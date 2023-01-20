ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Destiny 2 Lightfall Raid Release Date and Details

Destiny 2's Lightfall expansion promises not only a new Campaign and the return of Legendary mode, but the debut of a new Lightfall Raid. Will you and your fellow Guardians race to claim the title of being the World First to complete this newest raid?. On this page of IGN's...
8 Bit Adventures 2 - Official Launch Trailer

8-Bit Adventures 2 will be available on PC on January 31, 2023, and will be available later in 2023 on Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. Get another look at this upcoming game in this launch trailer and get ready to embark on an adventure.
SteamWorld Build - Official Announcement Trailer

Take a look at the announcement trailer for SteamWorld Build, an upcoming game coming to PC and consoles in 2023. A demo for the game is available now on Steam. In SteamWorld Build, you create a mining town from the ground up and dig deep in search of ancient technology, which your citizens will need to flee their perishing planet. But know that in the depths you’ll find both treasure and mortal threats - be prepared!
Marvel’s Spider-Man Voice Actor Confident About the 2023 Release for the Sequel From Insomniac Games; Teases 'Massive' Scale

Following much speculation, Insomniac Games confirmed that the sequel to the hit PlayStation Spider-Man title will make it's way later this year. Thanks to this announcement, fans have been overjoyed with the return of everyone's favourite friendly neighbourhood superhero, as we await the arrival of both Peter Parker and Miles Morales alongside a new character in Venom.
Violent Night 2 Is in the Works, Director Says

Ready your naughty and nice list, because another Violent Night is apparently on the way. Violent Night director Tommy Wirkola said in an interview with The Wrap that he's actively working on a sequel to the sleeper Christmas hit, which will also be written by returning duo Pat Casey and Josh Miller.
Behind the Scenes

Take down troublemakers and keep the new year celebrations going smoothly in Genshin Impact's Behind the Scenes event! This series of battles is part of theLantern Rite 3.4 festivities and helps you earn more Festive Fever to put toward rewards and a free 4-star character. Looking for more to do?...
Forspoken Gameplay Walkthrough – Chapter 6: Damned If You Do...

IGN’s Forspoken gameplay walkthrough shows you how to use Tanta Sila's Zip spell, celebrate Frey's victory over Sila with the people of Cipal, and fight off the Breakzombies that attack the city. 00:00 - Intro. 00:08 - Cutscene: To Save Many. 03:16 - Sila's Zip Spell. 05:45 - Back...
Sonic Designer Shares Concept Art From Before the Blue Blur Was a Hedgehog

In an alternate universe, Sonic the Hedgehog instead looks like a little human boy with spiky blue hair. That's according to the original Sonic character designer, Naoto Ohshima, who recently shared some concept art of what would go on to become the iconic Blue Blur as we know him. On...
The Classics Challenges - Berlin

This section of IGN's Hitman 3 Wiki Guide lists all The Classics Challenges in the Berlin level, including how to complete them. Classics Challenges are inspired by Feats Challenges used in the old Hitman games. Berlin The Classics Challenges. Silent Assassin. Description:. Complete "Apex Predator." Only kill the targets. No...
Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Directors Reveal Secrets From the New Trailer

With a new trailer dropping for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, IGN sat down with with the writer-directors of the film, John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein, to learn all manner of D&D trivia, behind-the-scenes tidbits, and secrets hidden in the new footage. You can hear them commentate over the trailer in real time by watching the breakdown video, or keep scrolling to read what they had to say.
Batman: The Doom That Came To Gotham Official Trailer

Batman’s rational mind and unparalleled fighting skills are put to the ultimate test when an ancient force threatens his world and everyone he holds dear in Batman: The Doom That Came To Gotham, available to purchase Digitally and on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack and Blu-ray on March 28, 2023 from Warner Bros. Discovery Home Entertainment. The all-new, feature-length DC Animated Movie puts Batman up against Lovecraftian supernatural forces threatening the sheer existence of Gotham as he’s aided and confronted along the way by reimagined versions of his well-known allies and enemies, including Green Arrow, Ra’s al Ghul, Mr. Freeze, Killer Croc, Two-Face, James Gordon and more.
The Last of Us: Episode 2 - Review

This review contains full spoilers for episode two of The Last of Us, now available to view on HBO Max. To stay spoiler-free, check out our The Last of Us Season 1 Review. Episode 2 of The Last of Us greets us with yet another cold open that further displays Neil Druckmann’s desire to expand this world beyond that of his original game. Although not essential to Joel and Ellie's journey, it offers compelling information that acts as an explainer of how the fungus works for newcomers, as well as fascinating new context for those familiar. Thrown into 2003 Jarkarta, we bear witness to the very start of the pandemic that will soon sweep the globe in a chilling sequence that sees all hope drained from Professor Ratna thanks to a fantastically nuanced performance. A scene filled with quiet dread, it ends with the loudest of suggestions - the bombing of an entire city. It’s deeply effective and an ominous foreshadowing of the show’s hopeless present day as we're transported back to a bombed-out Boston.

