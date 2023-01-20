Weekend Fun: Disney On Ice, Drive-In Double Feature and Hellertown - Lower Saucon Restaurant Week

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Outback Steakhouse Approved to Open in New LocationJoel EisenbergWhitehall, PA
New Trend of Mixing Fentanyl with an Animal Tranquilizer is Killing Drug UsersM. L. FrenchNorristown, PA
Flavorful local restaurant just opened in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersAllentown, PA
Winter Mimosa Flights - Setter Ridge VineyardsJoJo's Cup of MochaKutztown, PA
Report from Pennsylvania prison: Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger makes insensitive remarkMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Related
lehighvalleynews.com
New film festival headed to Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. — A new Allentown festival that will present a mix of international, American and Lehigh Valley films will premiere in April, organizers announced Monday. The nonprofit Allentown Film Festival will screen dozens of short and feature films, at Nineteenth Street Theatre and the boutique Theatre514 across the street April 14-16, organizers said.
lehighvalleynews.com
Sequins and glamor on four legs at Lara Bly dog fashion show
BETHLEHEM, Pa – Shimmering coats over long fluffy hair? Yes, dogs can slay the runway, too. On Saturday Lara Bly, boutique women’s wear designer at Lara Bly Designs, saw to it that 8 dogs and their owner-companions walk down the runway in glitz-y sequins and matching outfits. Lara...
lehighvalleynews.com
Lehigh Valley fastnacht tradition canceled again, but not for COVID
TREXLERTOWN, Pa. — If you're eager to take a healthy bite of the fastnachts made annually by Good Will Fire Company No. 1 of Trexlertown, you'd best find another way to satisfy your craving. Because of a shortage of volunteers — and, in large part, to the skyrocketing prices...
lehighvalleynews.com
Book sales fuel Bethlehem libraries, with 2 set for this week
BETHLEHEM, Pa. — The Bethlehem Area Public Library (BAPL) holds its latest book sales this Wednesday, Jan 25, noon to 8 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at its central branch on Payrow Plaza. Executive Director Josh Berk said the facility’s regular sales — held six times...
lehighvalleynews.com
Week in review: January 15-21, 2023
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Welcome back to our Week in Review. We have chosen seven stories, in no particular order, to take you back on the week. Enjoy, and thank you so much for reading. 1. The Islamic congregation Shia Ithna Asheri Jamaat of Pennsylvania, or SIJPA, is building a new...
lehighvalleynews.com
Sale of Bethlehem Lutheran churches to Lehigh University back on
BETHLEHEM, Pa – Leaders of three Lutheran churches in Bethlehem announced that plans to sell their buildings to Lehigh University are back on. The statement came on Saturday at the start of evening services at St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church. According to city officials, Lehigh University submitted a $3.7...
lehighvalleynews.com
More resources for those with Down syndrome expected in the Valley
UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., — A medical clinic for people with Down syndrome now is part of Lehigh Valley Health Network (LVHN). The clinic, formerly known as Eastern Pennsylvania Down Syndrome Center, currently offers resources, education, advocacy and programs to more than 250 patients and their families. LVHN said it...
lehighvalleynews.com
Bus driver reportedly fell asleep in I-78 crash
UPPER MACUNGIE TWP, Pa. — The driver of a school bus that hit a tractor-trailer Friday, forcing Interstate 78 to be closed for hours, fell asleep at the wheel, according to state police. A driver is suspected by police to have been driving under the influence and had fallen...
lehighvalleynews.com
50 years ago today: Muhammad Ali takes Easton by storm | Commentary
EASTON, Pa. - He stepped off the custom bus and instantly Easton was the place to be. It was Jan. 23, 1973, and Muhammad Ali was doing a favor for a young sparring partner named Larry Holmes — 50 years ago today. They made the trek to Easton, where...
lehighvalleynews.com
Easton Civil Service Board member to run for city council
EASTON, Pa. — Easton resident Crystal Stoneback Rose has announced she has thrown her hat in the ring for the upcoming Easton City Council election. Stoneback Rose, who is running as a Democrat, is first vice president and marketing director of Unity Bank in Clinton, New Jersey, where she has worked for 15 years.
lehighvalleynews.com
Gavin Holihan enters Lehigh County DA race with key endorsement
ALLENTOWN, Pa. — Days after Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin announced he will not seek re-election, his chief lieutenant has kicked off a campaign to succeed him. Gavin Holihan announced Monday he will run this year to become Lehigh County's top law enforcement officer. Republican Gavin Holihan announced...
Comments / 0