Oklahoma State

OK senator files 2nd Amendment Financial Privacy Act

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 3 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma state senator has filed a measure that would prohibit credit card companies from sharing information about gun purchases.

Sen. Micheal Bergstrom, R-Adair, filed Senate Bill 814, which is also known as the Oklahoma Second Amendment Financial Privacy Act.

The act would stop credit card companies from sharing information about legal firearm and ammunition purchases.

It would also allow citizens and merchants to file lawsuits and seek damages against those who violate the measure.

Under the measure a credit card company couldn’t disclose a customer’s protected financial information without written consent from the customer.

“This legislation is designed to prevent credit card companies from taking any action against a customer or merchant that is intended to suppress the lawful sale and purchase of firearms or ammunition,” Bergstrom said.  “Others states like Florida and West Virginia are looking at similar legislation.  I hope our Legislature moves quickly to get this bill to Governor Stitt’s desk for his signature.”

guest
3d ago

I, for one am very thankful for any and all pro-active and/ or counter measures against the sneaky little tactics of the left when it comes to gun ownership. This is what makes me glad to live in this state

Jonathan Alls
3d ago

Has this even been an issue? is this just pandering and creating a problem just to "solve" it and appease constituents?

