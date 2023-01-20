ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Eater

Roscoe’s Chicken ’n Waffles Closes on Pico After 30 Good Years

Roscoe’s Chicken ‘n Waffles announced that its central LA location on Pico Boulevard is now closed. The LA-based chain dropped the news on Instagram over the weekend, officially ending its run on Pico slightly west of La Brea to focus on the newer Mid-City flagship on La Brea and Washington.
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Adam Ant, Billy Idol, Echo & the Bunnymen to headline Cruel World Festival in May

PASADENA, Calif. — Get out your hair gel and black rubber bracelets. The Cruel World Festival is returning to Brookside at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena. Adam Ant, Billy Idol, Echo & the Bunnymen, Gary Numan, Iggy Pop, Love and Rockets, Modern English and Siouxsie are among the 24 featured acts at the one-day music fest celebrating all things ‘80s.
PASADENA, CA
edglentoday.com

Mass shooting in hometown devastating for actor Sherry Cola

PARK CITY, Utah (AP) — For actor Sherry Cola, the https://apnews.com/article/los-angeles-shooting-updates-24c38e3f3ddfbe2c31a9eabe8635dab2?utm_source=homepage&utm_medium=TopNews&utm_campaign=position_01">mass shooting in her hometown of Monterey Park, California, left her devastated ahead of the premiere of the new film “Shortcomings” at the https://apnews.com/hub/sundance-film-festival">Sundance Film Festival. “I definitely cried myself to sleep, to be honest, because this...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
spectrumnews1.com

'Last dance': Those slain in California shooting remembered

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (AP) — Mymy Nhan was a regular at the Star Ballroom for more than a decade, choosing the Los Angeles-area dance hall popular with older Asian Americans as the place to “start the year fresh" with Lunar New Year celebrations, her niece said Monday. What...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
spectrumnews1.com

82-year-old dancer tries to attend class in Alhambra after mass shooting

ALHAMBRA, Calif. — With her dancing shoes on, 82-year-old Charlene Lung arrived at Lai Lai Ballroom in Alhambra, ready for her usual Sunday morning private dance lesson. Lung doesn’t have social media, and was unaware that 10 people had died in a ballroom dance studio in Monterey Park just hours earlier.
ALHAMBRA, CA
CBS LA

3 unhoused people die in one week in Sherman Oaks

Business owners in Sherman Oaks are outraged after three homeless people were found dead in a little over a week. The bodies were discovered near a shopping plaza at the corner of Van Nuys and Ventura Blvd.The owner of Pineapple Hill Saloon and Grill posted a video to social media saying she contacted the city repeatedly to get resources for the homeless but to no avail. Business owners are also concerned about their own safety, as several employees have been threatened and harassed."There's that aspect of worrying about your staff, worrying about your customers, and obviously we care about them too so it's a mixed bag," said Angela Marsden, a restaurant owner. Los Angeles City Councilmember Nithya Raman, who represents Sherman Oaks said in a statement, "Since I came in the office, we've expanded case management, shelter, mental health, and substance use treatment, and permanent housing resources. As a result, we saw a 7% decline in street homelessness in our last count, after years of double-digit increases in this district." 
LOS ANGELES, CA
brentwoodnewsla.com

Kendrick Lamar Buys $15.9 Million Bel Air Estate with Seven Bedrooms and Eight Baths

Rapper buys seven bedroom property in East Gate neighborhood. Pulitzer Prize-winning composer and world-famous rapper Kendrick Lamar have purchased a new home in Manhattan Beach as reported by The Dirt.com. Lamar has been living in Manhattan Beach for some time but has now purchased a new home in Bel Air, near the East Gate of the exclusive gated community.
MANHATTAN BEACH, CA
spectrumnews1.com

LA mass shooting suspect kills 10 near Lunar New Year fest

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (AP) — A gunman killed 10 people and wounded 10 others at a Los Angeles-area ballroom dance club following a Lunar New Year celebration, setting off a manhunt for the suspect in the latest mass shooting tragedy in an American community. Capt. Andrew Meyer of the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
L.A. Weekly

Weird Facts about LA even Angelenos May Not Know

1. The original name of Los Angeles was a mouthful. If you think Los Angeles has always been the name of the city, then you’re in for a treat! LA is as American as it can get, so it’s going to be mind-boggling to find out that the city never had an English name from the get-go.
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

In Los Alamitos, students will need a permit to ride e-bikes to and from school

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif. — For the past couple of years, Los Alamitos police officer Jody Brucki has seen students on electric bicycles doing dangerous things on the road. Brucki has seen e-bike riders weaving in and out of traffic, wearing earbuds on both ears, having a passenger sitting on the handlebars, speeding, or riding on the other side of the road.
LOS ALAMITOS, CA
mynewsla.com

Two Men Wounded in South LA Shooting

Two men in their 20s were wounded when shots were fired at them while they sat in a vehicle on a South Los Angeles street. The shooting occurred at 2:50 p.m. Sunday at 27th Street and Stanford Avenue, according to a desk officer at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.
LOS ANGELES, CA

