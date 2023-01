Sun Valley burglary suspect nabbed in LAPD search 00:44

Los Angeles police officers responded to a report of a burglary in Sun Valley at about 3 a.m. Friday in the area of Bradley Ave. and Fleetwood St.

Officers arrived and saw two people running from the scene.

LAPD set up a large perimeter encompassing several blocks to search for suspects.

One suspect was taken into custody, according to the LAPD. Two other people were detained. The search was ongoing.