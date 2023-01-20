Read full article on original website
Destiny 2 Lightfall Raid Release Date and Details
Destiny 2's Lightfall expansion promises not only a new Campaign and the return of Legendary mode, but the debut of a new Lightfall Raid. Will you and your fellow Guardians race to claim the title of being the World First to complete this newest raid?. On this page of IGN's...
8 Bit Adventures 2 - Official Launch Trailer
8-Bit Adventures 2 will be available on PC on January 31, 2023, and will be available later in 2023 on Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. Get another look at this upcoming game in this launch trailer and get ready to embark on an adventure.
SteamWorld Build - Official Announcement Trailer
Take a look at the announcement trailer for SteamWorld Build, an upcoming game coming to PC and consoles in 2023. A demo for the game is available now on Steam. In SteamWorld Build, you create a mining town from the ground up and dig deep in search of ancient technology, which your citizens will need to flee their perishing planet. But know that in the depths you’ll find both treasure and mortal threats - be prepared!
Paladins - Official Nyx, Queen of the Abyss: Champion Teaser Trailer
Check out the latest Paladins trailer to see the champion reveal for Nyx, Queen of the Abyss. The character is coming to the free-to-play, class-based first-person shooter in February 2023.
Marvel’s Spider-Man Voice Actor Confident About the 2023 Release for the Sequel From Insomniac Games; Teases 'Massive' Scale
Following much speculation, Insomniac Games confirmed that the sequel to the hit PlayStation Spider-Man title will make it's way later this year. Thanks to this announcement, fans have been overjoyed with the return of everyone's favourite friendly neighbourhood superhero, as we await the arrival of both Peter Parker and Miles Morales alongside a new character in Venom.
Cyberpunk 2077's Phantom Liberty Expansion Cost More to Make Than The Witcher 3's DLC
CD Projekt Red allocated more budget to Cyberpunk 2077's Phantom Liberty expansion than any previous DLC, meaning it cost more to make than The Witcher 3's hefty Blood and Wine expansion. As reported by Polish outlet Parkiet (and spotted by Eurogamer), CD Projekt Red confirmed Phantom Liberty to have the...
The Last of Us Fans Are Divided Over That Clicker Moment in Episode 2 of HBO Series
This article contains major spoilers for Episode 2 of HBO's The Last of Us and for The Last of Us video game. The second episode of The Last of Us aired on HBO on Sunday and some fans have been left a bit confused by its closing scene. Creators Craig...
Violent Night 2 Is in the Works, Director Says
Ready your naughty and nice list, because another Violent Night is apparently on the way. Violent Night director Tommy Wirkola said in an interview with The Wrap that he's actively working on a sequel to the sleeper Christmas hit, which will also be written by returning duo Pat Casey and Josh Miller.
Behind the Scenes
Take down troublemakers and keep the new year celebrations going smoothly in Genshin Impact's Behind the Scenes event! This series of battles is part of theLantern Rite 3.4 festivities and helps you earn more Festive Fever to put toward rewards and a free 4-star character. Looking for more to do?...
Forspoken Gameplay Walkthrough – Chapter 6: Damned If You Do...
IGN’s Forspoken gameplay walkthrough shows you how to use Tanta Sila's Zip spell, celebrate Frey's victory over Sila with the people of Cipal, and fight off the Breakzombies that attack the city. 00:00 - Intro. 00:08 - Cutscene: To Save Many. 03:16 - Sila's Zip Spell. 05:45 - Back...
Sonic Designer Shares Concept Art From Before the Blue Blur Was a Hedgehog
In an alternate universe, Sonic the Hedgehog instead looks like a little human boy with spiky blue hair. That's according to the original Sonic character designer, Naoto Ohshima, who recently shared some concept art of what would go on to become the iconic Blue Blur as we know him. On...
The Classics Challenges - Berlin
This section of IGN's Hitman 3 Wiki Guide lists all The Classics Challenges in the Berlin level, including how to complete them. Classics Challenges are inspired by Feats Challenges used in the old Hitman games. Berlin The Classics Challenges. Silent Assassin. Description:. Complete "Apex Predator." Only kill the targets. No...
Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Directors Reveal Secrets From the New Trailer
With a new trailer dropping for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, IGN sat down with with the writer-directors of the film, John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein, to learn all manner of D&D trivia, behind-the-scenes tidbits, and secrets hidden in the new footage. You can hear them commentate over the trailer in real time by watching the breakdown video, or keep scrolling to read what they had to say.
Batman: The Doom That Came To Gotham Official Trailer
Batman’s rational mind and unparalleled fighting skills are put to the ultimate test when an ancient force threatens his world and everyone he holds dear in Batman: The Doom That Came To Gotham, available to purchase Digitally and on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack and Blu-ray on March 28, 2023 from Warner Bros. Discovery Home Entertainment. The all-new, feature-length DC Animated Movie puts Batman up against Lovecraftian supernatural forces threatening the sheer existence of Gotham as he’s aided and confronted along the way by reimagined versions of his well-known allies and enemies, including Green Arrow, Ra’s al Ghul, Mr. Freeze, Killer Croc, Two-Face, James Gordon and more.
Callisto Protocol's Latest Update Brings the New Game Plus Feature Along with Fixes for the Game; All You Need to Know
Callisto Protocol is a third person, survival horror title which released on December 2, 2022, for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC. The game hasn't had the best performance in the market, but that might soon be changing with the title's latest update. The developers...
Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Trailer Has Action, Jokes, and a Chunky Dragon
The latest trailer for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves conjures up chaos, comedy and camaraderie as a group of unlikely adventurers set out on a mission to retrieve a lost relic. Paramount Pictures has unleashed a fun new trailer for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, the upcoming movie...
The Last of Us: Episode 2 - Review
This review contains full spoilers for episode two of The Last of Us, now available to view on HBO Max. To stay spoiler-free, check out our The Last of Us Season 1 Review. Episode 2 of The Last of Us greets us with yet another cold open that further displays Neil Druckmann’s desire to expand this world beyond that of his original game. Although not essential to Joel and Ellie's journey, it offers compelling information that acts as an explainer of how the fungus works for newcomers, as well as fascinating new context for those familiar. Thrown into 2003 Jarkarta, we bear witness to the very start of the pandemic that will soon sweep the globe in a chilling sequence that sees all hope drained from Professor Ratna thanks to a fantastically nuanced performance. A scene filled with quiet dread, it ends with the loudest of suggestions - the bombing of an entire city. It’s deeply effective and an ominous foreshadowing of the show’s hopeless present day as we're transported back to a bombed-out Boston.
