Northwestern postpones another men’s basketball game due to COVID-19

EVANSTON – Issues with COVID-19 have forced Northwestern men’s basketball to call off a second game in less than a week.

The Wildcats’ game against Wisconsin which was scheduled for 11 a.m. on Saturday at Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston has been postponed due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols within the Northwestern program.

As of Friday morning, the game has yet to be rescheduled.

This is the second time the program has had to call off a game due to COVID-19 as they postponed their Wednesday contest with Iowa at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. That game has been rescheduled for Tuesday, January 31 at 8 p.m. in Iowa City.

The last time the Wildcats took the floor was this past Sunday, when they lost to Michigan 85-78 in Ann Arbor. The team is scheduled to play again this Tuesday against Nebraska in Lincoln at 7:30 p.m.

Northwestern is 3-3 in the Big Ten with a 12-5 record overall.

