 3 p.m. on southbound I-85 about a mile north of the state Route 40 exit.. The victim's vehicle struck another car from behind, and in the process of trying to control the vehicle, she overcorrected and ran off the left side of the highway. The vehicle hit some trees and caught fire.

Shehan said the driver of the other vehicle, a 41-year-old man from Lawrenceville, was not injured.

An investigation is ongoing, Shehan said.

