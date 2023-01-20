Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In 2017, a 15-year-old girl snuck out to meet a man and never came back. Then, her parents made a shocking discovery.Fatim HemrajFort Lauderdale, FL
8 were injured in Shooting at Miami's Martin Luther King Jr. Parkhard and smartMiami, FL
Anthony's Runway slated to reopen this week in Fort Lauderdale as new Runway 84Best of South FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
9 Miami Area Apartments That Are Under $900 a MonthEvan CrosbyMiami, FL
At least 8 people are hurt in a shooting at a Miami parkSan HeraldMiami, FL
Click10.com
Vandal suffers electric shock in Fort Lauderdale, police say
NBC Miami
Suspect Shocked While Vandalizing Electrical Equipment in Fort Lauderdale: Police
WSVN-TV
Top floors of Broward County Courthouse closed due to cracks found in building
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Cracks found in the Broward County Courthouse have led to the closure of the top three floors of the building. Floors 18 through 20 of the federal building in Fort Lauderdale are currently off limits. Inspectors found cracks last week, which engineers are now evaluating.
WSVN-TV
Search underway for elderly woman reported missing from NW Miami-Dade
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a 71-year-old woman who went missing in Northwest Miami-Dade. According to Miami-Dade Police, Neyda Fernandez Arevalo left her home along the 2700 block of Northwest 29th Street at around 10 a.m. on Saturday and has not returned since.
Off-duty Florida officer kills gunman in videotaped shooting outside a Publix
WSVN-TV
Fire damages home in Northwest Miami-Dade
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A trailer went up in flames in Northwest Miami-Dade. On Monday, a fire caused damage to a mobile home park along Northwest Ninth Avenue and 81st Street. The windows of one residence were blown out. It remains unclear if anyone was inside at the time.
WSVN-TV
Man hospitalized with burns after being shocked while beating FPL meter with rock
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a man to the hospital after he suffered burns while damaging as Florida Power and Light meter in Fort Lauderdale. Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the incident in the area of Northeast 15th Avenue and 11th Street, at around 5 p.m., Sunday.
NBC Miami
Alleged ‘Pillowcase Rapist' Takes Stand, Tells Bizarre Story at Miami-Dade Trial
A man who South Florida authorities believe is a serial rapist who avoided capture for decades took the stand Monday in his own defense at his sexual assault trial. Robert Koehler, now 63, told a bizarre story as he testified at his trial for the 1983 case. Koehler said he...
WSVN-TV
Man in custody, deputy hospitalized after reported carjacking, BSO-involved crash at FLL
FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy was taken to the hospital following a reported carjacking and crash at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport that ended with a man in handcuffs. Authorities said the chaotic chain of events started after reports of a man stealing...
NBC Miami
Broward Sheriff's Office Deputy Involved in Multi-Vehicle Crash in Lighthouse Point
A Broward Sheriff's Office deputy was involved in a multi-vehicle crash late Sunday night in Lighthouse Point. The crash took place just after 9:30 p.m. in the 3900 block of North Federal Highway and involved at least two vehicles. Both vehicles suffered major damage from the crash. BSO said the...
WSVN-TV
Crash in Pembroke Pines leads to road closure
PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A car was left mangled and unrecognizable after a bad crash in Pembroke Pines. The crash shut down Flamingo Road between Pines Boulevard and Pembroke Road around 2 a.m., Monday. Police are investigating the scene as workers clean up the area. Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television...
Mysterious Miami landmark near Everglades removed
Miami has lost one of its most mysterious landmarks: a pair of 70-foot-tall concrete arches near the Everglades linked to several murders and a failed real estate development.Driving the news: The old intertwined arches, located along the Tamiami Trail on land owned by the Miccosukee Tribe of Florida, were removed earlier this month without a trace, Miami historian and Islandia Journal publisher Jason Katz wrote in a recent blog.Why it matters: The arches are part of Miami's hidden history, as Katz calls it, and their mystique has enthralled Miamians for decades."Anything that is tall and out of the ordinary on...
NBC Miami
Video Shows Armed Man Killed by Off-Duty Officer Outside Homestead Publix
Caught on video: Violent incident at Miami Beach Senior High raises concern
MIAMI - A vicious school fight caught on camera shows a student aggressively attacking another. The altercation took place Friday at Miami Beach Senior High School. CBS4 obtained the video. It shows a girl eating lunch attacked suddenly from behind by another girl. The aggressor dragged the other girl to the ground, landing punch after punch.The video circulating social media shook a mother of two boys that attend the school."It upset me, students were standing around laughing," said Shani Biton. "No one jumped in immediately to help the girl."The altercation lasts nearly 40 seconds before it's first broken up by what...
WSVN-TV
Man dies after police-involved shooting in parking lot of Homestead Publix
Florida Man Injured When Falling Iguana Smacks Him In The Face During Yoga Class
A Florida man was left bleeding and bruised after an iguana fell on his face during a yoga class last Saturday in Miami. Instructor Anamargret Sanchez was teaching a free community class at Miami’s Legion Park in the city’s Upper Eastside neighborhood. Sanchez told The Miami
NBC Miami
Man Dead After Police Standoff in Homestead
8 were injured in Shooting at Miami's Martin Luther King Jr. Park
Eight people were injured in a shooting that took place at a Miami park on the night. The incident occurred at around 8:00 p.m. at Martin Luther King Jr. Park, located in the Liberty City neighborhood of Miami.
NBC Miami
Miami-Dade Officer Hospitalized After Fiery Multi-Vehicle Crash in Miami Gardens
A fiery crash involving several vehicles Friday morning sent a Miami-Dade Police officer to the hospital and closed a major intersection in Miami Gardens. Chopper footage showed the scene near Northwest 183rd Street and 12th Avenue, with at least two cars involved in the crash just after 3:30 a.m. According...
WSVN-TV
Infant, great-grandmother dead after fire at SW Miami-Dade townhouse; baby’s mother, her boyfriend hospitalized
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire that broke out at a townhouse in Southwest Miami-Dade claimed the lives of a 4-month-old boy and his 70-year-old great-grandmother and sent the baby’s mother and her boyfriend to the hospital, leaving loved ones devastated. Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded...
