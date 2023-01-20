OK senator files 2nd Amendment Financial Privacy Act

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma state senator has filed a measure that would prohibit credit card companies from sharing information about gun purchases.

Sen. Micheal Bergstrom, R-Adair, filed Senate Bill 814, which is also known as the Oklahoma Second Amendment Financial Privacy Act.

The act would stop credit card companies from sharing information about legal firearm and ammunition purchases.

It would also allow citizens and merchants to file lawsuits and seek damages against those who violate the measure.

Under the measure a credit card company couldn’t disclose a customer’s protected financial information without written consent from the customer.

“This legislation is designed to prevent credit card companies from taking any action against a customer or merchant that is intended to suppress the lawful sale and purchase of firearms or ammunition,” Bergstrom said. “Others states like Florida and West Virginia are looking at similar legislation. I hope our Legislature moves quickly to get this bill to Governor Stitt’s desk for his signature.”

