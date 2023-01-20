ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Port Richey, FL

Pasco Deputies Looking For Camo Pickup Truck Involved In New Port Richey Construction Site Theft

By Local - Liz Shultz
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CjfZj_0kLScP1r00 (Source: PSO)

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Pasco Sheriff’s Deputies are looking for two men involved in a construction site theft that took place on Sunday.

According to deputies, on Jan. 15, between 6:10 p.m. and 6:50 p.m., two suspects entered a fenced construction site in the 15400 block area of SR 52 in New Port Richey and stole tools.

The suspects are described as two adult white males, according to investigators.

In the news: Florida Lawmakers Target Catalytic Converter Thefts

A suspect drove an older model lifted Dodge Ram truck with a spray-painted camouflage pattern and an extended bed, which was towing an 8 to 10 ft. long utility trailer.

If you have any information on this case or know the identity of the suspects, submit a tip to the Pasco Sheriff’s Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488 and refer to case number 23001764, or submit a tip online at pascosheriff.com/tips .

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Advertisement

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mysuncoast.com

Polk County Teacher arrested and charged with assault

LAKELAND, Fla. (WWSB) - Polk County Sheriff’s officials announced the arrest of a teacher they say assaulted a security officer. On Sunday, deputies arrested 31-year-old Devonta Gilmore of Lakeland, who is a Physical Education teacher at Union Academy Magnet School in Bartow, for Aggravated Assault on a Security Officer.
POLK COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Villager’s son on knee scooter allegedly inflicts injury on father’s shin

A Villager’s son on a knee scooter allegedly inflicted an injury on his father’s shin. Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were called at 10:40 a.m. Sunday to a home in the Pensacola Villas in the Village of Dunedin after 44-year-old Seth Benjamin Przygoda allegedly pushed past his father on a knee scooter, causing a laceration to his father’s shin. The two men had been in an argument with the elder man trying to persuade his son to leave the house.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Villager who drank beer at country club will lose driver’s license

A Villager who drank beer at a country club will lose his driver’s license. Terry Lee Bosher, 70, of the Village of Duval, entered a plea of no contest last week in Sumter County Court to a charge of driving under the influence. He was placed on probation for one year, ordered to perform 50 hours of community service and will lose his driver’s license for six months.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
pasconewsonline.com

PASCO NEWS: Man wanted for throwing brick at a home in Holiday

HOLIDAY, FLa.- Pasco Sheriff detectives are searching for a man that threw a brick at a victims window on Orange Drive in Holiday on January 13 around 7:45PM. According to the Pasco Sheriff’s office, the suspect was seen wearing a white t-shirt, gray shorts and black/white slides. The suspect then drove northbound on Orange Dr. toward Lange Rd., in what is believed to be a silver Chevy Impala.
HOLIDAY, FL
WTVM

WATCH: Police rescue overheated baby from mom’s stolen car

TAMPA, Fla. (CNN) - Dramatic, newly-released video shows Florida police officers rescuing a baby from a hot car after her mom’s vehicle was stolen from her apartment complex. Police say a woman briefly left her 11-month-old daughter alone in a car at an apartment complex last August in Tampa,...
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Crash cleared at I-75 near Big Bend Road

SUN CITY CENTER, Fla. — Interstate 75 near Big Bend Road is operating normally again after a truck overturned and spilled its contents. The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. Monday in the northbound lanes, according to a Florida Highway Patrol alert. Injuries were reported, but the extent is unknown...
SUN CITY CENTER, FL
pasconewsonline.com

PASCO NEWS: FHP responds to multiple accidents in Holiday

HOLIDAY, FLa. - Florida Highway Patrol responded to multiple crashes in Holiday area Friday night. The first crash happened around 9:00 p.m. at Holiday Lake Drive and Yale Drive in Holiday. At least two people were transported to a hospital from that collision. The second accident happened around Alternate 19...
HOLIDAY, FL
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
152K+
Followers
21K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy