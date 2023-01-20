ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

baristanet.com

Montclair Historic Preservation Commission Calls For Changes to Lackawanna Redevelopment Plan

Montclair, NJ – Change is coming. That’s the takeaway from watching both the Montclair Planning Board and the Montclair Historic Preservation Commission, who have devoted their most recent meetings to reviewing the Lackawanna Plaza Redevelopment Plan. This Monday, when the Planning Board meets again, it will have this resolution from the HPC to add to their recommendations for the site to conform to the master plan.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
SOPAC Father-Daughter Exhibition Celebrates Black Art in Various Mediums

South Orange, NJ – It is often said that art inspires more art. That is certainly true for Kelvin and Corrine Slade, father-and-daughter artists featured in “SLADE: A Family Affair,” an exhibition at The Herb + Milly Iris Gallery at SOPAC, on display from January 26–March 5. There will be a free opening reception on Thursday, January 26 from 5-8PM.
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
Montclair Crime: Burglary at Grove Pharmacy; Motor Vehicle Crime

The week in Montclair crime from Lieutenant Terence Turner, Montclair Police Department:. January 18, 2023 (Glenridge A venue): Employees at ‘White Rabbit Black Heart’ reported that an unknown female entered the store and stole merchandise. The suspect was only described as a female wearing a burgundy shirt, blue jeans, light sneakers with a black jacket and blue mask. She reportedly stole a lantern valued at $105.00.
MONTCLAIR, NJ

