New weight loss drugs trending with billionaires and celebrities are about to enter more American homes

By Barbara Collins, @barbaracoll_
CNBC
 3 days ago
Jen Galusha
3d ago

Lets take away drugs for the people who are already SO desperately struggling to survive, and use them because "we can" This world of entitlement is in saddest state for mankind. The rich CAN afford the trainers, food etc to lose the weight. Us regular folks can't!

Holly Wintermute
3d ago

This is taking away from people who are diabetic. My husband has tried for over 2 months to find it and was told manufacturer cannot make it fast enough. He needs it for medical reasons not for weight loss. Not right.

2short Shorty
3d ago

I take it because I’m obese and pre diabetic which keeps me level and with it helping me lose weight also helps my body control of becoming diabetes so for me it’s a good thing and I’m thankful!!

