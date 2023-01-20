Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Democrats tweet "bigotry and white supremacy" motive in Monterey Park Asian Mass ShootingLashaun TurnerMonterey Park, CA
A woman's $8500 Rolex watch was flushed down the toilet and later she would discover whether it had survivedAnita DurairajChino Hills, CA
Recently Traded Basketball Star Rips Former Team As 'Unethical'OnlyHomersLas Vegas, NV
Los Angeles Lakers Make Major TradeOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Sheriff: Man discovered dead in Torrance after a confrontation with police was the shooter in Monterey Park.Malek SherifTorrance, CA
Eater
Roscoe’s Chicken ’n Waffles Closes on Pico After 30 Good Years
Roscoe’s Chicken ‘n Waffles announced that its central LA location on Pico Boulevard is now closed. The LA-based chain dropped the news on Instagram over the weekend, officially ending its run on Pico slightly west of La Brea to focus on the newer Mid-City flagship on La Brea and Washington.
spectrumnews1.com
Adam Ant, Billy Idol, Echo & the Bunnymen to headline Cruel World Festival in May
PASADENA, Calif. — Get out your hair gel and black rubber bracelets. The Cruel World Festival is returning to Brookside at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena. Adam Ant, Billy Idol, Echo & the Bunnymen, Gary Numan, Iggy Pop, Love and Rockets, Modern English and Siouxsie are among the 24 featured acts at the one-day music fest celebrating all things ‘80s.
edglentoday.com
Mass shooting in hometown devastating for actor Sherry Cola
PARK CITY, Utah (AP) — For actor Sherry Cola, the https://apnews.com/article/los-angeles-shooting-updates-24c38e3f3ddfbe2c31a9eabe8635dab2?utm_source=homepage&utm_medium=TopNews&utm_campaign=position_01">mass shooting in her hometown of Monterey Park, California, left her devastated ahead of the premiere of the new film “Shortcomings” at the https://apnews.com/hub/sundance-film-festival">Sundance Film Festival. “I definitely cried myself to sleep, to be honest, because this...
What’s On in L.A. This Weekend: Lunar New Year Fest, Pasadena Cheeseburger Week, Sounds of L.A.
Plus, Los Angeles Philharmonic performs an enthralling concert series at the Walt Disney Concert Hall The post What’s On in L.A. This Weekend: Lunar New Year Fest, Pasadena Cheeseburger Week, Sounds of L.A. appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
wkml.com
Brainless Boneheads: Los Angeles Man Goes Viral For Ramming Home With Dump Truck
Welcome to Brainless Boneheads! Every Friday, Don Chase & Sarah find some of the wildest, craziest stories out there to help kick off your weekend with a smile. – Brainless Boneheads is a regular Friday feature from Don Chase & Sarah. Read more Brainless Boneheads here. Father Of the Year...
spectrumnews1.com
'Last dance': Those slain in California shooting remembered
MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (AP) — Mymy Nhan was a regular at the Star Ballroom for more than a decade, choosing the Los Angeles-area dance hall popular with older Asian Americans as the place to “start the year fresh" with Lunar New Year celebrations, her niece said Monday. What...
spectrumnews1.com
Flowers placed on Hollywood Walk of Fame following death of David Crosby
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Flowers were placed on the Hollywood Walk of Fame star of Crosby, Stills & Nash Friday, one day after the death of iconic rocker and rebel David Crosby was announced. Crosby, who came of age musically in Los Angeles' 1960s folk music scene and went...
spectrumnews1.com
82-year-old dancer tries to attend class in Alhambra after mass shooting
ALHAMBRA, Calif. — With her dancing shoes on, 82-year-old Charlene Lung arrived at Lai Lai Ballroom in Alhambra, ready for her usual Sunday morning private dance lesson. Lung doesn’t have social media, and was unaware that 10 people had died in a ballroom dance studio in Monterey Park just hours earlier.
3 unhoused people die in one week in Sherman Oaks
Business owners in Sherman Oaks are outraged after three homeless people were found dead in a little over a week. The bodies were discovered near a shopping plaza at the corner of Van Nuys and Ventura Blvd.The owner of Pineapple Hill Saloon and Grill posted a video to social media saying she contacted the city repeatedly to get resources for the homeless but to no avail. Business owners are also concerned about their own safety, as several employees have been threatened and harassed."There's that aspect of worrying about your staff, worrying about your customers, and obviously we care about them too so it's a mixed bag," said Angela Marsden, a restaurant owner. Los Angeles City Councilmember Nithya Raman, who represents Sherman Oaks said in a statement, "Since I came in the office, we've expanded case management, shelter, mental health, and substance use treatment, and permanent housing resources. As a result, we saw a 7% decline in street homelessness in our last count, after years of double-digit increases in this district."
brentwoodnewsla.com
Kendrick Lamar Buys $15.9 Million Bel Air Estate with Seven Bedrooms and Eight Baths
Rapper buys seven bedroom property in East Gate neighborhood. Pulitzer Prize-winning composer and world-famous rapper Kendrick Lamar have purchased a new home in Manhattan Beach as reported by The Dirt.com. Lamar has been living in Manhattan Beach for some time but has now purchased a new home in Bel Air, near the East Gate of the exclusive gated community.
spectrumnews1.com
LA mass shooting suspect kills 10 near Lunar New Year fest
MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (AP) — A gunman killed 10 people and wounded 10 others at a Los Angeles-area ballroom dance club following a Lunar New Year celebration, setting off a manhunt for the suspect in the latest mass shooting tragedy in an American community. Capt. Andrew Meyer of the...
L.A. Weekly
Weird Facts about LA even Angelenos May Not Know
1. The original name of Los Angeles was a mouthful. If you think Los Angeles has always been the name of the city, then you’re in for a treat! LA is as American as it can get, so it’s going to be mind-boggling to find out that the city never had an English name from the get-go.
Belmont Shore breakfast spot retools menu with new chef, a Food Network producer
The owner of Let's Yolk About It, Rebecca Hinderer, brought in chef Hugo Sanchez, who has worked on a variety of cooking competition shows including "Cutthroat Kitchen" and "The Next Food Network Star." The post Belmont Shore breakfast spot retools menu with new chef, a Food Network producer appeared first on Long Beach Post.
spectrumnews1.com
In Los Alamitos, students will need a permit to ride e-bikes to and from school
LOS ALAMITOS, Calif. — For the past couple of years, Los Alamitos police officer Jody Brucki has seen students on electric bicycles doing dangerous things on the road. Brucki has seen e-bike riders weaving in and out of traffic, wearing earbuds on both ears, having a passenger sitting on the handlebars, speeding, or riding on the other side of the road.
After Denying Corruption Allegations For Years, Former LA City Councilmember Jose Huizar Pleads Guilty To Racketeering
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —City Hall: Former L.A. City Councilmember Jose Huizar has agreed to plead guilty to racketeering and tax evasion. For...
mynewsla.com
Two Men Wounded in South LA Shooting
Two men in their 20s were wounded when shots were fired at them while they sat in a vehicle on a South Los Angeles street. The shooting occurred at 2:50 p.m. Sunday at 27th Street and Stanford Avenue, according to a desk officer at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.
Black Restaurant Week returns with more eateries, more deals
Long Beach’s Black Restaurant Week returns for the second year beginning Sunday, with nearly double the number of food businesses participating. The post Black Restaurant Week returns with more eateries, more deals appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Yes, That Was Small Quake In Sherman Oaks That You Felt Saturday Night
The magnitude 2.3 quake wasn't large enough to warrant alerts but was felt by people near the epicenter.
Music producer Max Lord charged with possessing assault weapons and silencers, DA says
Lord is set to be arraigned on eight felony counts of possession of an assault weapon and four felony counts of possession of a silencer, according to the DA's office.
