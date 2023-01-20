Pasco Deputies Looking For Camo Pickup Truck Involved In New Port Richey Construction Site Theft

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Pasco Sheriff’s Deputies are looking for two men involved in a construction site theft that took place on Sunday.

According to deputies, on Jan. 15, between 6:10 p.m. and 6:50 p.m., two suspects entered a fenced construction site in the 15400 block area of SR 52 in New Port Richey and stole tools.

The suspects are described as two adult white males, according to investigators.

A suspect drove an older model lifted Dodge Ram truck with a spray-painted camouflage pattern and an extended bed, which was towing an 8 to 10 ft. long utility trailer.

If you have any information on this case or know the identity of the suspects, submit a tip to the Pasco Sheriff’s Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488 and refer to case number 23001764, or submit a tip online at pascosheriff.com/tips .

