Police: Indy man drove to Morristown to throw nails into driveways of homes with Trump flags

MORRISTOWN, Ind. — The Morristown Police Department claim that an Indianapolis man has been driving out to Morristown since August to throw nails, screws, and other metal fasteners into the driveways of strangers who flew Pro-Trump and Anti-Biden flags and signs.

Residents first started reporting finding the metal fasteners in their driveway at the beginning of August with police stating homes all throughout Morristown filed similar complaints. The nails and screws caused tire damage to vehicles and yard equipment, police said, along with forcing homeowners to spend several hours a day cleaning and checking their driveways.

One day’s worth of fasteners recovered by a victim (Photo by Morristown Police Department) One day’s worth of fasteners recovered by a victim (Photo by Morristown Police Department)

The suspect vehicle was captured on surveillance video in mid-October and was reportedly seen actively dropping the metal fasteners from his vehicle while he passed the driveways with his window down.

The Morristown Police Department and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department reported using “covert video surveillance equipment” along with the Flock Safety license plate readers to determine the owner of the suspect vehicle.

A witness also reported following the suspect vehicle and witnessing the driver throw items into the Morristown driveways.

Police ended up issuing a warrant for the Indianapolis man, who investigators learned worked in Morristown. The suspect ended up turning himself in to law enforcement where he was booked into the Shelby County Jail in late November before he posted bond.

Police determined the Indianapolis man didn’t know any of the victims and only targeted the residents due to them displaying Pro-Trump and Anti-Biden signs, banners, and flags.

The man was originally charged with several Class B misdemeanors for criminal mischief. On Thursday, he entered a diversion program through Shelby County Superior Court and was ordered to pay restitution to the victims.

Morristown police also reported notifying the U.S. Secret Service about the incident due to the targeting of victims based on political affiliation.

