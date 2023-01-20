ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Olivia Dunne reveals police got involved with ‘concerning’ social media incident with fan

By Jenna Lemoncelli
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NkErx_0kLSYbAV00

Olivia Dunne is still wrapping her head around the attention she receives, especially after an incident involving police.

During an interview on “The Today Show” Friday, the 20-year-old LSU gymnast expressed worry about some people that reach out to her on social media, and said the school went to police over an incident that took place last year.

Dunne did not disclose further details about the matter. The social media influencer has nearly 10 million followers across Instagram, Twitter and TikTok, and earns seven figures in brand deals and NIL.

For those who may suggest that her content — which includes gymnastics photos, dance videos and bikini snaps — is to blame, Dunne said: “As a woman, you are not responsible for how a man looks at you and objectifies you. That’s not a woman’s responsibility.”

Dunne told “Today” that her massive social media following has generated threatening comments.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FElCX_0kLSYbAV00
Olivia Dunne on “The Today Show”
NBC
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OeKuk_0kLSYbAV00
Olivia Dunne takes selfie with Utah fans
Getty Images

“There are some people, occasionally that do reach out and it is a bit concerning,” Dunne said.

The New Jersey native, who is a junior on a four-year athletic scholarship at LSU, made headlines earlier this month when a massive crowd of screaming male fans showed up at the Tigers’ season opener against Utah in Salt Lake City.

“In the past I have had some of my supporters come out to the meets and watch and cheer for LSU, but that was insane. It really was,” Dunne said from the Tigers’ training facility, where the gymnast was in a walking boot. She’s been sidelined with an injury to start the season.

In a TODAY exclusive, Louisiana State University gymnast Olivia Dunne @livvydunne opens up to @stephgosk about her rise to social-media fame that is making her more money than any other female college athlete. pic.twitter.com/H7M2ar0FI9

— TODAY (@TODAYshow) January 20, 2023

The scene outside of the Jon M. Huntsman Center Salt Lake City was “so scary and disturbing,” according to former Olympic gymnast Samantha Peszek, who posted a video of Dunne’s fans chanting her name.

There was a line of teenage boys asking about Dunne’s whereabouts, with some holding signs asking the gymnast for photos and follows on social media.

The fan attention sparked a police presence at the gymnastics meet, which led to LSU implementing new security measures.

“They gave us some new rules for us athletes just to keep us safe, to not go into the stands after meets, and we have a new security person that travels with us,” Dunne said.

Following the LSU-Utah meet, Dunne addressed the behavior from fans in a tweet asking supporters to “be respectful of the other gymnasts and the gymnastics community.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HaGkI_0kLSYbAV00
Fans screaming for Olivia Dunne at Utah meet
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vAVAW_0kLSYbAV00
Olivia Dunne takes photos with fans at Utah
Getty Images

Dunne said she is “very grateful” to be making seven figures as a college student. In October, she topped the On3 Sports list of female NIL moneymakers, which estimated her value at $2.3 million .

Dunne signed with WME Sports for representation in August 2021 and has deals with a number of brands, including Vuori clothing, College GameDay, GrubHub, Madden/EA Sports and American Eagle.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Shine My Crown

Headed Down Splitsville? Chrisean Rock Reveals Boyfriend Blueface Has Blocked Her on Social Media

If toxic had a face it would have two: Chrisean Rock and Blueface. The noxious couple had a troubling 2022 after a string of concerning incidents involving drugs, guns and violence made national headlines. Now it appears that the pair may be bringing “new year, new me” energy into 2023 after it has been revealed that the rapper couple can no longer follow each other’s shenanigans on social media.
New York Post

Australian Open fan causes social media stir with hot dog act

An Australian Open fan has been caught on film doing what can only be described as a criminal act. Sitting high in the stands as the action unfolded on the court below, a user snapped the individual with a hot dog in hand. But it’s what unfolds next that truly baffles the mind. First off, there’s not a skerrick of sauce to be found anywhere on the hot dog. That’s crime number one. Secondly, the tennis fan instead of biting into the unsauced hot dog and bun, uses her hands and snaps off a tiny bite sized portion. That’s crime number two. To be honest...
The Independent

Viewers support Canadian journalist after she was criticised for her dress on-air

Viewers are showing their support for a Canadian journalist after she shared an email that she received about her on-air outfit being “inappropriate”.Tess Van Straaten took to Twitter on Sunday to post the message that a viewer sent her, along with a screenshot of the sleeveless multi-colored dress she wore during the news broadcast. In the email, the person claimed that the reporter’s outfit wasn’t fit for a weather report or a work environment.“I find it inappropriate for Tess Van Straten to still wear sleeveless tops in the wintertime to report on the weather,” the email reads. “In my...
New York Post

Monterey gunman thought dance instructors said ‘evil things about him’

The gunman who slaughtered 10 people at a California dance club before killing himself had been a regular patron at venue — and believed that the instructors said “evil things about him.” Huu Can Tran, 72, opened fire at Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park late Saturday with a semiautomatic pistol, killing 10 people and wounding at least 10 others before storming the rival Lai Lai Ballroom & Studio, where two bystanders disarmed him. He later killed himself inside a cargo van during a stand-off with police in Torrance, about 30 miles from Monterey Park, officials said. The motive for his rampage...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
Distractify

Inside Grandma Holla's Cause of Death and the TikTok Star's Impact on Her Fans

It's not every day that someone wholesome becomes an internet celebrity on TikTok, but that's what happened for Ms. Holla, or Grandma Holla, until her unexpected death, which was shared on social media by her family on Jan. 14, 2023. But how did Grandma Holla die? Her fans are curious about her cause of death and even a bit confused about what happened.
musictimes.com

GloRilla Getting Married? Shaquille O'Neal 'Proposes' To Rapper on Instagram Live

GloRilla just received a marriage proposal from Shaquille O'Neal. The rising Memphis rapper has been busy in the past months as her popularity in the music industry continues. Starting with her "F.N.F (Let's Go)" release in April, GloRilla went on to release more songs and EP while establishing collaborations with other artists.
hotnewhiphop.com

Kehlani’s Booty Gains Are On Full Display On TikTok: Watch

After three months of hard work and consistency, the “Did I” songstress is looking stronger than ever. They say that summer bodies are built in the winter, and Kehlani is obviously proving that this season. They’ve always been something of a heartthrob within the industry. However, their latest workout regimen has the blue water road singer looking (and feeling) stronger and sexier than ever before.
Distractify

A White Woman Was Secretly Filmed Writing a Racist Email on a Plane — the Event Unfolds on TikTok

A platform like TikTok is home to all sorts of content, but not all of it consists of fun dances and silly trends. More often than not, people tend to capture or comment on some horrible events that unfold before them. Whether people are addressing false rumors or controversy, capturing offensive tirades, or exposing awful business practices and customer experiences, there are all kinds of videos on TikTok where people are captured committing some unsavory acts.
HollywoodLife

‘Scream 2’s Rebecca Gayheart, 51, Slays In Plunging Animal Print Swimsuit On Mexican Vacay: Photo

Scream 2 actress Rebecca Gayheart is heating up winter in a sexy cheetah print bathing suit with a plunging neckline while vacationing in Mexico! The 51-year-old mother of two looked youthful as she smiled in a poolside photoshoot, which had her dipping her toes in the water and squirting the camera with a water gun. Rebecca’s long, honey brown hair was styled in soft curls and she accessorized with several rings, a silver necklace, a watch, and black shades she wore on her head.
GEORGIA STATE
OK! Magazine

Madonna Lets Loose With Her Kids As Haters Beg Queen Of Pop To Cancel World Tour: 'It Would Be A Huge Flop'

Madonna and her children may have showcased their groovy moves in a recent social media video, but can the Queen of Pop bring the heat to her rumored 2023 world tour later this year?On Saturday, January 7, the "Material Girl" singer took to Instagram to share a sweet video compilation of her kids Rocco Ritchie 22, David Banda, 17, Mercy James, 16, and twins Estere and Stelle Ciccone, 10, dancing the night away with their mom during their trip to Africa."Dancing under the full moon with the Masai and good music 🐘🇰🇪♥️🇰🇪💚🦓," Madonna captioned the memorable moment, which occurred just...
Creative Bloq

AI house party images are freaking people out

We can all spot a photo created by AI, right? We like to think so at least. While the latest series of photos showing a fake house party full of people who don't exist doesn't exactly challenge that assumption, it might make you do a double take. A Twitter user...
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Rapper Reportedly Missing

Famed rapper Theophilus London, who has had collaborations with the likes of Kanye "Ye" West, is reportedly missing, according to London's representatives. London, originally from Trinidad and Tobago, has reportedly not been heard from since July, with friends and family growing more concerned by the lack of communication. His family filed a missing persons report with the Los Angeles Police Department earlier this week, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
LOS ANGELES, CA
womansday.com

See Katie Holmes Drop Jaws While Wearing a Show-Stopping Old Hollywood Dress

Folks, Katie Holmes doesn't miss with her fashion choices. Back in September 2018, the former Dawson's Creek star had everyone's jaws on the floor when she stepped out for the New York Collection by Harry Winston event at the Rainbow Room. The actress strutted New York City's streets in a red cocktail dress featuring a V-neckline and hung off the shoulders. The sleeves also had a cape-like look to them, giving a modern twist to the retro outfit.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
168K+
Followers
74K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy