A survey says Richmond, Virginia is the fourth loneliest city in AmericaMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
9 year old girl finds rare 15 million-year-old megalodon tooth in MarylandAsh JurbergSolomons, MD
Lucky residents to receive $12,000 in guaranteed income pilot programBeth TorresAlexandria, VA
Toys R Us Store to Re-Open as a Onelife Fitness in Clinton, Maryland in Summer 2023RCNewsClinton, MD
Man arrested for stabbing 2 people in King GeorgeWatchful EyeKing George, VA
WJLA
Second teen, 15, charged in carjacking shooting death of man at Largo gas station
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A second teen was arrested in the fatal shooting of a 54-year-old man at a Largo gas station during a carjacking in December, the Prince George's Police Department (PGPD) said on Monday. A 15-year-old boy from Upper Marlboro was taken into custody, police...
Weekend crime in downtown Annapolis includes stolen lobster
Several crimes were reported in downtown Annapolis on Sunday, including a live lobster stolen from a tank.
WBOC
Dorchester County Man Sentenced to 40 Years Behind Bars for Murder of His Father
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - A Dorchester County man has been sentenced to 40 years behind bars in the murder of his father. 50-year-old Douglas McKnight was found guilty of first degree murder in the shooting death of his father, who was 77-years-old at the time of his murder in November of 2021.
WJLA
Suspect in Prince George's Co. police-involved shooting arrested in Greenbelt
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — The suspect who fled the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Lanham, Md. Monday morning was taken into custody without incident, according to a Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD) spokesperson. Officials told 7News the suspect was found at the Greenway Shopping Center...
foxbaltimore.com
18-year-old man shot, killed in fatal Annapolis shooting
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A fatal shooting in Anne Arundel County is under investigation. According to police, officers responded to the scene near Newtowne Drive in Annapolis just before 7 p.m. Sunday evening. Once on scene, police found a 18-year-old man with fatal gunshot wounds outside of a building. The...
Suspect who escaped police custody charged in home invasion
Dashawn Hunter, the man who escaped police custody with handcuffs attached Wednesday night that was later captured across the street from Henrico Police headquarters, is facing new charges.
Man shot and killed in Annapolis
An 18-year-old man was shot and killed this evening in the 700 block of Newtowne Drive in Annapolis.
Bay Net
Suspect Arrested For Armed Robbery Of Citizen At Hotel In Waldorf
WALDORF, Md. – Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division have identified and arrested a suspect wanted in connection with a citizen armed robbery that occurred last month. On December 12, 2022, at 3:31 a.m., the suspect knocked on the door of a hotel room in the 11700 block of...
Police: Prince George's County officers catch man who pulled gun on officers
LANHAM, Md. — Police in Prince George's County have captured a man who allegedly pulled a gun on officers early Monday morning. A resident on Hickory Hill Avenue in Lanham called 911 around 8:40 a.m. Monday for a report of a suspicious car. Two responding officers then approached the driver, who was in a black four-door sedan.
Bay Net
Jury Finds Man Guilty Of Criminally Negligent Manslaughter In Charlotte Hall Fatal Accident
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling announced today that a St. Mary’s County Jury found Defendant Aleksander A. Ivanchev, 40, of Lexington Park, MD, guilty of two counts of criminally negligent manslaughter for the deaths of Melody Russell and Shawn Bailey following a July 2021 collision in Charlotte Hall, MD.
Prince George’s County police: Officers search for person who fired gun, prompting officer to fire back
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said an officer fired a gun at someone who first shot at police Monday morning. The Prince George’s County Police Department tweeted that emergency dispatchers received a call from someone who lives on Hickory Hill Avenue in Lanham around 8:40 a.m. The caller said that there […]
Police: Woman struck and killed while in Howard Co. roadway
ELKRIDGE, Md. — Howard County Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian in Elkridge, Maryland on Saturday afternoon. Around 3:30 p.m. on January 21, 2023, authorities say a Lexus GX 460 was heading south on Washington Boulevard, just past Meadowridge Road, when it struck a pedestrian in the roadway.
Alleged members of West Baltimore's "Wick Squad" drug organization indicted
Nine members and associates of an alleged West Baltimore drug trafficking organization have been indicted, the Maryland Attorney General's Office announced Monday.
Man dead following shooting in Southern Avenue Metro station parking lot, police investigate
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A man is dead following a shooting in a parking lot at Southern Avenue's metro station. Officials from the Metro Transit Police Department (MTPD) report the shooting happened around 4:45 p.m. and despite life-saving efforts, the man died on the scene. Police are actively...
Police: 2 suspects under arrest in connection with the death of a St. Mary's man reported missing
GREAT MILLS, Md. — Maryland State Police arrested two suspects in connection to the death of a St. Mary's County man reported missing in December of last year. Investigators identified the suspects as Michelina Goodwin, 45, and Larry Murphy, 40, both of Great Mills, Maryland. Goodwin and Murphy are being held without bond at the St. Mary's County Detention Center.
Spotsylvania Sheriff warning residents after skimming device found on gas station card reader
According to police, the skimming device, which steals information from credit and debit cards as they are placed into a card reader, was found inside pump 7 at the Valero FasMart at 5022 Plank Road, just west of Interstate 95 and Fredericksburg, just before 11:20 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 20.
fredericksburg.today
Three teens charged in Stafford break-in
Three juveniles face serious charges after a North Stafford resident found the uninvited guests in her home. The Stafford Sheriff’s Office says on Friday night deputies responded to a breaking and entering of a home off of the 2600 block of Mountain View Road. The resident reported hearing a strange noise upstairs and saw a male suspect descending her staircase. When confronted, the male suspect fled back upstairs and exited the home through a bathroom window with at least two other suspects. The homeowner was not injured during the incident.
Bay Net
Failing To Stop At Traffic Light Causes Double Fatal Crash In Waldorf
WALDORF, Md– On Saturday, January 21, 2023, at approximately 0053 hours, Troopers from Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded to United States Route 301 (Crain Hwy) in the area of St. Patrick’s Drive for a report of a serious motor vehicle collision. Due to the circumstances, the...
fredericksburg.today
Serial shoplifter arrested in Stafford
The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office captured a serial shoplifter after a brief pursuit in Stafford Market Place Thursday night. Deputies were searching for the “smooth” criminal after a series of skin care product thefts from a local department store last month. On December 28th First Sergeant D.F....
Bay Net
Neighborhood Enforcement Team Recovers Firearm, Large Quantity Of Narcotics In Waldorf
WALDORF, Md. – On January 12 at 3:48 p.m., officers assigned to the Neighborhood Enforcement Team conducted a traffic stop in the area of Smallwood Drive and Old Washington Road. Further investigation revealed marijuana inside the car as well as a loaded firearm and a large amount of Oxycodone...
