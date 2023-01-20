Read full article on original website
Calhoun Sheriff’s Office Increasing Investigative Tools with New Camera System
Calhoun County, AL – Calhoun County Sheriff, Matthew Wade and the Calhoun County Commissioners held a press conference to discuss the new camera system that is expected to be deployed around the unincorporated areas of Calhoun County. The Flock Safety camera system is designed to capture and log vehicles, tag information, and other identifying information that can help the Sheriff’s Office investigate crimes committed in the area. During the press conference, Sheriff Wade discussed the use of this type of system to aid investigators in finding a local woman that had been kidnapped. The suspect was identified and later tracked down and arrested in Kentucky.
weisradio.com
Calhoun County Announces New Camera System
weisradio.com
Cherokee County Arrest Files for Monday, January 23rd
Kayla Ramsey, 29 of Ashville – UPOCS (x2), UPODP, and DUI/Any Substance;. Tony Wilson, 51 of Trion – Forgery 3rd Degree/Counterfeiting. Arrests are based on probable cause, and all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Currently, there are 109 inmates housed in...
Jacksonville Police Department Seeking Public’s Assistance Locating Bethany Anne Pettus
Jacksonville, AL – The Jacksonville Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Bethany Anne Pettus. Bethany is 24 years old, 5’7” and 275 lbs., blue eyes and auburn hair. Bethany left on her own accord, but her family is concerned that she has not yet returned home. Bethany was last known to be wearing black leggings with white snowflakes on them and a pink Carhartt sweatshirt. Bethany may be in the Anniston, AL area.
cenlanow.com
Alabama mother arrested over garbage files class action suit, claims Valley, AmWaste ran illegal racket
VALLEY, Ala. (WIAT) – An Alabama mother arrested over a garbage bill has filed suit against the city that jailed her. Santori Little, a mother of three who now resides in Talladega County, filed a class action lawsuit in federal court Thursday evening. The suit against the City of Valley and AmWaste, the garbage company contracted to provide residential trash pickup in the city, claims that city officials took advantage of state law in an unconstitutional racket to imprison its citizens over private debt.
Inmate Found Unresponsive in Calhoun County Jail
Anniston, AL. – The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office has reported that on January 22, 2023, at approximately 5:10 pm, an inmate being held in the medical section of the jail was found unconscious and unresponsive. Ricky Newell, 73, was served his evening meal from a correctional officer at approximately 4:51 pm and appeared to be alert and normal. Approximately 20 minutes later other inmates alerted correctional officers that Newell appeared to be suffering from a medical emergency.
Oxford Police Seek Information on Multiple Theft Cases
Oxford, AL – The Oxford Police Department has requested information through their facebook page on two theft cases. For the most recent the Oxford Police Department would like help to identify the subject in the still images below. They are wanted for questioning in reference to a theft. If you recognize the individual in these still […]
weisradio.com
Passing of Sheriff’s Office K-9, “KILO”
Passing of Sheriff’s Office K-9 We are saddened to announce the passing of Sheriff’s Office K9, “Kilo.”. She died under the care of her veterinarian, due to medical issues. Kilo was 10 years old and served Cherokee County with pride. Kilo was a loving and hard working K-9 whose primary mission was detecting illegal drugs, but also loved visiting schools.
WAAY-TV
Dekalb County man donates thousands of his dollars to community for nearly a decade
For nearly a decade, a Dekalb County man generously donated thousands of his own dollars for those in his community who struggled financially, so they could afford much needed medication. His name was Hody Childress and at 80 years of age he died on new years day. His name warms...
UPDATE: Traffic Accident with Injuries and Entrapment in Oxford
Oxford, AL – Per Calhoun County 911 on US Hwy 78 West between Carterton Hts and Wilson Willingham Rd Intersections in City of Oxford. The roadway is shutdown due to a traffic accident with injuries and entrapment. Please avoid the area. UPDATE: Per Oxford Fire Department UPDATE AS OF 7:30pm: The accident has been cleared and […]
City of Anniston World Changers Home Repair Applications Due Soon
Anniston, AL – Per the Public Relations Director, Jackson Hodges, the World Changers will be in Anniston from July 24th to July 28th to perform home repairs! Applications may be picked up at Anniston City Hall (4309 McClellan Blvd, Anniston, AL 36206), or downloaded at this link: https://bit.ly/3Xi5RCp.
weisradio.com
Blood Assurance Blood Drive this Wednesday at Mount Vernon Mills in Trion
There will be a Blood Assurance blood drive this Wednesday at Mount Vernon Mills in Trion. All those planning to donate blood should drink plenty of fluids including juice or water. It’s a good idea to drink more water than your usual intake on the day of your donation. Donors are also asked to avoid caffeine and alcohol.
weisradio.com
Two Fatal Accidents in as Many Days in Cherokee County
We’ve had two traffic fatalities in as many days in Cherokee County. On Wednesday morning 22 year old Clair Bryant was fatally injured – when her 2008 Jeep Cherokee was hit head-on shortly after 9:00 on Highway 9 near County Road 80 approximately three miles north of Cedar Bluff and Thursday afternoon around 4:30 two people were killed and two injured in a single-vehicle accident, on County Road 175. Brittany Hayes of Piedmont and Michael Hayes of Vidalia, Georgia – were killed with two others – Blake Broome of Piedmont, and the driver, listed as Tameron Drummer of Chattsworth, Georgia being hurt.
WAFF
2 people killed in Cherokee County wreck
PIEDMONT, Ala. (WAFF) - A single-vehicle wreck killed two people on Thursday afternoon near Piedmont, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). Brittney Hayes, 21, and an 18-year-old were both fatally injured when the vehicle they were passengers in left the roadway, hit a mound of dirt and overturned. Hayes and the teen were not using seatbelts at the time of the wreck and were ejected. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.
southerntorch.com
New Facility for Rainsville Sanitation
RAINSVILLE, Ala.-- (Full video on Southern Torch Facebook) The Rainsville City Council held its regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, January 16. The Council voted to give Mayor Rodger Lingerfelt the authority to begin road and pad work for the new location of the Sanitation Building, on Highway 75. The current building is located behind Rainsville City Hall.
Polk Jail report – Friday, January 20, 2023
Officials from the Polk County Jail provide arrest reports on weekday mornings. Find the Friday, January 20, 2023 report below. The post Polk Jail report – Friday, January 20, 2023 appeared first on Polk Today.
After fatal police shooting in Gadsden, family seeks answers
Chelsea Stewart watched on Jan. 6 as police agencies from across Etowah County converged outside her parent’s home on a short residential street in Gadsden. Officers closed off the block and changed from patrol uniforms into army pants, flak jackets and helmets, she said. Some slung long guns over their shoulders and parked a tank outside the small, detached garage situated next to the family home where her older brother, 28-year-old Cody Stewart, lived.
ABC 33/40 News
Aniah's Law implemented across Alabama
Aniah's Law passed in November. Now less than two months later, judges across the state are using it. It's meant to deny bail to violent offenders accused of crimes ranging from human trafficking to murder. In Anniston, an 18-year-old man arrested in connection to the shooting deaths of two people...
wvtm13.com
City of Anniston to open public warming station
ANNISTON, Ala. — As Alabama expects more freezing temperatures Sunday night, people in Anniston have a place to go to stay warm. The city of Anniston is opening a public warming station at The Bridge at Anniston First United Methodist Church, located at 1400 Noble Street. It will be...
weisradio.com
Fatality Friday Afternoon / Accident on Orchard Hill Road in Chattooga County
Fatality Friday Afternoon / Accident on Orchard Hill Road in Chattooga County. A Chattooga County woman was killed in a single vehicle accident Friday afternoon in Chattooga County. The Georgia State Patrol released the following statement:. On Friday, January 20, 2023, at 3:13 pm, Troopers from Post 38 Rome responded...
