Why Genius Group Shares Are Trading Higher Today?

Genius Group GNS shares are trading higher after the company issued FY23 guidance. For the full year of 2023, the company expects annual revenue to be between $48 million and $52 million and expects the number of students and users to be between 5.7 million and 6 million. The company also expects full-year 2023 adjusted EBITDA to be between $500 thousand and $1 million.
Fortune Brands Appoints David Barry As Finance Chief; Reaffirms Outlook

Fortune Brands Innovations Inc FBIN has appointed David Barry as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective March 2, 2023. Barry will succeed Patrick Hallinan, who is leaving the company to pursue a new career opportunity. Hallinan will continue in his current position until March 2, 2023. Barry has...
This Tesla Analyst Must Be On 'Hallucinogenic Drugs,' Says Value Investor In Response To Morgan Stanley's Value Proposition

As Tesla Inc TSLA shares continued to slip toward Morgan Stanley's bear case, analyst Adam Jonas started to wonder if Tesla was leaning into value territory. A member of CNBC's "Halftime Report" panel suggested Jonas must have been on LSD or another psychoactive drug that produced altered states of consciousness when he started thinking about the Elon Musk-led company as a value play.
Coca-Cola Consolidated: Dividend Insights

Wednesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Coca-Cola Consolidated COKE. The company announced on Wednesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 50 cents per share. On Thursday, Coca-Cola Consolidated will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 50 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Why Intelligent Bio Solutions Shares Skyrocketing Over 400% Today?

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc INBS has completed the review of results from Milestone 7, a phase of its biosensor platform development at the University of Newcastle, Australia, that included testing time-to-result (TTR), sensitivity, and reproducibility. The results showed a record 4x improvement in TTR, enabling the biosensor to return test...
Pfizer: Dividend Insights

Wednesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Pfizer PFE. The company announced on Friday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 41 cents per share. On Thursday, Pfizer will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 41 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Will Investors Notice Exciting Sign On IQVIA Hldgs's Chart?

If history is any guide, there may be good fortune ahead for shares of IQVIA Hldgs IQV. A so-called "golden cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bullish for the stock. What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their decisions.
Barron's Top Weekend Stock Picks: General Motors, Netflix, Ally Financial And Famous Tesla Bear And Bull Debate

Benzinga reviews this weekend's top stories covered by Barron's, here are the articles investors need to read. "Stocks and Bonds Are Sending Different Messages. One of Them Is Wrong," by Nicholas Jasinski, looks at the two different signals that stocks and bonds are giving for what's ahead in 2023, with stocks poised for a soft landing, while bonds are expecting an imminent recession.
Marketing Communications Agency Specializing In Cannabis Joins Acceleration Community of Companies

Acceleration Community of Companies (ACC), a company that developed a go-to-market business approach with a series of strategic and complementary acquisitions, announced the acquisition of Trailblaze, a boutique marketing communications agency specializing in cannabis and wellness brands. Trailblaze, founded in 2018 by Lisa Weser, is a marketing communications agency for...
Stablecoin NFTs? Archimedes Launches Leveraged Yield App With Origin Dollar (OUSD)

Stablecoin holders seek stability in turbulent markets, allowing for predictable returns through U.S dollar-denominated yield. The largest risk most crypto investors are exposed to is market volatility, as digital assets may fluctuate by double-digit percentage points in a single day. Thanks to new innovations in decentralized finance (DeFi), stablecoin holders can earn low-risk yields that beat treasury bonds and even blue-chip corporate bonds.
Why Bill Ackman Says This Company Could Be The Next Berkshire Hathaway

WeCommerce and Tiny are merging to create a unique technology holding company. Bill Ackman has compared Tiny's management team to Berkshire Hathaway's. WeCommerce Holdings Ltd WECMF has announced a definitive agreement to combine with Tiny in a merger deal that is expected to create a profitable new technology holding company.
5 Analysts Have This to Say About Quest Diagnostics

Over the past 3 months, 5 analysts have published their opinion on Quest Diagnostics DGX stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Tesla, Amazon, Lucid, Wayfair, Sumo Logic: Why These 5 Stocks Are Drawing Investors' Attention Today

Major Wall Street indices closed in the green on Monday as investors and traders began considering the possibility of a slowdown in the pace of the Federal Reserve’s rate hikes. A report in The Wall Street Journal indicated central bank officials are preparing to slow the rate hike pace for a second straight meeting in early February on growing hopes of easing inflation. Comments by Fed Governor Christopher Waller on Friday that indicated a favor toward a quarter-percentage-point rate hike at the next meeting boosted investor sentiments, according to CNBC. The following stocks drew heavy investors’ attention:
Ford Plans To Cut 3,200 Jobs In Europe: Report

Ford Motor Company F is reportedly planning to slash 3,200 positions across Europe. The job cuts will largely be focused in Germany and will affect administrative and product development roles, Bloomberg reported, citing IG Metall union. The reduction will account for 65% of development jobs in Europe and 20% of...
Why Boxed Stock Is Exploding Higher Monday

Boxed Inc BOXD shares are trading higher by 20% to $0.57 Monday morning after the company on Friday announced up to $20 million of new financing. Boxed says, concurrently with the financing with the lender, the company entered into an amendment to its existing first lien debt facility with funds and accounts managed by BlackRock that, among other things, reduces the company's minimum liquidity covenant by $5 million.
HanesBrands' 2023 Outlook Still Has Plenty Of Risks To Watch, Credit Suisse Says

Credit Suisse analyst Michael Binetti has reiterated a Neutral rating on the shares of HanesBrands Inc HBI with a price target of $7. The analyst is encouraged by 4Q sales revised to now be slightly above the high end of prior guidance. The analyst thinks trends were similar, at down mid-teens% Y/Y for both Innerwear and Activewear.
Hess' FCF Growth & Resource Potential Trigger 9% Price Target Boost By This Analyst

Raymond James analyst John Freeman reiterated an Outperform rating on the shares of Hess Corp HES and raised the price target from $160 to $175. The analyst said Hess offers leading Free Cash Flow (FCF) growth in the industry, with FCF anticipated to grow 6x from 2023 to 2030 at strip pricing, thanks in large part to the incredible resource in Guyana.
