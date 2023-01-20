ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewisburg, PA

Elderly man killed in crash near Lewisburg

By NCPA Staff
NorthcentralPA.com
NorthcentralPA.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RHWqx_0kLSbapB00

Lewisburg, Pa. — An 81-year-old man of Lewisburg died Wednesday after he was involved in a crash with a tractor-trailer on Route 15 in Kelly Township.

Saunders L. Edwards was taken to Geisinger Medical Center for treatment and succumbed to his injuries, according to state police at Milton.

Saunders was traveling north on Route 15 around 6:30 p.m. when he made a left turn onto Ziegler Road into the path of a tractor-trailer traveling south. The tractor-trailer hit Edwards' 2003 Dodge Caravan in the front fender, pushing it over a raised concrete divider onto the left northbound lane of Route 15.

The tractor-trailer was pulling a semi-trailer that had several automobiles, state police said.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, Andrew Tiedemann, 60, of Ripton, Vermont, was not injured.

William Cameron Engine Company, White Deer Township Volunteer Fire Department, Aurand's Towing, and Bressler's Towing assisted at the scene.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
skooknews.com

Schuylkill County Crash Log - 01/23/2023

MAHANOY TOWNSHIP - According to the Pennsylvania State Police at Frackville, this crash occurred on Thursday, January 12th, 2023, around 6:10am on Interstate 81 near mile marker 132. Troopers say Peter Caparro, 62, of Hazleton, was driving his Kia Sportage southbound on Interstate 81 when he lost control of his...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man arrested for alleged hit-and-run, leaving one injured

LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police arrested a man they say was involved in a hit-and-run crash that sent one person to the hospital. According to Pennsylvania State Police, in March 2022 troopers were called to a crash in Lycoming County. Through further investigation, troopers said a hit-and-run crash happened involving two vehicles […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

One injured after crash in Dauphin County

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Officials in Middletown, Dauphin County were on the scene of a crash with entrapment during the evening of Saturday, Jan. 21. According to Londonderry Fire Company, they responded to the crash on Route 441. One of the people inside the vehicle was trapped because the...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
WBRE

State police investigate car break-ins at Dairy Queen

MONROE TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are investigating several car break-ins during business hours at a Dairy Queen. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Sunday around 8:00 p.m., troopers were called to a Dairy Queen in Snyder county for car break-ins. Investigators say many cars had their passenger side windows broken and items were […]
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Snyder County man charged with threatening troopers

McCLURE, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Snyder County man is facing felony charges after Pennsylvania State Police say he repeatedly called the Snyder County 911 center and threatened the lives of troopers. On January 4th around 6:45 a.m., state police say, the 911 Snyder County Communication Center received a call from a man who identified […]
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

House fire traps and injures one in Perry County

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities are on scene working to put out a fire that has injured one after they were trapped inside the building. According to dispatch, one person was pulled out of the fire after being trapped inside the home. Fire crews were called to the...
PERRY COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Two men arrested for DUI in Luzerne County

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they arrested two men in separate cases of DUI over the weekend in Luzerne County. According to the Hazleton City Police Department, on Sunday around 8:30 p.m., officers issued a traffic stop at 17th Street and Sherman Court in Hazleton. Police say as a result a 47-year-old man […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Over $200 theft at a Luzerne County Walmart

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are charging a woman they say stole 29 items worth over $200 at a Walmart in Luzerne County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on January 12 around 5:00 p.m., troopers responded to the Halze Township Walmart for a report of theft. Troopers said they discovered a 23-year-old […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Intoxicated man allegedly imprisons woman in vehicle, threatens her life

Northumberland, Pa. — A Northumberland man was intoxicated when he picked a woman up from her apartment and held her hostage in his vehicle as he drove erratically, police say. The woman noticed Issac Demeke Tyler, 24, had been drinking when he picked her up the evening of Jan. 2. Tyler told the accuser that he had been at the bar drinking with gang members and that "they will be watching your house," said Officer Edward Cope of Northumberland Borough Police. ...
NORTHUMBERLAND, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Lane restriction starts Tuesday on Route 11 in Bloomsburg

A lane restriction starts Tuesday on Route 11 southbound in Bloomsburg for a bridge inspection. From Jan. 24 to 27, a PennDOT bridge inspection crew will be inspecting the truss bridge that spans Fishing Creek, near the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds. Work will be completed during daylight hours and is weather permitting. Drivers should be alert, slow down, watch for lane changes, and drive with caution through the work zone.
BLOOMSBURG, PA
The Shenandoah Sentinel

Two injured in Turkey Run crash

TURKEY RUN – Two people were injured in a broadside collision at the entrance to the Gold Star Plaza Saturday night. The crash happened around 8pm at the intersection of the Gold Star Highway (Route 924) and Gold Star Plaza in Shenandoah’s Turkey Run section. Borough Police at...
SHENANDOAH, PA
The Shenandoah Sentinel

Dead pit bull found dumped in Centralia

CENTRALIA – State Police at Bloomsburg are investigating after a dead pit bull was found in this Columbia County borough. Troopers were called to Centre and Laurel Streets in the borough around 3pm on Jan. 8 for the incident. Information was released today. A 75-90lb pit bull or pit...
CENTRALIA, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Stepfather allegedly attacked after argument

Bloomsburg, Pa. — A Bloomsburg man attacked his 85-year-old stepfather, leaving the older man bloodied, police say. David A. Winger, 51, had gotten into an argument with his mother in her bedroom around midnight on Dec. 16, the stepfather told police. He could hear Winger yelling at the 70-year-old woman about Christmas and was concerned for her safety, so he called police. While he was waiting for officers to arrive...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
skooknews.com

Schuylkill County Detectives Seek Ashland Man

Schuylkill County District Attorney Michael O’Pake and the Schuylkill County Detectives are asking the public to help locate an Ashland man. Jared George Azar, 28, is wanted for failing to appear at the Schuylkill County Courthouse for a Status Conference on November 16, 2022. Azar's original charges include:. Aggravated...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Police in Dauphin County search for missing 16-year-old girl

Police in Dauphin County are looking for a missing 16-year-old girl. It's believed that Katera Geyer, of Penbrook, is still in the Harrisburg area and is likely staying with an unknown friend or acquaintance. Geyer is a white female with brown eyes and brown hair. She is 5 feet, 4...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Teen charged with pistol-whipping man during home invasion in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are charging a 16-year-old boy, as an adult, for his role in an armed home invasion in Wilkes-Barre, where a man was pistol-whipped Saturday. According to the Wilkes-Barre Police Department, on Saturday around 1:30 p.m., police responded to a reported home invasion in the 100 block of Poplar Street. […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Stop sign installation set in East Cameron Township, Northumberland County

Starting Monday, Jan. 23, a PennDOT maintenance crew will work on installing a stop sign at the intersection of Route 125 and Route 2044 (Upper Road) in East Cameron Township, Northumberland County. This will make the intersection a four-way stop. Additional work includes updating the existing placards to indicate a four-way stop. Drivers can expect the right shoulder to be restricted where work is being performed. Work will be performed between the hours of noon to 6 p.m. through Friday, Jan. 27, weather permitting.
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Woman charged for making false statement on forms to purchase pistol

Shamokin Dam, Pa. — Police charged a Shamokin Dam woman for lying on her ATF form when she attempted to buy a firearm. Police say on June 15, 2021, Meggan Lee Kantz, 46, tried to purchase a Ruger Max 9 mm pistol at Gator's Guns in Shamokin Dam. She completed and signed two forms for the purchase. However, when state police conducted a background check they found that Kantz incorrectly...
SHAMOKIN DAM, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

NorthcentralPA.com

20K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Regional online newspaper for Northcentral Pa featuring local news, events, photos, articles and more. http://www.NorthcentralPA.com Your Community News!

 https://www.NorthcentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy