Want to Schedule Your Personal and Company Page Posts on LinkedIn?

Did you know that you can schedule posts on LinkedIn ? You can schedule posts on your personal profile, and the company page schedule feature is coming.

Are you a job seeker? Read to the end for a job seeker tip about company pages!

On your personal profile, you cannot schedule events, group posts, jobs, multi-photos, polls, reshares, or services at this time.

Want to know how to schedule personal posts? Here are the step-by-step instructions for the desktop.

Click Home Click Start a post In the bottom right corner, click the clock icon Choose the date and time of your post (1 hr to 3 months out from the current time, rounded to the nearest interval) Click Next Type your post content Click Schedule See the confirmation

Do you need to change the posting time? Go back, follow steps 1-3 above, and then view all scheduled posts. Change the time and save.

You can also hit the trash can if you want to delete the post, but you will not be able to recover it once deleted.

Need to change the content and edit the post? You will have to start all over again. So, consider doing a post preview to see if the content details are correct before you hit schedule.

If you want to schedule a post for a LinkedIn company page , it can only be done on a desktop IF it’s been rolled out to you as a super or content admin on the page.

You will not be able to schedule events, first-party newsletters or articles, jobs, multi-photos, polls, reshares, or services on the company page.

Want to know how to schedule company page posts? Here are the step-by-step instructions for the desktop (if you have this feature available).

Access your company page as a pager super or content admin Click Start a post In the bottom right corner, click the clock icon Choose the date and time of your post (the time is based on your location and scheduled 1 hr to 3 months out from the current time) Continue to create the post Click Schedule

I can’t wait to have the scheduling feature available for company page posts!

Here are four company pages with missions near and dear to my heart, so give them a follow!

We post a lot of online career education and networking events on the 501(c)3 nonprofit Great Careers Groups ’ company page. Learn and network with us! Follow #GreatCareersPHL too!

If you are in the chemical, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, life sciences, and allied industries, follow the nonprofit ChemPharma company page and the hashtag #chempharma

If you are a veteran organization in the Delaware Valley or support veterans in the Delaware Valley, follow the DVVC company page and the #dvvcorg hashtag.

The Thought Leadership Branding Club is another company page to follow for upcoming social audio events on Clubhouse, Twitter Spaces, LinkedIn Audio, and more! Follow #TLBClub

One thinks of company pages for solopreneurs, small businesses, companies, institutions, and nonprofits.

But what if you are a job seeker? Could you have a company page to fill in the gap to have a “to present” job?

YES! Why not?

Join me for a presentation on How to Gain Customers with a LinkedIn Company Page, even if you are a job seeker.

Can’t make it on Feb 7th at 11:30 AM ET at Bucks County SCORE? Then search on my Google doc for a repeat presentation scheduled in 2023 ! See ya online!

In case you missed it, last week's article was Need a Post Idea for LinkedIn? Share Your MLK Day Activities!

NEXT STEPS



Join as a member at https://greatcareers.org/membership of the #1 business networking association on the Philadelphia Business Journal's Book of Lists three years in a row!

Register on the events page for these upcoming online events.





___________________________________________________________

