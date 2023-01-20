Read full article on original website
Statewide program hopes to increase affordable housing
(WTNH) – It’s no secret that Connecticut does not have enough houses and apartments, especially affordable ones. A group called DesegregateCT held a press conference in West Hartford to announce what it hopes will be the start of a statewide program to change housing policy. “We have lived under local planning and zoning regime for […]
Rent limit will only worsen Connecticut's shortage of housing
Connecticut may have had its "All power to the Soviets!" moment the other day as more than 200 people summoned by the Democratic Socialists of America gathered on the internet to call for a law to limit residential rent increases to 2½% annually. Five Democratic state legislators have co-sponsored the legislation and thus have tainted themselves with its demagogic scapegoating, its accusation that landlords are uniquely responsible for inflation.
65% of voters agree teachers do not make enough money in Connecticut
HARTFORD, CT. - Connecticut continues to face a troubling teacher shortage, worsening the issue. A recent Gallup poll revealed that 44% of K-through-12 teachers feel "burnt out" due to the increasing class sizes and workloads associated with this lack of educators. This burnout can lead to reduced job satisfaction and an exodus from the teaching profession.
Capitol Report: Lamont rolls out first legislative proposal of 2023
(WTNH) – If you’re going to talk the talk, you better walk the walk. In the first few weeks of his second term, Governor Ned Lamont is following through on his promise to make Connecticut more affordable and help small businesses in Connecticut. Last week, the governor rolled...
Gov. Ned Lamont unveils legislative proposals on gun violence
Gov. Ned Lamont announced legislative proposals on gun violence at a press conference at the Waterbury Police Department.
Connecticut treatment facility to receive funding for upgrades
LEBANON, Conn. (WTNH) – A residential treatment facility in Connecticut is set to receive federal funding. Lebanon Pines, which is one of the residential treatment facilities run by the Southeastern Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence (SCADD), will receive $915,000 in federal funding to make repairs and upgrades to its residential and treatment facilities. The […]
Connecticut Republicans pitch energy relief plan
(The Center Square) — Connecticut Republicans are pitching their own energy relief plan that calls for reducing electricity costs by cutting state taxes and eliminating utility bill surcharges. The plan, unveiled this week, includes proposals to do away with fees tacked onto utility bills, tap into more nuclear and...
Connecticut tax breaks you haven’t heard of
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — In your rush to get your taxes filed by the April 18 deadline, don’t forget to check if you qualify for any breaks. In Connecticut, multiple items can be deducted from gross income, like moving expenses for military members, health savings account contributions, alimony, and student loan interest. Jury duty […]
Connecticut’s economic outlook for 2023: Where are all the workers?
Connecticut's economic outlook for 2023 was top of mind on Thursday as the Connecticut Business and Industry Association (CBIA) hosted hundreds of business leaders at the Hartford Marriott.
Chronic Absenteeism Improved With Home Visits
A Connecticut Education Department report released in December 2020 showed a sharp rise in absenteeism among students at the start of the pandemic so it used $10.7 million in COVID-19 funds to address the problem in at least 15 school districts. The program, a partnership between the Education Department and...
CHART: Breakdown of Connecticut’s debt
CT amassed debt between the 1930s and 2010 by spending liberally and failing to save adequately. Here's a breakdown of the state's debt.
More than 2,000 students restrained or secluded in 2020-21
More than 2,000 Connecticut special education students were restrained or secluded a total of 23,511 times in 2020-21, new state data shows, even as many school districts employed remote or hybrid instruction for much of the year. Use of the controversial techniques led to 134 injuries, including six that met...
What To Do When the State Is Flush with Cash? Increase Taxes!
Over the past week, Democratic lawmakers at the state Capitol have introduced a slew of bills aimed at increasing taxes on businesses, property owners and the affluent, as well as hiring additional tax enforcement agents. The proposed bills were admitted at a time when the state is projecting a $3.1...
This city has the most expensive home heating oil in Connecticut
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — While the cost of home heating oil has risen sharply to last year, it has hit wallets harder in one Connecticut city. The wholesale price of home heating oil can vary depending on where you live in the Constitution State, according to tracking data from the Connecticut Department of Energy and […]
Connecticut not among the best states to retire, report suggests
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut does not rank among the best states to retire, according to a report from WalletHub. The personal finance website released its findings on Monday. It ranked Connecticut as 35th out of the 50 states. WalletHub said to determine the best states to retire, its researchers...
New gun violence legislation proposals include banning open carry in public
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut’s governor, health officials, and mayors held a news conference Monday morning to discuss legislation aimed at the reduction of gun violence. Channel 3 learned the legislation will be part of the Gov. Ned Lamont’s package of priorities that he will present to the Connecticut...
Opinion: It’s time for CT hospitals and clinics to expand health care coverage for our immigrant communities
Obtaining health insurance in Connecticut as an immigrant and minority can be difficult. One of the services Connecticut hospitals and clinics fail to adequately offer is interpretation and translation for non-English native speakers. More than 46 million people in the United States do not speak English as their primary language, and more than 21 million speak English less than “very well.”
Connecticut reacts to California massacre
Connecticut’s most prominent Asian American politician, Attorney General William Tong says we will never cave to fear, following the killings of ten people in Monterey Park, CA.
Connecticut’s gas tax is returning incrementally. What’s going on?
CT's 25-cents-per-gallon gas tax was suspended in March 2022 due to rising fuel prices. As of Jan. 1, the state is gradually restoring it.
Secretary of State Thomas presents early voting recommendations
Secretary of the State Stephanie Thomas submitted her agency’s recommendations for the implementation of an early voting program to the Connecticut General Assembly on Thursday. Thomas’ proposal urges lawmakers to approve 10 days of early voting starting in 2023, scheduled to include the two weekends before Election Day. The Secretary’s proposal comes after Connecticut voters […] The post Secretary of State Thomas presents early voting recommendations appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
