Librarian and activist Stephen Lane appointed to Indianapolis Public Library Board of Trustees

How many people are experiencing homelessness in Indianapolis? Annual count happens Monday
An annual count of people experiencing homelessness in Indianapolis happens Monday. The Point-In-Time Count is conducted by the Coalition for Homelessness Intervention and Prevention, or CHIP, to assess how many people are without a home on a single night in January. Volunteers will start surveying people on Jan. 23 to...
Indy Public Library Board appoints temporary chief administrative officer
The Indianapolis Public Library Board of Trustees voted during a special meeting Jan. 17 to approve a resolution that appointed Anita J. Harden as chief administrative officer. The resolution, which passed 4-2, creates a new, temporary position at the library for a contractual chief administrative officer (CAO) who would serve...
Group aims to eliminate school lunch debt in Johnson County
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — There's a group of neighbors in Johnson County making it their mission to fight food insecurity in schools. They're taking a bite out of school lunch debt. Their efforts - and the surprising amount they've already paid - is a story that's Inspiring Indiana. Along...
VA holds resource event for veterans affected by toxic exposure Jan. 31
The Veterans Alliance will host a benefits and resource fair for veterans affected by toxic exposure during military service on Jan. 31.
This new program will prepare previously incarcerated youth for environmental management jobs
A program through RecycleForce will provide training and placement in environmental jobs for previously incarcerated young adults throughout the state thanks to federal funding. The program will reach 120 students primarily ages 18-25. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency awarded $500,000 to RecycleForce to recruit and train at least 75 of...
WRBI Radio
Group protesting jailhouse baptisms in Decatur County
Decatur County, IN — A national group is protesting baptisms offered by the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office in the county detention center. The Freedom From Religion Foundation called on former Sheriff Dave Durant to stop the ceremonies, saying they violate the First Amendment. The issue came to light...
Historic Drake building moves one step closer to redevelopment
The long quest to redevelop a historic apartment building on the near northside is one step closer to a resolution. The Metropolitan Development Commission recently voted to approve the purchase of the Drake, a 1920s apartment building. The eight-story structure is owned by The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis and sits...
Jury in Delphi murders case can come from 1 of these 2 Indiana counties
CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — A jury for the Delphi murders case will come from either St. Joseph or Allen counties. Judge Frances Gull gave the prosecutor and defense one week to agree on a county where they will select a jury and bring that jury to Carroll County in the trial of Richard Allen, who is accused of killing Libby German and Abby Williams in Delphi in February 2017.
munciejournal.com
Home Instead Honors Seven Caregivers
MUNCIE, IN—On Thursday, January 19th, Home Instead of Muncie and Anderson hosted a thank you luncheon for a very special group of senior care professionals. In an industry already plagued with high employee turnover rates prior to the pandemic, and massive employee losses during the pandemic, Home Instead celebrated seven local care professionals from Madison and Delaware counties who have provided more than 64,000 hours of one-on-one senior care to local seniors.
95.3 MNC
Attorney General says Marion doctor is ‘danger to public’
The Indiana Attorney General’s Office is seeking to strip a Grant County OB/GYN of his medical license after a woman accused him of sexually assaulting her during an examination and taking photographs of her private area without her consent. The AG’s investigation reported several other women have come forth...
Indianapolis human service organizations receive millions in grant funding
A recent gift from Lilly Endowment helps 28 service organizations in Indianapolis. The grants total $41 million and average well over $1 million for each organization. Horizon House will receive $1.7 million, and expects to use the money to expand facilities and staff. Horizon House helps people experiencing homelessness in Indianapolis by providing daily services and connection to resources including jobs and housing.
Women Behind the Badge aims to increase diversity of IMPD officers
Dozens of women got the chance to train, ask questions and learn from female Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers Saturday.
wrtv.com
Wapahani HS student dies in crash, school providing counselors to students
SELMA — A Wapahani High School student died this week after being involved in a vehicle crash, according to Liberty-Perry Superintendent Bryan Rausch. In a series of tweets Thursday night, Rausch announced that student Laycie Chambers tragically died. According to Liberty Township Fire Department Chief Randy Ried, Chambers died...
MLK Park to receive $5 million in upgrades as part of continued parks investment
More investment for Indianapolis parks is coming. This week the city announced $5 million will go towards Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park on the near northside. The park is the site of a speech given by Senator Robert F. Kennedy on the day of King’s assassination. The city...
Anti-Asian Hate Crime Town Hall focuses on how Hoosiers can combat racism
Dozens of members of the AAPI community and allies gathered on Friday to discuss the recent racially motivated attack in Bloomington where an IU student was stabbed on a bus.
Vacant to Vibrant program announced to create affordable housing
A new program aims to address the shortage of affordable housing in Indianapolis with $4.5 million in federal American Rescue Plan money. The Vacant to Vibrant initiative will take abandoned properties from the city land bank and offer them up for redevelopment. Community development corporations, nonprofits and others may apply...
Current Publishing
Actress Huffman gets challenged in ‘Bright Half Life’
It’s only fitting that Kate Huffman helped bring the play “Bright Half Life” to Indianapolis with her deep ties to the Indianapolis area. Huffman, a 2001 Cathedral High School graduate from Indianapolis, has ties to Hamilton County as well. Her sister, Molly, recently moved back to Indianapolis...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Indiana transgender girls school sports ban to take effect after lawsuit dismissed
Indiana’s ban on transgender girls from girls school sports can now take effect after a lawsuit against it was dismissed. The 10-year-old girl represented in the case by the ACLU of Indiana moved to a charter school. The case is over a law passed in early 2022, which bans...
tourcounsel.com
Circle Centre Mall | Shopping mall in Indianapolis, Indiana
We begin the list of the best malls, outlets and stores in Indianapolis with one of the most popular shopping centers in the city: Circle Centre Mall, in this place you will find a wide variety of stores, places to recreate and restaurants where you can enjoy gastronomy and the calm environment.
Plans for former Indiana Marsh stores
Developers said there are a few considerations when deciding which Marsh properties should be repurposed.
WFYI
Indianapolis, IN
