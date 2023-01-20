ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Librarian and activist Stephen Lane appointed to Indianapolis Public Library Board of Trustees

By Chloe McGowan – Indianapolis Recorder
 3 days ago
WRBI Radio

Group protesting jailhouse baptisms in Decatur County

Decatur County, IN — A national group is protesting baptisms offered by the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office in the county detention center. The Freedom From Religion Foundation called on former Sheriff Dave Durant to stop the ceremonies, saying they violate the First Amendment. The issue came to light...
DECATUR COUNTY, IN
WFYI

Historic Drake building moves one step closer to redevelopment

The long quest to redevelop a historic apartment building on the near northside is one step closer to a resolution. The Metropolitan Development Commission recently voted to approve the purchase of the Drake, a 1920s apartment building. The eight-story structure is owned by The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis and sits...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Jury in Delphi murders case can come from 1 of these 2 Indiana counties

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — A jury for the Delphi murders case will come from either St. Joseph or Allen counties. Judge Frances Gull gave the prosecutor and defense one week to agree on a county where they will select a jury and bring that jury to Carroll County in the trial of Richard Allen, who is accused of killing Libby German and Abby Williams in Delphi in February 2017.
DELPHI, IN
munciejournal.com

Home Instead Honors Seven Caregivers

MUNCIE, IN—On Thursday, January 19th, Home Instead of Muncie and Anderson hosted a thank you luncheon for a very special group of senior care professionals. In an industry already plagued with high employee turnover rates prior to the pandemic, and massive employee losses during the pandemic, Home Instead celebrated seven local care professionals from Madison and Delaware counties who have provided more than 64,000 hours of one-on-one senior care to local seniors.
MUNCIE, IN
95.3 MNC

Attorney General says Marion doctor is ‘danger to public’

The Indiana Attorney General’s Office is seeking to strip a Grant County OB/GYN of his medical license after a woman accused him of sexually assaulting her during an examination and taking photographs of her private area without her consent. The AG’s investigation reported several other women have come forth...
MARION, IN
WFYI

Indianapolis human service organizations receive millions in grant funding

A recent gift from Lilly Endowment helps 28 service organizations in Indianapolis. The grants total $41 million and average well over $1 million for each organization. Horizon House will receive $1.7 million, and expects to use the money to expand facilities and staff. Horizon House helps people experiencing homelessness in Indianapolis by providing daily services and connection to resources including jobs and housing.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WFYI

Vacant to Vibrant program announced to create affordable housing

A new program aims to address the shortage of affordable housing in Indianapolis with $4.5 million in federal American Rescue Plan money. The Vacant to Vibrant initiative will take abandoned properties from the city land bank and offer them up for redevelopment. Community development corporations, nonprofits and others may apply...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

Actress Huffman gets challenged in ‘Bright Half Life’

It’s only fitting that Kate Huffman helped bring the play “Bright Half Life” to Indianapolis with her deep ties to the Indianapolis area. Huffman, a 2001 Cathedral High School graduate from Indianapolis, has ties to Hamilton County as well. Her sister, Molly, recently moved back to Indianapolis...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
tourcounsel.com

Circle Centre Mall | Shopping mall in Indianapolis, Indiana

We begin the list of the best malls, outlets and stores in Indianapolis with one of the most popular shopping centers in the city: Circle Centre Mall, in this place you will find a wide variety of stores, places to recreate and restaurants where you can enjoy gastronomy and the calm environment.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Smart, loyal and committed like the very best of friends, WFYI is a nonprofit organization providing trusted news and quality entertainment for 50 years – educating and engaging the community.

