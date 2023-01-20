NC Attorney General Josh Stein should read his Bible

I read with interest Attorney General Josh Stein’s announcement concerning his running for governor in the Jan. 19 Gazette. He stated, “Some politicians want to tell you who you should hate, when you’ll get pregnant and who you can marry.”

I agree with Mr. Stein, no politician should tell people what to do in these areas. The only person qualified to instruct here is the One who created all people – God.

So, the question is, “What does God say about pregnancy?” To the prophet Jeremiah, God said, “Before I formed you in the womb I knew you and before you were born I consecrated you; I have appointed you a prophet to the nations” (Jeremiah 1:5). God ascribed personhood to Jeremiah “before” He formed him in his mother’s womb – “I knew you”… “before I formed you.”

And in addition to God taking full credit for having “formed” Jeremiah, He goes on to say He gave Jeremiah his call to be a prophet while he was in his mother’s womb – “before you were born” – which indicates the sanctity of a child in his/her mother’s womb.

So, Mr. Stein, God assumes authority over “when you’ll get pregnant” and affirms the unborn as humans to be cherished and protected, not discarded and aborted. Your beef is not with a politician who affirms this position but with God who “forms” every unborn child (Psalm 139:13).

To your second point, “What does God say about marriage?” Jesus is very clear – “From the beginning of creation, God made them male and female. For this reason a man shall leave His father and mother and the two shall become one flesh…” (Mark 10:9).

Jesus taught that marriage is between two distinct genders – male and female. Again, you are directing your criticism to the wrong person on this issue. Jesus explicitly states “who you can marry”.

When you say, Mr. Stein, some politicians tell a person who he/she should hate and follow this with comments about pregnancy and marriage, what you are saying is people who affirm the sanctity of the unborn and disagree with marriage between a male and female are promoting an agenda of hatred toward those are pro-abortion and pro-LGBTQ.

Read your Bible. What you are really saying is what the Bible and Jesus say about abortion and homosexual marriage is hate speech.

Jesus was explicit. “If you love Me, you will keep My commandments” (John 14:15). If you don’t affirm and keep Jesus’ commandments and assail those who do, what does this say about how you feel about Jesus? Or to use your term, do you love Him or “hate” Him?

Rick Slate is a resident of Gastonia.

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: NC Attorney General Josh Stein should read his Bible