Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Chick-fil-A venue opens in Dallas downtown and is a little different from other locationsAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Popular fine dining gas station restaurant in Fort Worth area closing this weekendAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
Governor Greg Abbott Claimed He Could Kick Better Than the Dallas Cowboy’s KickerTom HandyTexas State
151 CoffeeTrisha FayeDallas, TX
Dallas on the Cheap by RegionSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Related
dpdbeat.com
Homicide at 3100 Cliff Creek Drive
On Sunday, January 22, 2023, at approximately 6:35 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 3500 block of Cliff Creek Crossing Drive. When officers arrived, they located the male victim lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. Dallas Fire Rescue responded, and the victim died from his injuries. The preliminary investigation determined, a male suspect shot the victim and left the location. This remains an ongoing investigation that will be documented under case number 013220-2023.
fox4news.com
3 arrested at Dallas Cowboys playoff watch party in Arlington
ARLINGTON, Texas - Police say three people were arrested at AT&T Stadium during a Dallas Cowboys watch party on Sunday night. Arlington police say one man was arrested for criminal trespassing and public intoxication after he refused to leave the stadium, an 18-year-old was arrested for possession of alcohol and a man arguing with security was arrested after police discovered he had multiple outstanding warrants.
Pedestrian struck and killed in Garland Sunday night
A pedestrian has been struck and killed by traffic in Garland. Sunday evening, Garland police were called to the scene on Broadway Boulevard between Kingsley and Centerville.
fox4news.com
3 people injured in Northwest Dallas crash
DALLAS - Three people are being treated for serious injuries suffered in crash in Northwest Dallas Friday night. Police said the single-vehicle wreck happened at about 11 p.m., when a driver lost control along Royal Lane, near Harry Hines Boulevard. The vehicle ended up hitting a fence and a tree.
KTBS
AMBER Alert canceled for abducted Texas children
MCKINNEY, Texas - An AMBER Alert for two little girls missing in north Texas has been canceled. The McKinney Police Department says Jessica Burns, 9, and Jennifer Burns, 6, were both found safe Sunday night. They were located with their 60 year old grandmother who was taken into custody. She...
'He was my rock': Mother of 17-year-old killed outside Fort Worth Whataburger speaks out
FORT WORTH, Texas — We're learning more about the teenager who was killed in a shooting outside of a Whataburger in Fort Worth on Friday afternoon. Around 4 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to a shooting in the parking lot of a Whataburger on West Berry Street, across from Paschal High School.
fox4news.com
Driver dies in single-vehicle crash in Dallas
DALLAS - One person was killed in a fiery crash in West Dallas early Friday morning. Authorities said the driver lost control while speeding down Wycliff Avenue, near Irving Boulevard. The car hit a utility pole, then crashed into a business, and burst into flames. Firefighters found the victim inside...
fox4news.com
Dallas weather: Snow could be headed to North Texas Tuesday
Monday will be a cool day in Dallas-Fort Worth, but Tuesday things will get interesting with some parts of North Texas potentially seeing snow. Tuesday will start off cold and rainy for most of our area, with a chance of a wintry mix in the areas north and west of the Metroplex.
dallasexpress.com
Police Investigating Shooting on Expressway
A man was found suffering from a single gunshot wound while in his vehicle according to a news release from the Dallas Police Department. When officers arrived on the scene, they found that the victim, now identified as 33-year-old Khurram Ali, had been shot, police said. Dallas Fire and Rescue...
New Chick-fil-A venue opens in Dallas downtown and is a little different from other locations
Good news for lovers of Chick-fil-A in Dallas with the recent opening of a new location in downtown Dallas. Chick-fil-A has almost 3000 locations in the United States, including 140 in the Dallas Fort Worth area.
Westbound lanes closed on Interstate 30 in Grand Prairie due to crash
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — Grand Prairie officials have closed down the westbound lanes of Interstate 30 to clear out a crash, according to TXDOT. Drivers are being directed off of the highway at Belt Line Road until further notice. TXDOT suggests people avoid the area if possible since delays are expected.
Two killed in late night, high-speed street takeover crash in Fort Worth
Two people have died in a late night high-speed street take-over roll-over crash in Fort Worth. Late Sunday night, cars were showing exhibitions of speed on White Settlement Road near Henderson.
fox4news.com
2 killed after Fort Worth police break up illegal street takeover
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police said an illegal street takeover near downtown led to a crash that killed two people. Police initially responded to a blocked intersection on University Drive near West 7th Street and White Settlement Road around 11 p.m. Sunday. Witnesses said several cars performing dangerous...
North Texas police respond in wake of California shooting after Lunar New Year event
DALLAS — After a deadly shooting in the Los Angeles-area following a Lunar New Year celebration, police departments in North Texas are responding to any concerns about potential violence at local events. As of 3:20 p.m. p.m. Sunday, seven departments have released statements to WFAA. Dallas Police Department (DPD)
wbap.com
Onlooker Captures Explosion in an Alternative Fuels Vehicle Parking Lot [WATCH]
A fire at a commercial facility in Northwest Dallas triggered what fire officials believe were multiple explosions of compressed natural gas [CNG] vehicles. Dallas (WBAP/KLIF) – Dallas fire rescue battled an explosive fire in Northwest Dallas Thursday afternoon. The fire spotted by motorists along I-35 at Manana Drive and...
Man killed in Dallas shooting; one of two suspects found at hospital, police say
DALLAS — Dallas police are looking for a second possible suspect in connection to a deadly shooting Saturday night. Officer say the first suspect was found injured in a hospital. The department said they responded to a shooting call at 6:19 p.m. on Jan. 21 in the 9100 block...
KTEN.com
McKinney sisters safe; grandmother, father jailed
McKINNEY, Texas (KTEN) — Two McKinney sisters who had been the subject of an Amber Alert since early Friday are safe; their grandmother and father are in jail. McKinney police said 60-year-old Jame Burns was taken into custody in Richardson on Sunday evening. She is facing two felony counts of kidnapping along with child endangerment and drug charges.
Endangered vulture found dead at Dallas Zoo under 'unusual' circumstances
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The Dallas Zoo announced on Saturday evening that an endangered vulture was found dead under "unusual" circumstances. Zoo staff found the vulture in the Wilds of Africa habitat and noted that the death did not appear to be due to natural causes. This is third unusual incident at the Dallas Zoo this month. On Jan. 13, the zoo closed for a day after a clouded leopard escaped from its habitat after someone had apparently used a tool to cut a hole in the enclosure.While investigating the escape, staff discovered that a similar hole had been cut in...
fox4news.com
Man found fatally shot in crashed vehicle near SMU campus
DALLAS - A man died after he was found shot in a crashed car in Dallas Thursday night. This happened just before 11 p.m., on the North Central Expressway service road, near the SMU campus. Police said 33-year-old Khurram Ali veered off the road after he was shot and hit...
KSAT 12
Woman arrested after abducting grandchildren in North Texas, police say
MCKINNEY – Police say a woman in North Texas was arrested for kidnapping her two grandchildren last week, setting off an AMBER Alert. Jame Burns, 60, was taken into custody on Sunday evening in Richardson and was charged with two felony counts of kidnapping, McKinney police said in a news release. The children were found safe on Sunday evening, but further details were not released.
Comments / 0