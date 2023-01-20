Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
More than 500 children from Baltimore had radioactive radium placed in their nostrils in the 1940sAnita DurairajBaltimore, MD
This Huge Antique Shop in Maryland is a Must-VisitJoe MertensAnnapolis, MD
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Maryland?Ted RiversMaryland State
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With CoachOnlyHomersBaltimore, MD
Exploring Baltimore's Inner HarborEast Coast TravelerBaltimore, MD
Related
WJLA
$2 Million scratch-off prize claimed by lottery winner in Randallstown
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Maryland Lottery player claimed a $2 million prize on a scratch-off ticket purchased in Randallstown last week. Another scratch-off player in Edgewater landed $100,000 in the past week. Lottery officials say 10 players each won $50,000 on a variety of tickets sold in Baltimore, Bowie,...
Bay Net
License Plate Pick 5 Play Pays $50,000 To Annapolis Man
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – A weekend Maryland Lottery enthusiast from Annapolis played a combination of a license plate number for Pick 5 in the Sunday, Jan. 15 evening drawing and won $50,000 on a $1 straight bet. Asked what he likes about playing the Lottery, the Anne Arundel County man...
Nottingham MD
Winning Maryland Lottery scratch-off tickets sold in Middle River, Joppa
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Two winning lottery tickets were sold around the Nottingham area over the past week, Maryland Lottery officials announced on Monday. In all, the seven days ending January 22 produced 28 winning tickets worth $10,000 or more that were redeemed or sold across Maryland, and the Maryland Lottery paid more than $29.7 million in prizes during that span.
Randallstown woman wins $2 million scratch-off lottery on lucky Friday the 13th
RANDALLSTOWN, MD – Many people believe in the superstition that Friday the 13th is an unlucky day, but for a Randallstown woman, it was a lucky one. The woman, who said she takes a scientific approach to play the lottery, won $2,000,000 in the Maryland Lottery’s Gold Rush scratch-off game. “It’s all about studying the games,” she said. “You gotta do your homework.” She says she checks the lottery website to make sure the grand prize tickets are still available in the games before she buys tickets. When she realized the $30 per ticket Gold Rush game still had four jackpot-winning The post Randallstown woman wins $2 million scratch-off lottery on lucky Friday the 13th appeared first on Shore News Network.
Bay Net
Brandywine Man Enjoys An Overflow Of Pick 5 Wins
BRANDYWINE, Md. – A 39-year-old Brandywine man is counting his blessings. The lucky Lottery player, who prefers the Pick 4 and Pick 5 games, is celebrating his second $50,000 Pick 5 win in a matter of months. He first won the big prize in the fall of 2022 and now he’s $50,000 richer again.
Iconic Baltimore crab restaurant, Bo Brooks, closes
Obrycki’s, Gunnings, Brownies. Names that stick to the soul of Baltimore, better than gum on the soul of shoe. How about Bo Brooks?
wypr.org
What’s with those “The Greatest City In America” benches?
The paint is worn thin, but the message is still there, a puzzling declaration from a foggy past. At some point in history, someone decided to emblazon the city’s public benches with the hyperbolically proud slogan: Baltimore – The Greatest City in America. Where’d this over-the-top motto come from? And how’d it end up on all those benches? Baltimore Banner reporter Clara Longo de Freitas teams up with Aaron Henkin to find the answers.
61-Year-Old Shot in Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A 61-year-old man was shot in the leg yesterday morning in Northeast, Baltimore. Shortly before 8 am the Baltimore Police arrived at a local hospital to investigate a walk-in gunshot victim. Police found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg. The victim was later released from the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The victim told police, “while walking near the intersection of York Road and East Cold Spring Lane he was wounded after hearing gunfire.” If you have any information about this shooting, please contact Northeast Shooting Detectives at 410-396-2444 or the Metro Crime Stoppers The post 61-Year-Old Shot in Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
wmar2news
A better shot at seeing flakes this week
ANOTHER WEEK OF NO MEASURABLE SNOW... — Another week of no measurable still in Baltimore, but it finally looks like we may have a good chance to see flakes later this week. No this is not a drill. The latest first snowfall at BWI was on February 21st, 1973 of 1.2" and the second latest was February 6th, 1914 of 0.2". The average amount of snowfall at BWI in January is around 6 inches and we are nowhere close to that. But for my snow lovers out there this next system could give you some hope. All of the models are hinting at cold air moving in before the warm front of our next system and that gives us a shot to see something. I am not talking an inch of snow, maybe out in western MD, but closer to home maybe a few flakes before temps get too warm and a cold and heavy rain overtakes us all Here is a model breakdown of what we could see. North and west of Baltimore have the best shot of seeing anything. Eastern shore is out of luck with this setup. Depending on what happens it could lead to things being slick on Wednesday morning and visibility could get reduced at times.
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Maryland?
Stephen Bisciotti is an American businessman and billionaire from Maryland, who is the founder and majority owner of Aerotek, a leading provider of recruiting and staffing services for a variety of industries. He is also known for his philanthropy and his passion for sports, particularly as the owner of the Baltimore Ravens, a professional American football team in the National Football League (NFL).
Parkville man wins big in Powerball drawing with $150k take
A Lottery player who always adds the Power Play multiplier feature to his Powerball tickets enjoyed a triple payday this month. In the January 9 drawing, the Parkville player won $50,000 as part of the third tier prize with a quick-pick ticket that included Power Play and the multiplier that night was x3. The happy winner won $150,000! The Baltimore County resident shared his story with his wife in the Lottery’s Winner’s Circle room. He plays Multi-Match and Mega Millions in addition to Powerball. “I buy one set for her and one for me,” said the retiree. He always places The post Parkville man wins big in Powerball drawing with $150k take appeared first on Shore News Network.
Nottingham MD
Baltimore County woman is Maryland’s newest millionaire, scores winning $2,000,000 scratch-off
BALTIMORE, MD—A Baltimore County woman is Maryland’s newest multi-millionaire, thanks to the Maryland Lottery. “It’s all about studying the games,” the lucky woman told officials this week. The 60-year-old former state employee visited Maryland Lottery headquarters with a top-prize winning $2,000,000 Gold Rush scratch-off in her...
blocbyblocknews.com
The Number Of Restaurants In Baltimore Is Shrinking
The dining industry in Baltimore is in decline, with restaurants across the city closing more quickly than opening, Christina Tkacik reports for the Baltimore Banner. From 2010 to mid-2022, the number of restaurants in Baltimore City dropped by 5 percent, a decrease likely accelerated by the pandemic. The number of active liquor licenses in the city has also declined from 1,241 in 2019 to 1,126, according to the most recent numbers from the liquor board.
foxbaltimore.com
Maryland Attorney General Brown, Baltimore leaders announce 9 drug trafficking indictments
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland's Attorney General, alongside Baltimore Police and the Mayor's Office announced Monday the takedown of a drug trafficking organization they say is responsible for pumping deadly drugs into neighborhoods, and committing other, violent crimes throughout the City. Officials announced charges filed against nine members of the...
15-year-old reported missing in Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MD – The Baltimore Police Department is searching for a missing 15-year-old girl who was last seen on January 12th. Artaja McDaniel was last seen in the 2900 block of Erdman Avenue on January 12, at approximately 3:30 p.m. She is 5’1” and weighs approximately 146 lbs. If you know the whereabouts of Artaja McDaniel, please dial 911. The post 15-year-old reported missing in Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
Arrest Made In Baltimore Murder of 17-Year-Old Female
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – Two were shot on January 1st, and 17-year-old D’Asia Garrison died from her injuries in Eastern Baltimore. Now, police have made an arrest in her murder. Shortly before 3:30 am on New Year’s morning, the Baltimore Police Department arrived at the 700 Block of North Glover Street to investigate an alert from Shot Spotter. At the location, police found Garrison suffering from gunshot wounds and a 31-year-old suffering from injuries. Both were brought to nearby hospitals where Garrison later died. The initial investigation led police to obtain an arrest warrant for 26-year-old Andre Bailey. Bailey was arrested The post Arrest Made In Baltimore Murder of 17-Year-Old Female appeared first on Shore News Network.
Wbaltv.com
Wintry mix in parts of Maryland come Sunday
|| Closings/Delays | Weather Advisories | Radar | Forecast | Email Alerts | Send us your pics ||. Follow: @TTasselWBAL | @AvaWBAL | @TonyPannWBAL | @DalenciaWBAL | @wbaltv11. A wintry mix of rain, sleet and snow are in the forecast for the northern Baltimore suburbs Sunday evening into early Monday morning.
Bay Net
Mom Reveals $100,000 Winner During After-Dinner Scratch-Off Fun
EDGEWATER, Md. – A scratch-off loving family in Anne Arundel County got a $100,000 surprise recently during an after-dinner instant ticket play session. The mom, who buys games regularly and shares the batch with her husband and adult son, had a confession to make after the scratching got under way. She had played a Six Figures instant ticket earlier and wanted them to take a look at it.
foxbaltimore.com
Can we be muted by the Royal Silencer?
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — America's favorite hometown burger joint is putting our chops to the test. To see if we can be royally silenced. With a new burger called the "Royal Silencer." Local Wayback Burger Franchisees Joe and Patty Borowski talks about the huge burger.
18-year-old killed in shooting in Annapolis
BALTIMORE - A 18-year-old was killed in a shooting Sunday evening in Annapolis.Police responded just before 7 p.m. to the 700 block of Newtowne Drive.Police said the teen died at the scene after being shot in the upper torso.Police said there is no suspect information.
Shore News Network
125K+
Followers
61K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT
Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Comments / 2