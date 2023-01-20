ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox44news.com

City of Waco announces Director of Conventions & Tourism

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Waco has named its Director of Conventions & Tourism. The City says Dan Quandt will serve in the position, which he has held on an interim basis since November 8, 2021. The Director of Conventions & Tourism manages the Waco Convention Center and the Waco Welcome Center – in addition to spearheading tourism marketing for the City as a whole.
WACO, TX
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Temple, TX

If you have plans to go to Texas, make Temple in Bell County your first stop since it’s the top-rated city you can visit in the state. Known as the “Wildflower Capital of Texas,” the city was originally established as a railroad town and got its name after Santa Fe Railroad Bernard Moore Temple.
TEMPLE, TX
KCEN

'Sad and difficult decision': Harp Design Co. closes Waco store

It's goodbye for now. Harp Design Co. shut its doors at their 15th Street Waco store Friday and its website closes at midnight. Clint and Kelly Harp, made famous by the HGTV show "Fixer Upper" made the "sad and difficult decision" letting fans and the community know why in a social media post.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

First annual Rogue Con coming to Waco

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) — Waco’s first big content creator convention is coming this weekend! It promises to be a celebration of podcasters, YouTubers, aspiring “TikTokers”, live music and much more. Rogue Con ’23 is a three-day convention full of events starting Friday and going all...
WACO, TX
KCEN

Waco's glass recycling program begins Thursday

WACO, Texas — It's time to start painting the city purple!. The City of Waco, in collaboration with Glass 4 Good, OI, and Strategic Materials, is launching it's glass recycling initiative. They're putting purple glass recycling bins in each of the 5 districts in Waco. "Essentially, we're finally able...
WACO, TX
inforney.com

BOB MAINDELLE: Boy battles 47-pound beast at Belton Lake

Just as some of you were enjoying that first cup of coffee and opening your newspapers or clicking around online for news last Sunday morning, an epic battle between boy and fish was taking place on the shores of Belton Lake. Around 4 p.m. on Jan. 14, Ken and Alicia...
BELTON, TX
fox44news.com

Warming center to open in Killeen Sunday night

Killeen (FOX 44) — The City of Killeen is working with the Moss Rose Center to help those in need of a warm place to stay Sunday night. FOX 44 Meteorologist Haley Fitzpatrick says the temperature is expected to drop to the freezing point overnight. The Moss Rose Center...
KILLEEN, TX
Gatesville Messenger

Massingill’s celebrate 50th anniversary

Lynn and Penny Massingill recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.Mr. Massingill and the former Penny Spencer were married Dec. 9, 1972, at the West Main Church of Christ in Gatesville, by minister Lewis Hunter. Their sons, Gavin and Chase, along with their wives, Holly and Diane, and children, hosted a...
GATESVILLE, TX
kwbu.org

SHOUT! Black Gospel Music Moments - Freedom Soul Singers

The multi-talented Paul Leka released one gospel recording his long career, the bright and bouncy “His Love Flows Through Me Like a River” by the otherwise unknown Freedom Soul Singers. One of the great unknown songwriters/producers/arrangers in pop music history was Paul Leka. From his Connecticut studios, Leka...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Body found behind a restaurant in Waco

Waco, Tx (FOX44) – Waco police say the man whose body was found behind a local cafe early Wednesday morning apparently suffered from a medical episode. A member of the public called police at 5:06 a.m. to report finding the man behind Rosa’s Cafe on Franklin Avenue. Police...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Indiana man dead in Bell County crash

BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – An Indiana man is dead in a Bell County vehicle crash. Texas DPS Troopers responded at approximately 2:20 a.m. Sunday to a report of a one vehicle rollover. A 2005 Chevrolet Suburban SUV, driven by 21-year-old Martin Armando Landin-Ariza, of Indianapolis, was travelling westbound on Interstate 14.
BELL COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Share feedback for Coryell County Hazard Mitigation Plan

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – Coryell County has started development of a countywide Hazard Mitigation Plan (HMP). According to the City of Copperas Cove, an HMP outlines actions to be taken to eliminate or reduce long-term risks to residents and their property from natural hazards. This comes due to local governments claiming to have the responsibility to aid in protecting the health, safety, and welfare of citizens.
CORYELL COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy