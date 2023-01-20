Montclair, NJ – Change is coming. That’s the takeaway from watching both the Montclair Planning Board and the Montclair Historic Preservation Commission, who have devoted their most recent meetings to reviewing the Lackawanna Plaza Redevelopment Plan. This Monday, when the Planning Board meets again, it will have this resolution from the HPC to add to their recommendations for the site to conform to the master plan.

