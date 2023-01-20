Read full article on original website
fox44news.com
City of Waco announces Director of Conventions & Tourism
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Waco has named its Director of Conventions & Tourism. The City says Dan Quandt will serve in the position, which he has held on an interim basis since November 8, 2021. The Director of Conventions & Tourism manages the Waco Convention Center and the Waco Welcome Center – in addition to spearheading tourism marketing for the City as a whole.
WATCH | Flash mob by Central Texas Theatre surprises H-E-B customers
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — Customers at a Harker Heights H-E-B were surprised with a flash mob by members of the Central Texas Theatre Saturday. The group gave customers a sneak peek into its upcoming production and performance of "James and the Giant Peach, Jr," which offers a new take to the original tale.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Temple, TX
If you have plans to go to Texas, make Temple in Bell County your first stop since it’s the top-rated city you can visit in the state. Known as the “Wildflower Capital of Texas,” the city was originally established as a railroad town and got its name after Santa Fe Railroad Bernard Moore Temple.
City of Killeen to provide warming center at Moss Rose Center
KILLEEN, Texas — The Moss Rose Center will provide a warming center for those in need on Sunday, Jan. 22. The city says the warming center will be open starting 6 p.m. through Monday at 9 a.m. Dinner will also be served at the Moss Rose Center 1103 East...
KWTX
‘We’re just closing this chapter’: Famed wood worker discusses decision to close Waco’s Harp Design Co.
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A staple furniture store, Harp Design Co., will be closing its doors in Waco this month. You may be familiar with the famed wood worker whose talent has been showcased for years on ‘Fixer Upper’ on HGTV and ‘Restoration Road’ on the Magnolia Network.
'Sad and difficult decision': Harp Design Co. closes Waco store
It's goodbye for now. Harp Design Co. shut its doors at their 15th Street Waco store Friday and its website closes at midnight. Clint and Kelly Harp, made famous by the HGTV show "Fixer Upper" made the "sad and difficult decision" letting fans and the community know why in a social media post.
fox44news.com
First annual Rogue Con coming to Waco
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) — Waco’s first big content creator convention is coming this weekend! It promises to be a celebration of podcasters, YouTubers, aspiring “TikTokers”, live music and much more. Rogue Con ’23 is a three-day convention full of events starting Friday and going all...
King & Princess Dance Coming To Harker Heights, Texas
(Harker Heights, Texas) - Make sure you let every king and every princess you know that we’re having a party just for them! The King and Princess dance is coming to Harker Heights, and it's the perfect opportunity to make some precious family memories. CALLING ALL KINGS AND PRINCESSES...
Waco's glass recycling program begins Thursday
WACO, Texas — It's time to start painting the city purple!. The City of Waco, in collaboration with Glass 4 Good, OI, and Strategic Materials, is launching it's glass recycling initiative. They're putting purple glass recycling bins in each of the 5 districts in Waco. "Essentially, we're finally able...
inforney.com
BOB MAINDELLE: Boy battles 47-pound beast at Belton Lake
Just as some of you were enjoying that first cup of coffee and opening your newspapers or clicking around online for news last Sunday morning, an epic battle between boy and fish was taking place on the shores of Belton Lake. Around 4 p.m. on Jan. 14, Ken and Alicia...
fox44news.com
Warming center to open in Killeen Sunday night
Killeen (FOX 44) — The City of Killeen is working with the Moss Rose Center to help those in need of a warm place to stay Sunday night. FOX 44 Meteorologist Haley Fitzpatrick says the temperature is expected to drop to the freezing point overnight. The Moss Rose Center...
Gatesville Messenger
Massingill’s celebrate 50th anniversary
Lynn and Penny Massingill recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.Mr. Massingill and the former Penny Spencer were married Dec. 9, 1972, at the West Main Church of Christ in Gatesville, by minister Lewis Hunter. Their sons, Gavin and Chase, along with their wives, Holly and Diane, and children, hosted a...
kwbu.org
SHOUT! Black Gospel Music Moments - Freedom Soul Singers
The multi-talented Paul Leka released one gospel recording his long career, the bright and bouncy “His Love Flows Through Me Like a River” by the otherwise unknown Freedom Soul Singers. One of the great unknown songwriters/producers/arrangers in pop music history was Paul Leka. From his Connecticut studios, Leka...
fox44news.com
Body found behind a restaurant in Waco
Waco, Tx (FOX44) – Waco police say the man whose body was found behind a local cafe early Wednesday morning apparently suffered from a medical episode. A member of the public called police at 5:06 a.m. to report finding the man behind Rosa’s Cafe on Franklin Avenue. Police...
KCEN TV NBC 6
Family holds Marcus Simmons Day in Killeen to honor man who died from sickle cell disease
KILLEEN, Texas — Family members of Marcus Simmons hosted a free community event Saturday to honor the man who died from sickle cell disease in May 2009. The event, Marcus Simmons Day, was hosted at the Killeen Special Events Center, which included family-fun activities and games. "It doesn't stop...
fox44news.com
Indiana man dead in Bell County crash
BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – An Indiana man is dead in a Bell County vehicle crash. Texas DPS Troopers responded at approximately 2:20 a.m. Sunday to a report of a one vehicle rollover. A 2005 Chevrolet Suburban SUV, driven by 21-year-old Martin Armando Landin-Ariza, of Indianapolis, was travelling westbound on Interstate 14.
Killeen ISD teacher assigned racist word search to middle schoolers
A Killeen ISD teacher assigned middle schoolers worksheets loaded with racist slurs and language the district called "extremely disturbing." Both the teacher and district have "separated" per KISD.
Body found in Lampasas River
The Belton Police Department reports a man was found dead in the Lampasas River.
fox44news.com
Share feedback for Coryell County Hazard Mitigation Plan
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – Coryell County has started development of a countywide Hazard Mitigation Plan (HMP). According to the City of Copperas Cove, an HMP outlines actions to be taken to eliminate or reduce long-term risks to residents and their property from natural hazards. This comes due to local governments claiming to have the responsibility to aid in protecting the health, safety, and welfare of citizens.
