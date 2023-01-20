ANOTHER WEEK OF NO MEASURABLE SNOW... — Another week of no measurable still in Baltimore, but it finally looks like we may have a good chance to see flakes later this week. No this is not a drill. The latest first snowfall at BWI was on February 21st, 1973 of 1.2" and the second latest was February 6th, 1914 of 0.2". The average amount of snowfall at BWI in January is around 6 inches and we are nowhere close to that. But for my snow lovers out there this next system could give you some hope. All of the models are hinting at cold air moving in before the warm front of our next system and that gives us a shot to see something. I am not talking an inch of snow, maybe out in western MD, but closer to home maybe a few flakes before temps get too warm and a cold and heavy rain overtakes us all Here is a model breakdown of what we could see. North and west of Baltimore have the best shot of seeing anything. Eastern shore is out of luck with this setup. Depending on what happens it could lead to things being slick on Wednesday morning and visibility could get reduced at times.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 20 HOURS AGO