Dallas, TX

dpdbeat.com

Homicide at 3100 Cliff Creek Drive

On Sunday, January 22, 2023, at approximately 6:35 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 3500 block of Cliff Creek Crossing Drive. When officers arrived, they located the male victim lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. Dallas Fire Rescue responded, and the victim died from his injuries. The preliminary investigation determined, a male suspect shot the victim and left the location. This remains an ongoing investigation that will be documented under case number 013220-2023.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

3 arrested at Dallas Cowboys playoff watch party in Arlington

ARLINGTON, Texas - Police say three people were arrested at AT&T Stadium during a Dallas Cowboys watch party on Sunday night. Arlington police say one man was arrested for criminal trespassing and public intoxication after he refused to leave the stadium, an 18-year-old was arrested for possession of alcohol and a man arguing with security was arrested after police discovered he had multiple outstanding warrants.
ARLINGTON, TX
fox4news.com

3 people injured in Northwest Dallas crash

DALLAS - Three people are being treated for serious injuries suffered in crash in Northwest Dallas Friday night. Police said the single-vehicle wreck happened at about 11 p.m., when a driver lost control along Royal Lane, near Harry Hines Boulevard. The vehicle ended up hitting a fence and a tree.
DALLAS, TX
KTBS

AMBER Alert canceled for abducted Texas children

MCKINNEY, Texas - An AMBER Alert for two little girls missing in north Texas has been canceled. The McKinney Police Department says Jessica Burns, 9, and Jennifer Burns, 6, were both found safe Sunday night. They were located with their 60 year old grandmother who was taken into custody. She...
MCKINNEY, TX
fox4news.com

Driver dies in single-vehicle crash in Dallas

DALLAS - One person was killed in a fiery crash in West Dallas early Friday morning. Authorities said the driver lost control while speeding down Wycliff Avenue, near Irving Boulevard. The car hit a utility pole, then crashed into a business, and burst into flames. Firefighters found the victim inside...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas weather: Snow could be headed to North Texas Tuesday

Monday will be a cool day in Dallas-Fort Worth, but Tuesday things will get interesting with some parts of North Texas potentially seeing snow. Tuesday will start off cold and rainy for most of our area, with a chance of a wintry mix in the areas north and west of the Metroplex.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Police Investigating Shooting on Expressway

A man was found suffering from a single gunshot wound while in his vehicle according to a news release from the Dallas Police Department. When officers arrived on the scene, they found that the victim, now identified as 33-year-old Khurram Ali, had been shot, police said. Dallas Fire and Rescue...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

2 killed after Fort Worth police break up illegal street takeover

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police said an illegal street takeover near downtown led to a crash that killed two people. Police initially responded to a blocked intersection on University Drive near West 7th Street and White Settlement Road around 11 p.m. Sunday. Witnesses said several cars performing dangerous...
FORT WORTH, TX
wbap.com

Onlooker Captures Explosion in an Alternative Fuels Vehicle Parking Lot [WATCH]

A fire at a commercial facility in Northwest Dallas triggered what fire officials believe were multiple explosions of compressed natural gas [CNG] vehicles. Dallas (WBAP/KLIF) – Dallas fire rescue battled an explosive fire in Northwest Dallas Thursday afternoon. The fire spotted by motorists along I-35 at Manana Drive and...
DALLAS, TX
KTEN.com

McKinney sisters safe; grandmother, father jailed

McKINNEY, Texas (KTEN) — Two McKinney sisters who had been the subject of an Amber Alert since early Friday are safe; their grandmother and father are in jail. McKinney police said 60-year-old Jame Burns was taken into custody in Richardson on Sunday evening. She is facing two felony counts of kidnapping along with child endangerment and drug charges.
MCKINNEY, TX
CBS DFW

Endangered vulture found dead at Dallas Zoo under 'unusual' circumstances

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The Dallas Zoo announced on Saturday evening that an endangered vulture was found dead under "unusual" circumstances. Zoo staff found the vulture in the Wilds of Africa habitat and noted that the death did not appear to be due to natural causes. This is third unusual incident at the Dallas Zoo this month. On Jan. 13, the zoo closed for a day after a clouded leopard escaped from its habitat after someone had apparently used a tool to cut a hole in the enclosure.While investigating the escape, staff discovered that a similar hole had been cut in...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Man found fatally shot in crashed vehicle near SMU campus

DALLAS - A man died after he was found shot in a crashed car in Dallas Thursday night. This happened just before 11 p.m., on the North Central Expressway service road, near the SMU campus. Police said 33-year-old Khurram Ali veered off the road after he was shot and hit...
DALLAS, TX
KSAT 12

Woman arrested after abducting grandchildren in North Texas, police say

MCKINNEY – Police say a woman in North Texas was arrested for kidnapping her two grandchildren last week, setting off an AMBER Alert. Jame Burns, 60, was taken into custody on Sunday evening in Richardson and was charged with two felony counts of kidnapping, McKinney police said in a news release. The children were found safe on Sunday evening, but further details were not released.
MCKINNEY, TX

