Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Pennsylvania man accused of handcuffing and stabbing his estranged wife has been extradited from West Virginia.Northville HeraldMorgantown, WV
Update: List of JOANN Locations Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergBridgeport, WV
Is Your Local Joann Fabric Store Closing? Check Out The List HereMinha D.Marion, OH
Related
wvsportsnow.com
Playing at WVU Would be a Dream for WV Native Eli Campbell, Just Not a Lifelong One
This West Virginia native may have a chance to live out a dream, even if it’s not one he’s been hoping for his whole life. High school football across the state of West Virginia doesn’t garner the respect it does in other states throughout the country, causing WVU to be forced to look in other areas for talent when recruiting. But that doesn’t mean the Mountaineers ignore their home state all together. And recently, one West Virginia kid Eli Campbell, an offensive lineman from Princeton, was fortunate enough to receive interest from WVU.
wvsportsnow.com
West Virginia’s Updated Rankings Still Afloat After 1-6 Big 12 Start
Despite a 1-6 start in Big 12 play, West Virginia’s rankings have continued to stay steady throughout the month. West Virginia has won only one game in the last 30 days with a win over a ranked TCU team last Wednesday. Let’s take a look at WVU’s updated rankings.
wvsportsnow.com
Bock: It’s Time for West Virginia Basketball to Experiment
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — As soon as West Virginia basketball seemed to be back on the right page, they end up right back at square one. Something needs to change for WVU. Mountaineers dropped their sixth Big 12 Conference game on Saturday night, falling to No. 7 Texas late, 69-61. The loss hurt Bob Huggins so much that he has begun apologizing to the fanbase again.
voiceofmotown.com
Neal Brown Makes Another Confusing Decision
Morgantown, West Virginia – West Virginia head coach Neal Brown met with the press today and began by apologizing for last season. “2022 wasn’t good enough,” Brown said. “I’m proud of how the team finished, but that wasn’t good enough and that’s on me. I accept that. I’m going to shy away from it or try to sugarcoat it, it just wasn’t good enough.”
wvsportsnow.com
Watch: WVU HC Neal Brown on 2022 Season, Staff Changes, Transfer Portal
On Monday, January 23, 2022, West Virginia football head coach Neal Brown held a press conference to discuss what went wrong during the 2022 season, his plan for improving the team, what went into the coaching changes and hirings, his thoughts on losing and adding transfer players and so much more.
wvsportsnow.com
No. 23 WVU Wrestling Team Trounced by No. 12 Oklahoma State to End Road Trip
In West Virginia’s four previous dual meets, a string of victories within the lightweight matches proved to be the momentum shift the eventual winner needed. This was again the case on Sunday afternoon, as No. 12 Oklahoma State claimed four wins in the first five matches en route to defeating No. 23 West Virginia 28-7 at the Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma.
wvsportsnow.com
2025 F EJ Walker in Attendance for West Virginia-Texas Game
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — 2025 recruit EJ Walker is currently on his second unofficial visit to West Virginia, in attendance for the game against Texas. Walker talked with new WVU assistant DerMarr Johnson for majority of the pregame festivities. Walker was offered by WVU’s staff during his first visit. WVU...
wvsportsnow.com
Becoming a Mountaineer Could be the Life Change Navy LB Transfer Tyler Cain is Seeking
Sometimes when an athlete is on the hunt for a new team, it might actually be about wanting a change in his life journey. Tyler Cain is doing just that by transferring from Navy. Cain has a toughness built from birth as a Beaver Falls High School product from Western...
wvsportsnow.com
WVU F Tre Mitchell to Face Texas for First Time Since Transferring
West Virginia forward Tre Mitchell will face Texas on Saturday for the first time since transferring last spring. Mitchell spent one season at Texas before entering the transfer portal. Mitchell ended up at WVU in May. WVU head coach Bob Huggins doesn’t think Mitchell will need any advice heading into...
ESPN BPI predicts WVU's remaining schedule
ESPN's Basketball Power Index projects that West Virginia will finish with a 17.2-13.8 record and has a 0.1% chance of winning the Big 12 Conference. The Mountaineers are ranked No. 27 in the BPI (up three spots from last week), and have the fifth-toughest remaining schedule in the country. The...
WOWK
WVU alum joins Red Sox organization as minor league coach
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A former West Virginia baseball player has joined the coaching ranks in one of the most well-known organizations in Major League Baseball. Chase Illig, a former Mountaineer catcher, announced Saturday that he has joined the Boston Red Sox organization as a coach in the club’s minor league system.
wvsportsnow.com
West Virginia Surprise Favorites Against No. 7 Texas
West Virginia is a betting favorite against No. 7 Texas. WVU is a 1.0-point favorite as of early Saturday morning. West Virginia opened up as 1.5-point favorites on Friday night and remain that this morning. The Mountaineers were favorites against No. 14 TCU, which they won by nine and covering...
wvsportsnow.com
5 Things to Know Before WVU vs. No. 7 Texas
West Virginia hosts No. 7 Texas on Saturday at the WVU Coliseum. Let’s take a look at five things to know before the game. Texas enters Saturday as a top-ten team in the country. Longhorns have overcome the firing of Chris Beard mid-season after his felony charge. Texas fell...
voiceofmotown.com
It’s Time to Have a Real Discussion About Bob Huggins Retiring
Morgantown, West Virginia – Bob Huggins is a lot of things. A proud West Virginian. Likely a basketball genius. A man of principle. But Bob Huggins is also famously stubborn. And the world that he lives in, college athletics, is ever-changing. This is the dilemma that Huggins has found...
wvsportsnow.com
Postgame Reaction from WVU WBB’s Win Over Texas Tech
West Virginia women’s basketball head coach Dawn Plitzuweit and players spoke to the media after their win over Texas Tech, their fourth against Big 12 opponents, on Saturday, January 21, 2022. Welcome to the new home of WVU football and basketball breaking news, analysis and recruiting. Like us on...
Where to expect snow in West Virginia Friday
Snow is falling across parts of north central West Virginia, but will it affect roads?
nextpittsburgh.com
Who were the Pittsburgh bootleggers who made the Lower Hill District the Crossroads of the World?
One hundred years ago two brothers died in Pittsburgh. Martin Burke was murdered Jan. 14, 1923, and Thomas Burke Sr. succumbed to heart disease that December. The Burke brothers were hospitality entrepreneurs whose saloons, hotel, dance hall and other businesses helped to make the intersection of Fullerton Street and Wylie Avenue one of the hottest spots in Pittsburgh’s spiciest and most memorable entertainment district.
How volunteer firefighters impacted north central West Virginia in 2022
We all know local volunteer firefighters risk their lives every day, but here are the numbers to back it up.
West Virginia bill would allow motorists to not use a helmet when riding a motorcycle
A Marshall County delegate, Charles Sheedy, is the lead sponsor of a bill to eliminate helmets on motorcycles. The bill, 2887, was introduced on Friday and is currently sent to the house of Technology and Infrastructure. The bill says it would appeal the code of West Virginia, 1931, relating to safety equipment and requirements for […]
Four Raising Cane's locations planned for Pittsburgh
The popular chicken tenders restaurant Raising Cane’s is coming to the Pittsburgh area. According to CBRE Pittsburgh, the Louisiana-based chain is coming to Oakland, North Fayette, South Fayette and North Versailles.
Comments / 0