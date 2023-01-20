ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morristown, IN

Police: Indy man drove to Morristown to throw nails into driveways of homes with Trump flags

By Matt Christy
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i2oh0_0kLSaKvs00

MORRISTOWN, Ind. — The Morristown Police Department claim that an Indianapolis man has been driving out to Morristown since August to throw nails, screws, and other metal fasteners into the driveways of strangers who flew Pro-Trump and Anti-Biden flags and signs.

Residents first started reporting finding the metal fasteners in their driveway at the beginning of August with police stating homes all throughout Morristown filed similar complaints. The nails and screws caused tire damage to vehicles and yard equipment, police said, along with forcing homeowners to spend several hours a day cleaning and checking their driveways.

Docs: ‘Bob & Tom’ comedian shot at after caught by husband while having affair in Indianapolis
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fflyT_0kLSaKvs00
One day’s worth of fasteners recovered by a victim (Photo by Morristown Police Department)
One day’s worth of fasteners recovered by a victim (Photo by Morristown Police Department)

The suspect vehicle was captured on surveillance video in mid-October and was reportedly seen actively dropping the metal fasteners from his vehicle while he passed the driveways with his window down.

The Morristown Police Department and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department reported using “covert video surveillance equipment” along with the Flock Safety license plate readers to determine the owner of the suspect vehicle.

A witness also reported following the suspect vehicle and witnessing the driver throw items into the Morristown driveways.

AG: Marion doctor ‘danger to public’; took photos of patients’ privates without consent

Police ended up issuing a warrant for the Indianapolis man, who investigators learned worked in Morristown. The suspect ended up turning himself in to law enforcement where he was booked into the Shelby County Jail in late November before he posted bond.

Police determined the Indianapolis man didn’t know any of the victims and only targeted the residents due to them displaying Pro-Trump and Anti-Biden signs, banners, and flags.

The man was originally charged with several Class B misdemeanors for criminal mischief. On Thursday, he entered a diversion program through Shelby County Superior Court and was ordered to pay restitution to the victims.

Morristown police also reported notifying the U.S. Secret Service about the incident due to the targeting of victims based on political affiliation.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTWO/WAWV

Indiana man dead in Texas crash

BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – An Indiana man is dead in a crash in Texas’ Bell County. Texas DPS Troopers responded at approximately 2:20 a.m. Sunday to a report of a one vehicle rollover. A 2005 Chevrolet Suburban SUV, driven by 21-year-old Martin Armando Landin-Ariza, of Indianapolis, was travelling westbound on Interstate 14. According […]
BELL COUNTY, TX
FOX59

Richmond man arrested after standoff, home invasion

RICHMOND, Ind. — Police arrested a Richmond man after a home invasion and SWAT situation last week. Officers were called just before 8 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 20 due to a man trying to break into a home on N. 16th Street. Police said the man made it inside, but officers were able to get […]
RICHMOND, IN
WISH-TV

1 dead, 2 hurt in crash at Meridian St. and Southport Rd.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Alcohol may have been a factor in a fatal Sunday night crash on Indy’s south side, police said. Officers responded to a two-vehicle crash just before 10 p.m. at the intersection of South Meridian Street and East Southport Road, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Indiana man wants to raise sunken steamship

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In 1863 Confederate troops led by General John Hunt Morgan seized the Alice Dean, a steamship traveling on the Ohio River. “It was used to transport his troops across the Ohio River, when he was finished his scuttled the boat and burned it to the deck,” said Clarence Merk, a Southern Indiana man who wants to salvage the ship.
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Monroe County deputies arrest 1 of 2 suspects in shooting

SMITHVILLE, Ind. — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is investigating an early morning shooting Monday that wounded a Smithville man. One person was arrested, but the sheriff's office said a second person is still at-large in the shooting. Deputies responded to the 7000 block of South Walnut Street in...
MONROE COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Indy woman missing was found safe

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police are asking for help locating Rashonda Banks who was last seen Sunday, Jan. 22 in the 600 block of West 27th Street. Banks is a 24-year-old black woman that stands 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds. She also has brown hair and brown eyes.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

2 men killed, 1 seriously injured in south side crash

INDIANAPOLIS — Two men were killed in a serious crash after police said a driver ran a red light Sunday evening on Indy’s south side. Indianapolis Metro police were called around 10:10 p.m. to the intersection of S. Meridian Street and E. Southport for a “potentially fatal crash.” Upon arrival, officers located two vehicles and […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTWO/WAWV

‘Tragic’: 3 dead in Owen County house fire

PATRICKSBURG, Ind. — A fully-engulfed house fire claimed the lives of three people Sunday morning in Patricksburg, according to the county sheriff. Owen County Sheriff Ryan White said that first responders were called around 5:12 a.m. to a structure fire on the 10000 block of Prichard Street in Patricksburg. Upon arrival, police and fire crews […]
OWEN COUNTY, IN
shelbycountypost.com

Man charged in politically motivated Morristown tire vandalism enters diversion program and will pay restitution

Starting in August of 2022, the Morristown Police Department received multiple complaints of nails, screws, and other metal fasteners being found in driveways along U.S. 52 and driveways within the Morristown town limits. As a result of metal fasteners being left behind, tire damage occurred to vehicles and yard equipment...
MORRISTOWN, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Frankfort Man Arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine and OWI

Just before 1:30 a.m. Saturday, Trooper McKinney was leaving IU Hospital in Lafayette when he noticed a 2016 Kia Forte blocking the travel lane of the parking lot. Trooper McKinney approached the vehicle and spoke with the driver, who initially provided a false name. Trooper McKinney later identified the driver as Ethan Shelton, 23, from Frankfort. Further investigation revealed that Shelton had two active warrants for his arrest out of Clinton County.
FRANKFORT, IN
KISS 106

This is the Most Expensive Restaurant in Indiana

This is the restaurant in Indiana where you will most likely spend the most money while enjoying a delicious meal. We all know that it is expensive to dine out nowadays, especially for larger families. The cost of everything is constantly rising. That might turn some folks off to dining out, but there are special occasions when eating out at a nice restaurant is called for. Maybe you want to go out somewhere special on a date night, or anniversary or you just want to indulge in a top-quality meal, we have quite a few restaurants to choose from here in Indiana, no matter how expensive they might be. That being said, which of all of the Indiana restaurants is the most expensive?
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Noblesville woman captures hot air balloon landing in neighbor’s yard

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been edited to reflect that this balloon landing was planned, not an emergency. Updated story below. NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — One Hamilton County woman is sharing footage of a hot air balloon landing in her neighbor’s backyard. Michele Fidler of Noblesville told FOX59/CBS4 that around 5:15 p.m. Saturday she looked out […]
NOBLESVILLE, IN
WTHR

3 killed in Sunday morning Owen County house fire

PATRICKSBURG, Ind. — Three people died in an early morning house fire in the southwest Indiana town of Patricksburg Sunday, according to the Owen County Sheriff's Office. Authorities have not yet identified the bodies of those three victims. Shortly after 5:10 a.m., a structure fire was reported at 10377...
OWEN COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

14K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy