New Mexico State

Alec Baldwin’s Attorney Calls ‘Rust’ Charges “A Terrible Miscarriage of Justice”, Says “We Will Win”

By Samantha Nungesser
Decider.com
 3 days ago
Alec Baldwin‘s attorney has spoken out following the news that the actor would be criminally charged on two counts of involuntary manslaughter for the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of his movie, Rust.

In October 2021, Baldwin was rehearsing a scene for the movie, in which he is both the lead actor and a producer, when he fired what he thought was a “cold gun,” ultimately killing Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza. He has since maintained his innocence — even suggesting that “someone put a live bullet in the gun” without his knowledge during an ABC News interview.

“This decision distorts Halyna Hutchins’ tragic death and represents a terrible miscarriage of justice,” Baldwin’s attorney, Luke Nikas, said, per Deadline. “Mr. Baldwin had no reason to believe there was a live bullet in the gun – or anywhere on the movie set. He relied on the professionals with whom he worked, who assured him the gun did not have live rounds. We will fight these charges, and we will win.”

Also facing the same charges as Baldwin is Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed. Her lawyer, Jason Bowles, said she “is, and has always been, very emotional and sad about this tragic accident,” though she did not commit the crime she is being charged with.

“These charges are the result of a very flawed investigation, and an inaccurate understanding of the full facts,” he said, per Deadline. “We intend to bring the full truth to light and believe Hannah will be exonerated of wrongdoing by a jury.”

New Mexico First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies elaborated on the charges brought forth while speaking to CNN. She said, “An actor does not get a free pass just because they are an actor,” before adding, “Just because it’s an accident doesn’t mean that it’s not criminal.”

According to the prosecutor, an investigation revealed that “there were people complaining about safety on set,” and that Baldwin, who is also a producer, “should have been aware that safety was an issue … And then, as an actor that day, he should have checked that gun, checked those projectiles.”

Related
HollywoodLife

Hailey Bieber Hugs Husband Justin After Uncle Alec Baldwin Is Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter

Hailey Bieber, 26, is absorbing the news that her uncle Alec Baldwin, 64, was criminally charged with involuntary manslaughter in a shooting accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins. And on January 19, she was seen turning to her popstar husband Justin Bieber for a big hug following the announcement. In photos, the Tiffany & Co supermodel rocked a bright green oversized hoodie with a smiley face graphic design reading “Drew.” She appeared to be wearing ultra-short shorts under the hoodie, and she paired the look with classic sneakers and a pair of sunglasses as she met up with Justin in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Halyna Hutchins’ final words after being shot on Alec Baldwin’s Rust set

Witnesses have revealed Halyna Hutchins’s last words in the moments after she was shot by Alec Baldwin on the set of his movie Rust.Ms Hutchins, director of photography for the Western film, died on 21 October 2021 after Mr Baldwin discharged a firearm while practising a gun-drawing technique on the set in New Mexico.Seconds after she was struck, Ms Hutchins cried out to a boom operator: “That was no good. That was no good at all,” according to a Los Angeles Times report based on interviews with 14 crew members.The crew members told how Mr Baldwin’s fatal shot came...
NEW MEXICO STATE
The Independent

Donald Trump Jr under fire for ‘hateful’ reaction to Alec Baldwin Rust charges

Donald Trump Jr has come under fire for his “hateful” reaction to Alec Baldwin’s Rust charges. Mr Baldwin is set to be charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter in connection to the on-set death of Halyna Hutchins, the Santa Fe District Attorney has said.New Mexico First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said on Thursday that Rust armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed will also face two charges of involuntary manslaughter.“Maybe Alec Baldwin will be lucky enough to share a cell with Michael Avenatti,” Mr Trump Jr tweeted on Thursday in response to the announcement. Mr Avenatti, a disgraced lawyer, was sentenced...
SANTA FE, NM
RadarOnline

Calls For Whoopi Goldberg To Be Fired From 'The View' Grow After Host Apologizes For Another Holocaust Remark Post-Suspension

Whoopi Goldberg could be facing the chopping block after offending people with her controversial opinion about the Holocaust again. Calls for her firing are continuing to grow despite her apology, RadarOnline.com has learned. After she doubled down on her belief that the genocide of Jewish people was not racially motivated and "white on white" violence, Whoopi caught backlash, to no one's surprise — later unleashing another apology."Recently while doing press in London, I was asked about my comments from earlier this year. I tried to convey to the reporter what I had said and why, and attempted to recount that...
The Independent

Halyna Hutchins’s husband says shooting charges for Alec Baldwin are ‘comfort’

The husband of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins has welcomed the involuntary manslaughter charges being brought against Alec Baldwin and called it “a comfort to the family.”New Mexico authorities have announced that Mr Baldwin and other members of the crew of the western movie Rust will be prosecuted over Hutchins’s death on the set in October 2021.“We want to thank the Santa Fe Sheriff and the District Attorney for concluding their thorough investigation and determining that charges for involuntary manslaughter are warranted for the killing of Halyna Hutchins with conscious disregard for human life,” Hutchins’s family said through lawyer Brian...
NEW MEXICO STATE
The Independent

Piers Morgan accuses Alec Baldwin of ‘Hollywood arrogance’ amid Rust shooting charges

Piers Morgan has commented on the news that Alec Baldwin will be charged with involuntary manslaughter in the 2021 shooting of Halyna Hutchins.It was announced on Thursday (19 January) that Baldwin is one of three cast and crew members facing charges over the accidental killing of Hutchins on the set of the film Rust in 2021.Baldwin’s attorney has issued a statement to The Independent in response to the news, calling it “a terrible miscarriage of justice” that “distorts Halyna Hutchins’s death”.Follow along for live updates about the Rust charges and Alec Baldwin here.Morgan was among the first public figures...
Decider.com

‘The View’ Fans Furious Over Alec Baldwin Breaking News Interruption: “ABC, This Could Have Waited!”

Hell hath no fury like The View fans scorned — and ABC should take notes. Just as Ana Navarro was getting all fired up about Rep. George Santos allegedly dressing up in drag in the past, despite aligning with Republicans who’ve condemned the practice, the network cut to a breaking news report about Alec Baldwin, leaving many viewers furious that they couldn’t hear the rest of the co-host’s opinion.
TMZ.com

Don Lemon Responds to Colbert Criticism Over 'Hoodie' Suit on CNN

Don Lemon didn't appreciate Stephen Colbert mocking him over the fact he dressed down on the job ... responding by comparing himself to Zelensky, Obama and Trayvon Martin. The news anchor -- who now heads up the morning time slot on a new show called 'CNN This Morning' -- appeared genuinely hurt that the 'Late Show' host went in on him on national TV Thursday night ... making fun of a hoodie-suit DL wore that morning on the air.
msn.com

REPORT: Then-married 'GMA' co-anchor T.J. Holmes got intimate with a 24-year-old colleague in his office while ABC turned a blind eye to his bad behavior, more talk show host scandals, feuds and controversies

Slide 1 of 34: Many of our favorite talk shows have endured some pretty intense scandals over the years -- from battles between co-hosts to affair accusations, allegations of racism, toxic friendships and more. Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at some of the most unforgettable, starting with this drama...On Jan. 19, 2023, DailyMail.com reported that back in 2015 -- seven years before he made headlines for his alleged affair with "Good Morning America" co-anchor Amy Robach (more on that next) -- T.J. Holmes cheated on his now-estranged wife, Marilee Fiebig, with then-24-year-old ABC script coordinator Jasmin Pettaway, who's 13 years his junior and initially connected with him while seeking opportunities for mentorship. "He was a predator who took full advantage of his position, and he was reckless," a source said. "It was Jasmin's first real job in television, and it was a big deal for her. She was looking for a mentor and she reached out to several people. T.J was someone who was responsive, but he absolutely abused the position of trust." The source went on to allege that Jasmin and T.J. -- who worked as a freelance contributor for ABC News at the time -- often went out for drinks together before things between them took a turn. "I don't know how long that had been going on before it got sexual, but I do know the first time it did was in his office, and he was about to go on air in a couple of hours," the source said, adding that the first time T.J. and Jasmin hooked up, there was "an atmosphere shift, almost an expectation that something's going to happen, and it did." Continued the alleged insider, "They had sex and I know she was confused afterwards as to what it meant. That kind of 'Did that just really happen?' feeling. I mean, that's pretty risky behavior on his part." The source also alleged that T.J. once "got handsy" with Jasmin in a public place. "He just didn't seem to care. You know he's wearing his ring. He has a wife, he has a relatively high-profile job, but he wasn't acting like he was concerned about either of those things at the time," the source said. T.J.'s alleged affair with Jasmin reportedly "fizzled out" after several months. "It didn't last long but you have to wonder if he ever invested in being a mentor at all?" the source speculated. "Jasmin was a beautiful girl and he had it all on his terms. He was interested and then he wasn't. This was a young woman, starting out in a difficult industry, looking for role models and mentors and she got T.J. No one talked about abuse of power back then, but stuff happened … Did he ever want to be professional when it came to Jasmin or just spoil the fruits he'd been given? I don't know. I just know he was always looking to be the guy with the swagger. He didn't seem to care that he was married or that he could be risking his job."According to multiple DailyMail.com sources, Jasmin wasn't the only young female colleague who caught T.J.'s eye: A woman described as "a young network intern" once alleged that she was left feeling "stressed" and "freaked out" by T.J.'s unwanted advances. DailyMail.com reported that at least one executive producer at ABC News ignored attempts to sound the alarm on T.J.'s "behavioral issues" -- the EP replied that he or she "didn't want to know" about what "a huge liability" he'd become. Page Six previously reported that from 2016 to 2019, T.J. had an affair with yet another colleague -- then-married "GMA" producer Natasha Singh. He also reportedly cheated with another unnamed "GMA" staffer. It's unclear if the second woman is Jasmine or someone else.Keep reading for more on T.J.'s alleged affair with Amy, then read on for more memorable talk show host scandals, controversies and feuds...MORE: The most notorious celebrity cheating scandals.
msn.com

Why the ‘Bold’ Prosecution of Alec Baldwin Could End in Disaster

Legal experts say prosecutors will face an uphill battle in securing a conviction against actor Alec Baldwin, who will be charged with involuntary manslaughter for a tragic on-set shooting that left a young cinematographer dead. “This is a very aggressive prosecution,” former federal prosecutor Neama Rahmani told The Daily Beast....
The Independent

Mickey Rourke says there’s ‘no way in hell’ Alec Baldwin should be charged over Rust shooting death

Mickey Rourke has spoken out in defence of Alec Baldwin, saying there is “no way in hell” he should face charges over the death of Halyna Hutchins.On Thursday (19 January), Baldwin was charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter over the fatal shooting of Hutchins, a cinematographer, on the set of the Western movie Rust in October 2021. The 64-year-old actor is one of three people facing charges over the accidental shooting, alongide first assistant director David Halls and armourer Hannah Gutierrez Reed. Halls has agreed to plead guilty to the charge of negligent use of a deadly weapon.Each...
NEW MEXICO STATE
Decider.com

Decider.com

