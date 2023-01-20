ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BABYMETAL Unleash Cinematic New Song “Metal Kingdom”: Stream

BABYMETAL have shared the new single “Metal Kingdom” from their forthcoming concept album THE OTHER ONE, out March 24th. Each of the albums 10 tracks represent a theme based on “10 separate parallel worlds” discovered in “THE OTHER ONE restoration project,” during which BABYMETAL were “recovered within the virtual ‘METALVERSE.'” As the third single we’ve heard from the album, “Metal Kingdom” sheds further light on this complex narrative.
Alison Goldfrapp Shares Debut Solo Single “Digging Deeper”: Stream

Alison Goldfrapp has formally stepped out on her own with her first official solo single, “Digging Deeper.”. Best known as one-half of Goldfrapp, her long-running synth-pop duo with Will Gregory, the artist teamed up with German producer Claptone for the first of “a series of advance collaborations with some wonderful guys from the club world,” as she revealed on Instagram. Over a house-influenced beat, she sings about finding deeper meaning: “Ooh I’m digging deeper now/ I know I’ll find a way to the heart.”
Boldy James Drops New Album Indiana Jones: Stream

Just days after being hospitalized due to a severe car accident, Detroit rapper Boldy James has continued to let new music flow with Indiana Jones, his new album in collaboration with producer RichGains. Stream it via Apple Music or Spotify below. Clocking in at 17 tracks, Indiana Jones heavily features...
Ranking Every Korn Album from Worst to Best

Welcome to Dissected, where we disassemble a band’s catalog, based on the oh-so-exact science of personal opinion, rants, debates, and the love of music. In this installment, we rank Korn’s discography so far, including their latest album, Requiem. Rising out of Bakersfield, California, Korn emerged on the scene...
Stanning BTS: We Got That “VIBE”

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Radio Public | Pocket Casts | RSS. If you’re looking for the perfect “VIBE” for this Valentine’s Day, look no further than the fantastic new collaboration from BIGBANG‘s TAEYANG and Jimin of BTS. As promised...
Van Conner, Founding Bassist of Screaming Trees, Dead at 55

Van Conner, co-founder, bassist, and key songwriter for the seminal alternative rock band Screaming Trees, is dead at the age of 55. HIs passing was announced by his brother, Screaming Trees guitarist Gary Lee Conner, in a social media statement. “Van Conner bassist and song writer of Screaming Trees died last night of an extended illness at 55,” he wrote. “It was pneumonia that got him in the end. He was one of the closest friends I ever had and I loved him immensely. I will miss him forever and ever and ever…”
WASHINGTON STATE
50 Most Anticipated Albums of 2023

No one really should have been shocked by how music unfolded in 2022. Everyone — everyone — was raring to get back out there. Artists that had sat on completed records for two years were finally able to share them with the world, while those who had spent their time cooped up writing new material had fresh songs ready to go. Still, it felt like there was an inundation of albums, which begs the question: Is there anything left for 2023?
All the Music from HBO’s The Last of Us

[Editor’s note: The following contains spoilers for The Last of Us, Season 1 Episode 1, “When You’re Lost in the Darkness.”]. HBO’s new series The Last of Us has already premiered to the approval of fans of the video game and viewers who are new to the franchise. Though the thrilling story has just begun, the first episode has established the importance of the soundtrack in setting the mood for the post-apocalyptic world.
Billy Crudup Sells Moon Timeshares in Trailer for Hello Tomorrow!: Watch

The trailer for Hello Tomorrow!, Apple TV+’s retro-futuristic science fiction series starring Billy Crudup, has landed. In the world of Hello Tomorrow!, cars can fly, jetpacks actually work, and space travel is available to the average person. With his team of associates, charismatic salesman Jack Billings (Crudup) pushes the dream of a better life by hawking timeshares on the moon.
SNL Releases Bonkers Aubrey Plaza Promo: Watch

“Because I’m insane and I’ve been waiting to do this show since I was 12 years old,” declares Aubrey Plaza in the newly released teaser video for this weekend’s episode of Saturday Night Live. It’s a full-circle moment for the Parks and Rec and White Lotus actress, who once worked as an NBC page and then bombed an audition for SNL early on in her career. Now, she’ll finally get her chance to host the sketch comedy series on the January 21st episode featuring musical guest Sam Smith.
Ted Lasso Season 3 to Premiere Spring 2023

Lace up your cleats, because Ted Lasso is finally on its way back; Apple TV+ has today announced that their hit sitcom will return for Season 3 sometime Spring 2023. (Translation: soon.) They’ve also revealed a first look at the season, which you can see in the still above.
Black Eyed Peas Are Plopped into Legal Battle with Pooping Unicorn Toys

Pooping unicorns might not be the first thing you think of when you think of Black Eyed Peas’ “My Humps,” but now that a line of excremental toys play a suspiciously familiar tune, they might be a solid number two. Black Eyed Peas’ music publisher BMG Rights Management aren’t happy about that, and as Reuters reports, BMG is suing the makers of Poopsie Slime Surprise for ripping off “My Humps” with their own song, “My Poops.”
Albert Hammond, Jr. Thinks The Strokes May Never Break Up

Over two decades together hasn’t kept The Strokes from slowing down: Founding guitarist Albert Hammond, Jr. recently sat down with 89.9FM WKCR’s The Shady Experience to talk about the future of the band, including a new album, his upcoming solo LP, and a long future together ahead, adding that he could see The Strokes never breaking up.
Fake Pink Floyd Fans Mistake Dark Side of the Moon Rainbow for Gay Pride Flag, Start Homophobic Rambling

Pink Floyd’s The Dark Side of the Moon has sported a rainbow on its cover for 50 years, since the cover, ahem, depicts a prism refracting light. Still, when the band posted an adapted version of this iconography to its Facebook to celebrate the album’s anniversary, many fake fans took the rainbow as a sign of Pink Floyd’s support for gay rights, and they weren’t happy about it.
