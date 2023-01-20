ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riley Keough breaks her silence on mom Lisa Marie Presley’s death

By Leah Bitsky
Riley Keough has broken her silence on her mom Lisa Marie Presley’s untimely death.

The actress, 33, posted a throwback photo of herself as a child holding flowers as she looked up at her mom on Instagram Friday, a week after Lisa Marie’s death.

She captioned the post with a red heart emoji.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47zxEo_0kLScOOM00
Riley Keough shared a throwback photo with her late mom, Lisa Marie Presley.
rileykeough/Instagram

Lisa Marie, the only child of Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley, died on Jan. 12 after suffering cardiac arrest . She was 54.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter, Lisa Marie, has left us,” Priscilla, 77, said in a statement. “She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ikmFw_0kLScOOM00
Keough was Presley’s eldest daughter.
lisampresley/Instagram

Earlier in the day, the “Dallas” actress was photographed rushing to Lisa Marie’s bedside at West Hills Hospital in Los Angeles, where the “Lights Out” singer was in critical condition .

“She is now receiving the best care,” Priscilla told The Post hours before her daughter’s death. “Please keep her and our family in your prayers .”

Lisa Marie was reportedly buried at Graceland’s Meditation Garden ahead of her public memorial service.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gz65H_0kLScOOM00
Presley shared Riley with ex-husband Danny Keough.
Getty Images for ELLE

Keough had a close relationship with her mother, who frequently posted photos of the “Daisy Jones & The Six” star on Instagram.

In one post on her birthday in February 2021, Lisa Marie wrote , “Like everyday [sic], I couldn’t have made it through without these three by my side,” referencing Keough and her twin daughters, Finley and Harper .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LT3Z6_0kLScOOM00
Lisa Marie attended a three-generation ceremony with her daughters and her mother, Priscilla Presley, in 2022.
FilmMagic

Lisa Marie shared Riley and son Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide at age 27 in July 2020, with her first husband, Danny Keough. The former couple were married from 1988 to 1994.

She co-parented 14-year-olds Finley and Harper with her fourth husband, Michael Lockwood, to whom she was married from 2006 to 2021 .

Lisa Marie was also married to Michael Jackson from 1994 to 1996 and Nicolas Cage from 2002 to 2004, though she did not have children with the late King of Pop or the Oscar winner.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09PAds_0kLScOOM00
Lisa Marie also had twin daughters with ex-husband Michael Lockwood.
lisampresley/Instagram

After his ex-wife’s death, Lockwood, 61, released a statement via his lawyer saying his “world [had] been turned on its ear.”

Meanwhile, Cage, 59, shared that he was “heartbroken” but found “some solace believing [Lisa Marie] is reunited with her son, Benjamin.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W8RBQ_0kLScOOM00
Lisa Marie’s son, Benjamin, died in 2020.
lisampresley/Instagram

Lisa Marie had been open about the grief she suffered after losing Benjamin to a self-inflicted gunshot wound .

She candidly wrote in an August 2022 essay that she “ beat [herself] up tirelessly and chronically , blaming [herself] every single day” for her son’s tragic death.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RjSql_0kLScOOM00
Lisa Marie frequently shared photos with her eldest daughter on social media.
rileykeough/Instagram

Riley also spoke about “suffering” while mourning her late brother.

“I’m just generally trying to be grateful for everything at the moment, trying to operate in love, and keep my heart open, and give and receive love,” she told InStyle in June 2021.

“And not in a woo-woo way, because I definitely have hard days, and all kinds of pain and suffering and all that. But I think when you realize that’s part of it, and your expectation isn’t to just be feeling joy, that’s been a real shift for me in finding those moments and things to smile about.”

