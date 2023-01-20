Read full article on original website
Priscilla Presley Tearfully Reads Eulogy That Lisa Marie’s Twin Daughters Wrote: Read Speech
Forever in their hearts. During Lisa Marie Presley’s Sunday, January 22, memorial service, mother Priscilla Presley remembered her legacy with a sweet tribute. “I’m going to read something that my granddaughter wrote for all of you,” Priscilla, 77, said during the funeral service, which took place at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee, referring to 14-year-old twins […]
Prince Harry reveals disturbing reason behind absence of Meghan's 'traumatized' rescue dog
Meghan Markle had to leave her beloved rescue dog, Bogart, in Canada when she first moved to the UK to marry Prince Harry
NME
Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough reveal Lisa Marie had just become a grandmother during emotional memorial tribute
Lisa Marie Presley had recently become a grandmother before she passed away earlier this month, as revealed in an emotional tribute shared at her Graceland public memorial service yesterday (January 22). The singer-songwriter and only child of Elvis died on January 13, aged 54, hours after she had been rushed...
A Thousand and One review – Teyana Taylor shines in motherhood drama
The singer impresses as an experience-hardened mother in rapidly gentrifying New York in a beautiful if underwhelming film
‘How I Met Your Father’ EP Worried John Corbett’s Casting Would Be Too ‘Weird’ for Hilary Duff — Here’s Why
'How I Met Your Father' Season 2 will feature guest star John Corbett, but executive producer Elizabeth Berger initially had concerns about his casting.
Emily Ratajkowski Is the Face of New Versace Campaign
The designer’s spring-summer 2023 women’s collection will be available soon.
After One Episode, ‘The Bachelor’ Already Has a Racism Scandal
Bachelor Nation will never know peace. We’re just one episode into The Bachelor Season 27, and Zach Shallcross’ frontrunner—24-year-old Texas native Greer Blitzer—is already apologizing for the franchise’s latest racism scandal. She posted her apology Tuesday via Instagram Stories, writing that she “used misguided arguments on Twitter to defend a student who dressed in Blackface as Tupac for Halloween.”Like most Bachelor-related scandals, this one’s apparently been brewing online for a while. Months ago, a Reddit user posted screenshots that appeared to display the future contestant defending another student who’d worn blackface, as well an image in which she wore a...
How to Watch Oscar-nominated Documentaries and Short Films Online
As award season continues, all roads are leading up to the Academy Awards. The coveted award show is known as one of the highest honors actors, directors and creatives in the film industry can receive. In preparing for the 95th Academy Awards, on Tuesday the Academy revealed the 2023 Oscar nominations. Among the nods were documentaries incorporating never-before-seen footage of memorable events, like Disney+’s “Fire of Love,” which, using archival footage and photos, tells the tragic, scientific, fiery love story of French couple Maurice and Katia Krafft, who died while intentionally onlooking an active volcano. Other documentaries that scored nominations told stories...
