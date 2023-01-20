Read full article on original website
amazingmadison.com
Man sentenced in Lake County on Solicitation of a Minor charge
A Madison man was sentenced last week in Lake County for Solicitation of a Minor. 44-year-old Keith Bonwell earlier pleaded guilty to the felony charge, for an incident that occurred between November of 2014 and November of 2015. Circuit Judge Pat Pardy sentenced Bonwell to serve ten years in the...
kelo.com
Minnehaha Sheriff looking for child abuser
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Minnehaha County Sheriff is searching for a child abuser. Authorities are looking for Kaynen Dantrel Nipp. Nipp is wanted for abuse and cruelty to a minor under seven years old. Nipp is 23 years old, stand five foot nine and weighs 160 pounds.
dakotanewsnow.com
SFPD: Clerks restrain suspect until arrest
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to Sioux Falls police, a suspect attempted to take cash from a business when the store clerks restrained her until officers arrived. According to Sgt. Michelle Hockett with the SFPD, around 8:35 a.m. on Friday, the suspect entered a business in eastern...
dakotanewsnow.com
SFPD: Traffic violation hospitalizes multiple people, two arrested
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the Sioux Falls Police Department, officers had just attempted to make a traffic stop when the suspect car crashed, sending multiple people to the hospital and resulting in two arrests. Sgt. Michelle Hockett with the SFPD said officers witnessed a car...
kfgo.com
Former Sioux Falls cop sentenced for attempted enticement of a minor
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KFGO/KELO) — A former Sioux Falls police officer has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for attempting to solicit a minor for sex. Luke Schauer, 29, was convicted of attempting to coerce an undercover agent posing as a 12-year-old girl, to meet and engage in sexually explicit conduct.
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls divorce decision sent back to circuit court
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A circuit judge must take another look at how an ex-husband’s military-retirement pay should be split with the ex-wife, according to the South Dakota Supreme Court. The justices unanimously found that Circuit Judge Jon Sogn made an incorrect calculation. They ordered the Minnehaha County...
nwestiowa.com
Man facing numerous charges after stop
ROCK RAPIDS—A 21-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, man faces several charges in Lyon and Osceola counties following a traffic stop about 12:35 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, in Rock Rapids. The arrest of Jamel Mohammed Alnayed stemmed from the stop of a 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe on Highway 75 for Alnayed unnecessarily revving the vehicle’s engine and a faulty brake light, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
KELOLAND TV
Arrests made in Sioux Falls drug ring
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Multiple people have been arrested as part of a drug bust conducted in Sioux Falls Thursday. Court documents show seven people have been arrested and face multiple charges involving drug possession, selling drugs, guns and obstruction of law enforcement. In a court hearing, a prosecutor said police believe Bradmon Alexander, 35, and Mackenzie Zimmerman, 33, were the biggest meth and fentanyl dealers in Sioux Falls.
dakotanewsnow.com
No one injured in overnight Harrisburg fire
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to a Facebook post from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, a fire engulfed a home early this morning in Harrisburg. LCSO deputies were dispatched to a house fire around 2 a.m. Sunday morning. Units from the Harrisburg, Tea and Sioux Falls fire departments responded to the scene.
KELOLAND TV
Snow ahead; Woman escapes police; New charges against former day care employee
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, January 18, 2023. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. 27-year-old Chris Phoumy was already indicted on 9 counts of sexual contact, allegedly involving 6 children at Kids R Kids daycare in Sioux Falls last September. He’s been indicted on another 9 counts of sexual contact, allegedly involving 5 more victims– all of them ages 3 to 6 years old.
kelo.com
Road improvement on the plates of Sioux Falls City Council
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Road improvement will be on the docket for this week’s Sioux Falls City Council meeting. At a special meeting at 4 pm, the council will hear a resolution amending the 2023-2027 Capital Improvement Plan. The objective is to Amend The Capital Improvements Program...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
SD Organization Donates $7.5K to Volunteer Fire Departments to Update Equipment
The dire needs and lack of funding at rural emergency response companies caught the attention of a South Dakota organization that formed seven years ago to financially help families of fallen first responders, law enforcement officers and military soldiers, MitchellRepublic.com reported. After learning of the challenges volunteer fire departments are up against, an organization called South Dakota Salutes developed a special needs fund to provide them with updated equipment and protective gear.
dakotanewsnow.com
Fatal fire reported in central Sioux Falls apartment
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say a central Sioux Falls apartment fire victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities say the incident took place at approximately 3:33 a.m., and the apartment complex is located near W. 9th st and Duluth Ave. Fire crews searched the area of the fire and found one victim who was pronounced dead.
voiceofalexandria.com
Latest round of federal funds helps water system near completion in NW Iowa
TEA, S.D. -- Progress on a water system some 30 years in the works is reaching a point at which executive director Troy Larson says he can see the light at the end of the tunnel. Might it be more accurate to say it's possible to see the spigot at...
Pharmacist and technician shortage threatens access to health care
When Jessica Strobl’s 87-year-old grandmother needed to fill an antibiotic prescription last fall, her regular Black Hills area pharmacy was closed. She returned the next day to fill the prescription, but it was closed again. During that time, her infection worsened — enough to send her to the emergency room. While Strobl’s grandmother has since […] The post Pharmacist and technician shortage threatens access to health care appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
Madison Daily Leader
Nelsen, Miller exchange vows
Kendra Nelsen and Adam Miller, both of Minneapolis, Minn., were married on Sept. 10 at Laurel Ridge Barn in Sioux Falls. The Rev. Bob Woltjer, uncle of the bride, performed the afternoon ceremony. Parents of the couple are Greg and Sue Nelsen of Sioux Falls, and Renae Hansen of Aberdeen;...
South Dakota’s Most Underrated Town is in Sioux Falls’ Own Backyard
Where is South Dakota's most underrated town? Well, if you live in the Sioux Falls metro, you won't have to drive far to get there. Cheapism recently compiled its list of the 'Most Underrated' town in each of the fifty U.S. states. The common thread for most of them? Affordability, safety, and a great place for education.
sdpb.org
Ruling paves way for demolition of unfinished Sioux Falls mansion
A three-lot mansion in the Prairie Hills neighborhood of Sioux Falls is set to be demolished after sitting unfinished for almost eight years despite some recent efforts to revitalize its construction. The home, located at 6800 S. Westfield Trail, has been the center of a court battle between the city...
KELOLAND TV
Crash near 10th and Sycamore Ave.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police have blocked off traffic at the intersection of 10th Street and Sycamore Avenue. The crash was reported at about 9 p.m. Friday. A KELOLAND News reporter saw at least two vehicles, a pickup and a car, at the scene. Multiple police vehicles, fire department vehicles and ambulances were at the incident.
KELOLAND TV
Crews respond to fire near Sioux Falls landfill
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It was a hazy start to the day for first responders as they battled a fire near the Sioux Falls landfill. Our KELOLAND News Crew was able to capture this video of the scene. A sergeant with the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office says that...
