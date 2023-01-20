ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

Weekend Fun: Disney On Ice, Drive-In Double Feature and Hellertown - Lower Saucon Restaurant Week

By LehighValleyNews.com
lehighvalleynews.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lehighvalleynews.com

New film festival headed to Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. — A new Allentown festival that will present a mix of international, American and Lehigh Valley films will premiere in April, organizers announced Monday. The nonprofit Allentown Film Festival will screen dozens of short and feature films, at Nineteenth Street Theatre and the boutique Theatre514 across the street April 14-16, organizers said.
ALLENTOWN, PA
lehighvalleynews.com

Sequins and glamor on four legs at Lara Bly dog fashion show

BETHLEHEM, Pa – Shimmering coats over long fluffy hair? Yes, dogs can slay the runway, too. On Saturday Lara Bly, boutique women’s wear designer at Lara Bly Designs, saw to it that 8 dogs and their owner-companions walk down the runway in glitz-y sequins and matching outfits. Lara...
BETHLEHEM, PA
lehighvalleynews.com

Lehigh Valley fastnacht tradition canceled again, but not for COVID

TREXLERTOWN, Pa. — If you're eager to take a healthy bite of the fastnachts made annually by Good Will Fire Company No. 1 of Trexlertown, you'd best find another way to satisfy your craving. Because of a shortage of volunteers — and, in large part, to the skyrocketing prices...
TREXLERTOWN, PA
lehighvalleynews.com

Book sales fuel Bethlehem libraries, with 2 set for this week

BETHLEHEM, Pa. — The Bethlehem Area Public Library (BAPL) holds its latest book sales this Wednesday, Jan 25, noon to 8 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at its central branch on Payrow Plaza. Executive Director Josh Berk said the facility’s regular sales — held six times...
BETHLEHEM, PA
lehighvalleynews.com

Week in review: January 15-21, 2023

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Welcome back to our Week in Review. We have chosen seven stories, in no particular order, to take you back on the week. Enjoy, and thank you so much for reading. 1. The Islamic congregation Shia Ithna Asheri Jamaat of Pennsylvania, or SIJPA, is building a new...
BETHLEHEM, PA
lehighvalleynews.com

Sale of Bethlehem Lutheran churches to Lehigh University back on

BETHLEHEM, Pa – Leaders of three Lutheran churches in Bethlehem announced that plans to sell their buildings to Lehigh University are back on. The statement came on Saturday at the start of evening services at St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church. According to city officials, Lehigh University submitted a $3.7...
BETHLEHEM, PA
lehighvalleynews.com

More resources for those with Down syndrome expected in the Valley

UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., — A medical clinic for people with Down syndrome now is part of Lehigh Valley Health Network (LVHN). The clinic, formerly known as Eastern Pennsylvania Down Syndrome Center, currently offers resources, education, advocacy and programs to more than 250 patients and their families. LVHN said it...
TREXLERTOWN, PA
lehighvalleynews.com

Bus driver reportedly fell asleep in I-78 crash

UPPER MACUNGIE TWP, Pa. — The driver of a school bus that hit a tractor-trailer Friday, forcing Interstate 78 to be closed for hours, fell asleep at the wheel, according to state police. A driver is suspected by police to have been driving under the influence and had fallen...
TREXLERTOWN, PA
lehighvalleynews.com

Easton Civil Service Board member to run for city council

EASTON, Pa. — Easton resident Crystal Stoneback Rose has announced she has thrown her hat in the ring for the upcoming Easton City Council election. Stoneback Rose, who is running as a Democrat, is first vice president and marketing director of Unity Bank in Clinton, New Jersey, where she has worked for 15 years.
EASTON, PA
lehighvalleynews.com

Gavin Holihan enters Lehigh County DA race with key endorsement

ALLENTOWN, Pa. — Days after Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin announced he will not seek re-election, his chief lieutenant has kicked off a campaign to succeed him. Gavin Holihan announced Monday he will run this year to become Lehigh County's top law enforcement officer. Republican Gavin Holihan announced...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy