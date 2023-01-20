ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, SD

Road improvement on the plates of Sioux Falls City Council

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Road improvement will be on the docket for this week’s Sioux Falls City Council meeting. At a special meeting at 4 pm, the council will hear a resolution amending the 2023-2027 Capital Improvement Plan. The objective is to Amend The Capital Improvements Program...
Ruling paves way for demolition of unfinished Sioux Falls mansion

A three-lot mansion in the Prairie Hills neighborhood of Sioux Falls is set to be demolished after sitting unfinished for almost eight years despite some recent efforts to revitalize its construction. The home, located at 6800 S. Westfield Trail, has been the center of a court battle between the city...
Man sentenced in Lake County on Solicitation of a Minor charge

A Madison man was sentenced last week in Lake County for Solicitation of a Minor. 44-year-old Keith Bonwell earlier pleaded guilty to the felony charge, for an incident that occurred between November of 2014 and November of 2015. Circuit Judge Pat Pardy sentenced Bonwell to serve ten years in the...
Fatal fire reported in central Sioux Falls apartment

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say a central Sioux Falls apartment fire victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities say the incident took place at approximately 3:33 a.m., and the apartment complex is located near W. 9th st and Duluth Ave. Fire crews searched the area of the fire and found one victim who was pronounced dead.
Pharmacist and technician shortage threatens access to health care

When Jessica Strobl’s 87-year-old grandmother needed to fill an antibiotic prescription last fall, her regular Black Hills area pharmacy was closed. She returned the next day to fill the prescription, but it was closed again. During that time, her infection worsened — enough to send her to the emergency room. While Strobl’s grandmother has since […] The post Pharmacist and technician shortage threatens access to health care appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
SFPD: Clerks restrain suspect until arrest

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to Sioux Falls police, a suspect attempted to take cash from a business when the store clerks restrained her until officers arrived. According to Sgt. Michelle Hockett with the SFPD, around 8:35 a.m. on Friday, the suspect entered a business in eastern...
Fire damages Harrisburg home; family out-of-town

HARRISBURG, SD (KELO) — A family in Harrisburg returned home Sunday to survey what remains of their home that’s been heavily-damaged in a fire. Sarah Wendorrf, Kyle Rogness and their three children were out of town at a hockey tournament in Minnesota when their home started on fire.
Brookings man injured in accident near Arlington

A Brookings man is injured in a two-vehicle collision that happened at about 1:00 Sunday afternoon east of Arlington. Brookings County Assistant Sheriff Scott Sebring says a pickup driven by 34-year-old Brady Josephson of Brookings was westbound on 29th Street and an SUV driven by. 65-year-old Richard McKeown of Brookings...
Multiple-vehicle accident occurs in east-side Sioux Falls on Friday night

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A multiple-vehicle accident occurred on Friday night on the 4500 block of E. 10th Street and Arrowhead Parkway. Update: The crash occurred around 9 p.m. when a Honda traveling at a high rate of speed ran a red light and collided with a Nissan travelling through the intersection. An officer witnessed the crash and responded.
Major drug bust, shooting investigation, EAB spreads

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s the latest in news and weather for this Friday on First@4. Multiple people have been arrested as part of a drug bust in Sioux Falls. The South Dakota Attorney General and Division of Criminal Investigations are now looking into yesterday’s deadly officer-involved shooting in Rapid City.
Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in South Dakota

The Hibachi Grill & Supreme Buffet in Sioux Falls, SD, is one of the many places you can get some good grub in the Sioux City area. This family-friendly establishment offers an assortment of Chinese, Japanese, and sushi cuisine. Aside from the menu, the establishment has a nice-looking interior that is easy on the eyes. While the food isn't cheap, the service is fast and friendly. Some of the other perks include free wifi and free parking. Located just off Us 29 on the outskirts of town, the Hibachi Grill & Supreme Buffet has something to offer anyone. You'll be pleased if you're in the mood for an authentic sushi roll or a spicy beef platter.
SFPD: Traffic violation hospitalizes multiple people, two arrested

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the Sioux Falls Police Department, officers had just attempted to make a traffic stop when the suspect car crashed, sending multiple people to the hospital and resulting in two arrests. Sgt. Michelle Hockett with the SFPD said officers witnessed a car...
Officers search for wanted man in Minnehaha County

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man wanted for abuse or cruelty to a minor. The suspect, 23-year-old Kaynen Nipp, is 5′9″ tall and weighs 160 lbs. Authorities are asking anyone with information on this suspect to call crime stoppers at (605) 367-7007 or 911 for emergencies.
Man facing numerous charges after stop

ROCK RAPIDS—A 21-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, man faces several charges in Lyon and Osceola counties following a traffic stop about 12:35 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, in Rock Rapids. The arrest of Jamel Mohammed Alnayed stemmed from the stop of a 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe on Highway 75 for Alnayed unnecessarily revving the vehicle’s engine and a faulty brake light, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
Cheer team performs in annual competition with heavy hearts

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The annual Valentine’s Classic had some similar aspects from years past, but friends and family associated with the Dakota Spirit know this year’s event meant something special. The team lost their friend Kaylee Torgenson after an accident in Harrisburg last December. It was emotional for everyone involved including Kaylee’s father who was injured in the accident. The team donned blue ribbons this year in honor of Kaylee.
Another round of winter weather

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The plains region will be hit by another major winter storm this week. However, this time, much of the storm will be moving into Nebraska and Iowa, but parts of southern KELOLAND still be impacted. Most of the snowfall accumulation in Sioux Falls will...
