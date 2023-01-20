Read full article on original website
Related
kelo.com
Road improvement on the plates of Sioux Falls City Council
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Road improvement will be on the docket for this week’s Sioux Falls City Council meeting. At a special meeting at 4 pm, the council will hear a resolution amending the 2023-2027 Capital Improvement Plan. The objective is to Amend The Capital Improvements Program...
sdpb.org
Ruling paves way for demolition of unfinished Sioux Falls mansion
A three-lot mansion in the Prairie Hills neighborhood of Sioux Falls is set to be demolished after sitting unfinished for almost eight years despite some recent efforts to revitalize its construction. The home, located at 6800 S. Westfield Trail, has been the center of a court battle between the city...
voiceofalexandria.com
Latest round of federal funds helps water system near completion in NW Iowa
TEA, S.D. -- Progress on a water system some 30 years in the works is reaching a point at which executive director Troy Larson says he can see the light at the end of the tunnel. Might it be more accurate to say it's possible to see the spigot at...
amazingmadison.com
Man sentenced in Lake County on Solicitation of a Minor charge
A Madison man was sentenced last week in Lake County for Solicitation of a Minor. 44-year-old Keith Bonwell earlier pleaded guilty to the felony charge, for an incident that occurred between November of 2014 and November of 2015. Circuit Judge Pat Pardy sentenced Bonwell to serve ten years in the...
dakotanewsnow.com
Fatal fire reported in central Sioux Falls apartment
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say a central Sioux Falls apartment fire victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities say the incident took place at approximately 3:33 a.m., and the apartment complex is located near W. 9th st and Duluth Ave. Fire crews searched the area of the fire and found one victim who was pronounced dead.
South Dakota’s Most Underrated Town is in Sioux Falls’ Own Backyard
Where is South Dakota's most underrated town? Well, if you live in the Sioux Falls metro, you won't have to drive far to get there. Cheapism recently compiled its list of the 'Most Underrated' town in each of the fifty U.S. states. The common thread for most of them? Affordability, safety, and a great place for education.
Pharmacist and technician shortage threatens access to health care
When Jessica Strobl’s 87-year-old grandmother needed to fill an antibiotic prescription last fall, her regular Black Hills area pharmacy was closed. She returned the next day to fill the prescription, but it was closed again. During that time, her infection worsened — enough to send her to the emergency room. While Strobl’s grandmother has since […] The post Pharmacist and technician shortage threatens access to health care appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
dakotanewsnow.com
SFPD: Clerks restrain suspect until arrest
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to Sioux Falls police, a suspect attempted to take cash from a business when the store clerks restrained her until officers arrived. According to Sgt. Michelle Hockett with the SFPD, around 8:35 a.m. on Friday, the suspect entered a business in eastern...
KELOLAND TV
Fire damages Harrisburg home; family out-of-town
HARRISBURG, SD (KELO) — A family in Harrisburg returned home Sunday to survey what remains of their home that’s been heavily-damaged in a fire. Sarah Wendorrf, Kyle Rogness and their three children were out of town at a hockey tournament in Minnesota when their home started on fire.
brookingsradio.com
Brookings man injured in accident near Arlington
A Brookings man is injured in a two-vehicle collision that happened at about 1:00 Sunday afternoon east of Arlington. Brookings County Assistant Sheriff Scott Sebring says a pickup driven by 34-year-old Brady Josephson of Brookings was westbound on 29th Street and an SUV driven by. 65-year-old Richard McKeown of Brookings...
dakotanewsnow.com
Multiple-vehicle accident occurs in east-side Sioux Falls on Friday night
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A multiple-vehicle accident occurred on Friday night on the 4500 block of E. 10th Street and Arrowhead Parkway. Update: The crash occurred around 9 p.m. when a Honda traveling at a high rate of speed ran a red light and collided with a Nissan travelling through the intersection. An officer witnessed the crash and responded.
Here’s Why Your South Dakota, Iowa and Minnesota Hy-Vee Is Called Hy-Vee
I stop into Hy-Vee every week. OK, maybe not literally every week, but some weeks it's twice so it all averages out. Yes, Hy-Vee is all over Sioux Falls, so there's one close to wherever you might live. In fact, not just Sioux Falls. With over 240 stores and thousands...
KELOLAND TV
Major drug bust, shooting investigation, EAB spreads
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s the latest in news and weather for this Friday on First@4. Multiple people have been arrested as part of a drug bust in Sioux Falls. The South Dakota Attorney General and Division of Criminal Investigations are now looking into yesterday’s deadly officer-involved shooting in Rapid City.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in South Dakota
The Hibachi Grill & Supreme Buffet in Sioux Falls, SD, is one of the many places you can get some good grub in the Sioux City area. This family-friendly establishment offers an assortment of Chinese, Japanese, and sushi cuisine. Aside from the menu, the establishment has a nice-looking interior that is easy on the eyes. While the food isn't cheap, the service is fast and friendly. Some of the other perks include free wifi and free parking. Located just off Us 29 on the outskirts of town, the Hibachi Grill & Supreme Buffet has something to offer anyone. You'll be pleased if you're in the mood for an authentic sushi roll or a spicy beef platter.
dakotanewsnow.com
SFPD: Traffic violation hospitalizes multiple people, two arrested
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the Sioux Falls Police Department, officers had just attempted to make a traffic stop when the suspect car crashed, sending multiple people to the hospital and resulting in two arrests. Sgt. Michelle Hockett with the SFPD said officers witnessed a car...
dakotanewsnow.com
Officers search for wanted man in Minnehaha County
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man wanted for abuse or cruelty to a minor. The suspect, 23-year-old Kaynen Nipp, is 5′9″ tall and weighs 160 lbs. Authorities are asking anyone with information on this suspect to call crime stoppers at (605) 367-7007 or 911 for emergencies.
nwestiowa.com
Man facing numerous charges after stop
ROCK RAPIDS—A 21-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, man faces several charges in Lyon and Osceola counties following a traffic stop about 12:35 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, in Rock Rapids. The arrest of Jamel Mohammed Alnayed stemmed from the stop of a 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe on Highway 75 for Alnayed unnecessarily revving the vehicle’s engine and a faulty brake light, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
dakotanewsnow.com
Cheer team performs in annual competition with heavy hearts
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The annual Valentine’s Classic had some similar aspects from years past, but friends and family associated with the Dakota Spirit know this year’s event meant something special. The team lost their friend Kaylee Torgenson after an accident in Harrisburg last December. It was emotional for everyone involved including Kaylee’s father who was injured in the accident. The team donned blue ribbons this year in honor of Kaylee.
Big Change at Culver’s Has Midwest Customers Torn
A Midwest favorite fast food chain plans to make a few changes this year. Culver's Restaurants are all over the Midwest. Like a Casey's General Store, it's hard to go too long before seeing a Culvers when in South Dakota, Iowa, or Minnesota. Recently the Wisconsin-based burger chain announced that...
KELOLAND TV
Another round of winter weather
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The plains region will be hit by another major winter storm this week. However, this time, much of the storm will be moving into Nebraska and Iowa, but parts of southern KELOLAND still be impacted. Most of the snowfall accumulation in Sioux Falls will...
Comments / 0