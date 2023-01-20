Olivia Dunne reveals police got involved with ‘concerning’ social media incident with fan

Olivia Dunne is still wrapping her head around the attention she receives, especially after an incident involving police.

During an interview on “The Today Show” Friday, the 20-year-old LSU gymnast expressed worry about some people that reach out to her on social media, and said the school went to police over an incident that took place last year.

Dunne did not disclose further details about the matter. The social media influencer has nearly 10 million followers across Instagram, Twitter and TikTok, and earns seven figures in brand deals and NIL.

For those who may suggest that her content — which includes gymnastics photos, dance videos and bikini snaps — is to blame, Dunne said: “As a woman, you are not responsible for how a man looks at you and objectifies you. That’s not a woman’s responsibility.”

Dunne told “Today” that her massive social media following has generated threatening comments.

“There are some people, occasionally that do reach out and it is a bit concerning,” Dunne said.

The New Jersey native, who is a junior on a four-year athletic scholarship at LSU, made headlines earlier this month when a massive crowd of screaming male fans showed up at the Tigers’ season opener against Utah in Salt Lake City.

“In the past I have had some of my supporters come out to the meets and watch and cheer for LSU, but that was insane. It really was,” Dunne said from the Tigers’ training facility, where the gymnast was in a walking boot. She’s been sidelined with an injury to start the season.

The scene outside of the Jon M. Huntsman Center Salt Lake City was “so scary and disturbing,” according to former Olympic gymnast Samantha Peszek, who posted a video of Dunne’s fans chanting her name.

There was a line of teenage boys asking about Dunne’s whereabouts, with some holding signs asking the gymnast for photos and follows on social media.

The fan attention sparked a police presence at the gymnastics meet, which led to LSU implementing new security measures.

“They gave us some new rules for us athletes just to keep us safe, to not go into the stands after meets, and we have a new security person that travels with us,” Dunne said.

Following the LSU-Utah meet, Dunne addressed the behavior from fans in a tweet asking supporters to “be respectful of the other gymnasts and the gymnastics community.”

Dunne said she is “very grateful” to be making seven figures as a college student. In October, she topped the On3 Sports list of female NIL moneymakers, which estimated her value at $2.3 million .

Dunne signed with WME Sports for representation in August 2021 and has deals with a number of brands, including Vuori clothing, College GameDay, GrubHub, Madden/EA Sports and American Eagle.