NC Attorney General Josh Stein should read his Bible

By Rick Slate
 3 days ago

I read with interest Attorney General Josh Stein’s announcement concerning his running for governor in the Jan. 19 Gazette. He stated, “Some politicians want to tell you who you should hate, when you’ll get pregnant and who you can marry.”

I agree with Mr. Stein, no politician should tell people what to do in these areas. The only person qualified to instruct here is the One who created all people – God.

So, the question is, “What does God say about pregnancy?” To the prophet Jeremiah, God said, “Before I formed you in the womb I knew you and before you were born I consecrated you; I have appointed you a prophet to the nations” (Jeremiah 1:5). God ascribed personhood to Jeremiah “before” He formed him in his mother’s womb – “I knew you”… “before I formed you.”

And in addition to God taking full credit for having “formed” Jeremiah, He goes on to say He gave Jeremiah his call to be a prophet while he was in his mother’s womb – “before you were born” – which indicates the sanctity of a child in his/her mother’s womb.

So, Mr. Stein, God assumes authority over “when you’ll get pregnant” and affirms the unborn as humans to be cherished and protected, not discarded and aborted. Your beef is not with a politician who affirms this position but with God who “forms” every unborn child (Psalm 139:13).

To your second point, “What does God say about marriage?” Jesus is very clear – “From the beginning of creation, God made them male and female. For this reason a man shall leave His father and mother and the two shall become one flesh…” (Mark 10:9).

Jesus taught that marriage is between two distinct genders – male and female. Again, you are directing your criticism to the wrong person on this issue. Jesus explicitly states “who you can marry”.

When you say, Mr. Stein, some politicians tell a person who he/she should hate and follow this with comments about pregnancy and marriage, what you are saying is people who affirm the sanctity of the unborn and disagree with marriage between a male and female are promoting an agenda of hatred toward those are pro-abortion and pro-LGBTQ.

Read your Bible. What you are really saying is what the Bible and Jesus say about abortion and homosexual marriage is hate speech.

Jesus was explicit. “If you love Me, you will keep My commandments” (John 14:15). If you don’t affirm and keep Jesus’ commandments and assail those who do, what does this say about how you feel about Jesus? Or to use your term, do you love Him or “hate” Him?

Rick Slate is a resident of Gastonia.

Comments / 22

Keith Fritz
2d ago

The day that any politician would open up the Bible. Is when it will catch on fire in there hands because of all the lies and the money they have stolen from the American people.

Bobby Locklear
3d ago

If this article is viewed from a Christian point of view, it's sounds reasonable and to the point. There are however opposing views and that's okay too. If a human suffers no guilt concerning certain behaviors then it will be impossible to convince them what they do is wrong. The Natural world is the extreme opposite of the Unnatural world. There is a way that seems right to a man, but the end thereof are the ways of death. Just strive to be nice and help the less fortunate of us.

only one thing
3d ago

thank God for you and for bringing the Word of God to this situation I totally agree with you God is our creator and should have the only day into this as well as other things but we know that this is a broken world but one thing for certain the Word of God is working and is not broken but will endure forever Praise God we need to pray for the leaders of this world that God will intervene and being them to their knees of repentance and open their minds and soften their hearts to the Good News of the Gospel

