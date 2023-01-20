Read full article on original website
news8000.com
Wisconsin's Emergency Rental Assistance program ending January 31
LA CROSSE (WKBT) -- An emergency rental assistance program in Wisconsin is coming to an end at the end of the month, due to funding running out. The Wisconsin Emergency Rental Assistance Program, or WERA, will no longer accept application after January 31, due to low remaining funds. According to...
wwisradio.com
Hoffman, Lunda Win WIDOT Awards
Two Black River Falls companies have won Wisconsin Department of Transportation – Excellence in Construction Awards. Hoffman Construction received the Excellence in Grading Award for the work they completed on the Wisconsin Highway 29 and County Double-V interchange in Brown County. The two-year project included construction of a diamond interchange with roundabouts, as well as construction and realignment of numerous local roadways in the area. Lunda Construction received the Excellence in Small Structures Award for the County V bridge over Bridge Creek in Eau Claire County. The bridge was adjacent to the historic Dells Mill and required careful consideration of construction methods, as well as seismic monitoring. Six Wisconsin companies won top honors for their work on transportation projects around the state.
wizmnews.com
LA CROSSE TALK PM: UW-L political science prof. Chergosky on southern border, state Supreme Court, emotional-support snakes
UW-La Crosse political science professor, Dr. Anthony Chergosky, in the WIZM studio Friday for La Crosse Talk PM. La Crosse Talk PM airs weekdays at 5:06 p.m. Listen on the WIZM app, online here, or on 92.3 FM / 1410 AM / 106.7 FM (north of Onalaska). Find all the podcasts here or subscribe to La Crosse Talk PM wherever you get your podcasts.
wizmnews.com
Hmong community is celebrated with month-long exhibit at La Crosse Public Library
Hmong culture and history are being celebrated at the La Crosse Public Library over the next month. The Hmong Diaspora exhibit officially opened on Sunday at the library. Organizer Yia Vue says the story of how the Hmong came from Asia to Wisconsin is explored by this project. “We started...
Mayo Clinic Health System gives advice on preventing colorectal cancer
LA CROSSE (WKBT) – Screenings for colorectal cancer are now being strongly encouraged. According to statistics released by the Mayo Clinic Health System, colorectal cancer is the third leading cause of cancer death in the U.S. Getting screened can help doctors identify cancer at an early age before symptoms develop, increasing a person’s chance to be cured. Mayo doctors say...
wizmnews.com
Grant County man accused of home imprisonment of La Crosse woman
Prosecutors in La Crosse have charged a 27-year-old man with imprisoning a woman in her home in La Crosse earlier this month. Cole Clark of Lancaster was charged last week with eight counts, including felony kidnapping, false imprisonment, intimidating a victim by use of force and jumping bail. He also was charged with misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct.
nbc15.com
UW neurobiology student wins Miss Madison pageant
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 20-year-old student from Onalaska took home the Miss Madison crown Saturday night at Madison East High School’s theatre, pageant officials announced. Paige Alexis Eide, a UW-Madison neurobiology student, is Miss Wisconsin-bound after claiming her 2023 Miss Madison title Saturday night. According to officials, she...
Onalaska business owner charged with secretly filming, taking photos of employees in the bathroom
Authorities claim James Dinsmoor -- who also goes by Brad, according to the complaint -- filmed and took photos of independent contractors whom he employed at Dinsmoor Strategies. The criminal complaint claims Dinsmoor secretly recorded photos and videos using a camera hidden in a decorative house set on the toilet tank.
Local couples attend 2023 La Crosse Wedding Expo
LA CROSSE (WKBT) – Engaged couples and their families got some extra help with wedding planning on Sunday at the 2023 La Crosse Wedding Expo. At the La Crosse Center downtown, brides-to-be and their families got plenty of help in the wedding planning process. According to one local wedding boutique, the Expo is a good place to go for inspiration...
wizmnews.com
Trial date could be set soon for suspect in 2021 quarry murders at West Salem
One suspect in the murders of three men at a La Crosse County quarry has a trial set for this summer. A second suspect could have a trial date soon, possibly depending upon a court hearing in La Crosse on Monday. Khamthaneth Rattanasack is charged with the shooting deaths that...
Spike in overdoses: four dead in La Crosse of suspected opioid overdose
LA CROSSE (WKBT)–La Crosse Police are reporting an increase in the number of drug-related overdoses. They suspect drugs are being laced with opiates such as fentanyl. Lt. Cory Brandl of the La Crosse Police Department says, “As officers respond to these situations, preservation of life is paramount, and the amount that we’re responding to is cause for concern.” While toxicology...
Man charged with imprisoning woman in La Crosse house
According to the criminal complaint, the woman told police that Clark showed up uninvited at her home on Jan. 11 and wouldn't leave. He messaged the woman's family and told them that she'd been in a car accident and was hospitalized in Madison and that doctors wouldn't allow any visitors.
Shoveling snow may not be good for heart patients, according to Mayo Clinic Health System
LA CROSSE (WKBT) – Shoveling snow from your driveway can be a great workout, but for those with heart problems, it’s not so simple. Cardiologists at Mayo Clinic Health System say the combination of cold weather and exercise can trigger a heart attack. The cold can constrict blood vessels and increase your blood pressure. Doctors say it can be hard...
wizmnews.com
Piggy’s reopens its lunch buffet amidst challenges of being a downtown restaurant
The pandemic changed a lot of things, especially for those in the restaurant industry. Many restaurants reduced hours, struggled with staff shortages or had to close completely. Piggy’s Restaurant in downtown La Crosse recently opened their soup and salad lunch buffet for the first time since the pandemic. Owner...
Several cars break through ice on Lake Pepin
LAKE PEPIN, Minn. -- While many drivers struggled with ice on the roads Saturday night, some anglers had a different kind of issue with ice earlier on Lake Pepin.Several vehicles parked on the ice ended up falling through. It's unclear if anyone was hurt, but there were definitely a few bruised egos. The DNR has a few reminders for anyone looking to get out on the ice:You need 4 inches for ice fishing or other activities on foot5 inches for snowmobile or ATV8-12 inches of ice thickness for cars or a small pickup12-15 inches for a medium-sized truck
winonaradio.com
Man Arrested on Domestic Assault Charges
(KWNO)- On January 19 around 6:00 a.m., the Winona County Sheriff’s office was called on to respond to a domestic dispute in the 27000 block of Sinclair Rd, just outside of St. Charles. Deputies arrived and eventually found a Robert Highet, born in 1986, to be the culprit of...
