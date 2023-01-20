ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mechanicsville, MD

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

foxbaltimore.com

18-year-old man shot, killed in fatal Annapolis shooting

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A fatal shooting in Anne Arundel County is under investigation. According to police, officers responded to the scene near Newtowne Drive in Annapolis just before 7 p.m. Sunday evening. Once on scene, police found a 18-year-old man with fatal gunshot wounds outside of a building. The...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Bay Net

Suspect Arrested For Armed Robbery Of Citizen At Hotel In Waldorf

WALDORF, Md. – Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division have identified and arrested a suspect wanted in connection with a citizen armed robbery that occurred last month. On December 12, 2022, at 3:31 a.m., the suspect knocked on the door of a hotel room in the 11700 block of...
WALDORF, MD
DC News Now

Prince George’s County police: Officers search for person who fired gun, prompting officer to fire back

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said an officer fired a gun at someone who first shot at police Monday morning. The Prince George’s County Police Department tweeted that emergency dispatchers received a call from someone who lives on Hickory Hill Avenue in Lanham around 8:40 a.m. The caller said that there […]
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

Police: Woman struck and killed while in Howard Co. roadway

ELKRIDGE, Md. — Howard County Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian in Elkridge, Maryland on Saturday afternoon. Around 3:30 p.m. on January 21, 2023, authorities say a Lexus GX 460 was heading south on Washington Boulevard, just past Meadowridge Road, when it struck a pedestrian in the roadway.
ELKRIDGE, MD
WUSA9

Police: 2 suspects under arrest in connection with the death of a St. Mary's man reported missing

GREAT MILLS, Md. — Maryland State Police arrested two suspects in connection to the death of a St. Mary's County man reported missing in December of last year. Investigators identified the suspects as Michelina Goodwin, 45, and Larry Murphy, 40, both of Great Mills, Maryland. Goodwin and Murphy are being held without bond at the St. Mary's County Detention Center.
GREAT MILLS, MD
fredericksburg.today

Three teens charged in Stafford break-in

Three juveniles face serious charges after a North Stafford resident found the uninvited guests in her home. The Stafford Sheriff’s Office says on Friday night deputies responded to a breaking and entering of a home off of the 2600 block of Mountain View Road. The resident reported hearing a strange noise upstairs and saw a male suspect descending her staircase. When confronted, the male suspect fled back upstairs and exited the home through a bathroom window with at least two other suspects. The homeowner was not injured during the incident.
STAFFORD, VA
Bay Net

Failing To Stop At Traffic Light Causes Double Fatal Crash In Waldorf

WALDORF, Md– On Saturday, January 21, 2023, at approximately 0053 hours, Troopers from Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded to United States Route 301 (Crain Hwy) in the area of St. Patrick’s Drive for a report of a serious motor vehicle collision. Due to the circumstances, the...
WALDORF, MD
fredericksburg.today

Serial shoplifter arrested in Stafford

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office captured a serial shoplifter after a brief pursuit in Stafford Market Place Thursday night. Deputies were searching for the “smooth” criminal after a series of skin care product thefts from a local department store last month. On December 28th First Sergeant D.F....
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA

