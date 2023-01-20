ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DELCO.Today

Want to Schedule Your Personal and Company Page Posts on LinkedIn?

DELCO.Today
DELCO.Today
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ih2eH_0kLSYaHm00
Photo byiStock.

Did you know that you can schedule posts on LinkedIn? You can schedule posts on your personal profile, and the company page schedule feature is coming.

Are you a job seeker? Read to the end for a job seeker tip about company pages!

On your personal profile, you cannot schedule events, group posts, jobs, multi-photos, polls, reshares, or services at this time.

Want to know how to schedule personal posts? Here are the step-by-step instructions for the desktop.

  1. Click Home
  2. Click Start a post
  3. In the bottom right corner, click the clock icon
  4. Choose the date and time of your post (1 hr to 3 months out from the current time, rounded to the nearest interval)
  5. Click Next
  6. Type your post content
  7. Click Schedule
  8. See the confirmation

Do you need to change the posting time? Go back, follow steps 1-3 above, and then view all scheduled posts. Change the time and save.

You can also hit the trash can if you want to delete the post, but you will not be able to recover it once deleted.

Need to change the content and edit the post? You will have to start all over again. So, consider doing a post preview to see if the content details are correct before you hit schedule.

If you want to schedule a post for a LinkedIn company page, it can only be done on a desktop IF it’s been rolled out to you as a super or content admin on the page.

You will not be able to schedule events, first-party newsletters or articles, jobs, multi-photos, polls, reshares, or services on the company page.

Want to know how to schedule company page posts? Here are the step-by-step instructions for the desktop (if you have this feature available).

  1. Access your company page as a pager super or content admin
  2. Click Start a post
  3. In the bottom right corner, click the clock icon
  4. Choose the date and time of your post (the time is based on your location and scheduled 1 hr to 3 months out from the current time)
  5. Continue to create the post
  6. Click Schedule

I can’t wait to have the scheduling feature available for company page posts!

Here are four company pages with missions near and dear to my heart, so give them a follow!

We post a lot of online career education and networking events on the 501(c)3 nonprofit Great Careers Groups’ company page. Learn and network with us! Follow #GreatCareersPHL too!

If you are in the chemical, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, life sciences, and allied industries, follow the nonprofit ChemPharma company page and the hashtag #chempharma

If you are a veteran organization in the Delaware Valley or support veterans in the Delaware Valley, follow the DVVC company page and the #dvvcorg hashtag.

The Thought Leadership Branding Club is another company page to follow for upcoming social audio events on Clubhouse, Twitter Spaces, LinkedIn Audio, and more! Follow #TLBClub

One thinks of company pages for solopreneurs, small businesses, companies, institutions, and nonprofits.

But what if you are a job seeker? Could you have a company page to fill in the gap to have a “to present” job?

YES! Why not?

Join me for a presentation on How to Gain Customers with a LinkedIn Company Page, even if you are a job seeker. 

Can’t make it on Feb 7th at 11:30 AM ET at Bucks County SCORE? Then search on my Google doc for a repeat presentation scheduled in 2023! See ya online!

In case you missed it, last week’s article was Need a Post Idea for LinkedIn? Share Your MLK Day Activities!

NEXT STEPS

___________________________________________________________

WEEKLY EVENTS

  • Fri Jan 20 – Interviewing Techniques
  • Sat Jan 21 – LinkedIn Part 2 of 3
  • Tues Jan 24 – Discover the 4 Pillars of Career Satisfaction to Land a Job You Love
  • Tues Jan 24 – Business Executives Networking Group (BENG)
  • Wed Jan 25 – PowerThinking: Rejuvenating Your Amazing Mind Weekly Resilience Building Call-In
  • Wed Jan 25 – Research for Targeting Your Job Search
  • Thurs Jan 26 – Career Success Group Job Seeker Accountability & Networking
  • Thurs Jan 26 – How to Analyze Your Headline for LinkedIn, Emails, and Blogs
  • Fri Jan 27 – Great Careers Groups Interview with Integrate for Good Facebook Live
  • Mon Jan 30 – Career Success Group Job Seeker Accountability & Networking
  • Mon Jan 30 – Princeton Community Works Nonprofit Conference

Comments / 0

Related
DELCO.Today

New Life for a Closed Center City Wawa, as a Wawa Tech Hub

Wawa will replace one of its Center City stores at 19th and Market streets with a Wawa tech hub, according to CEO Chris Gheysens. Gheysens said the site will be a venue to bring startups together in a “Wawa real-life environment” to explore tech solutions for the Delaware County company and provide tech training for young workers, writes Emma Dooling for Philadelphia Business Journal.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
DELCO.Today

Four Questions to Ask Your Potential Boss

While preparing for an interview and tweaking your resume might be the first to come to mind when job-hunting, there are other things to consider. One of the tasks that some people neglect is knowing the right questions to ask their potential employers. Here are the top four questions to ask future bosses when job hunting, according to GoBankingRates.com.
DELCO.Today

King of Prussia’s Qlik Details Data Trends to Help Businesses Thrive in 2023

Whether inflation, global conflict or supply chain disruption, 2022 was full of significant events that have fundamentally impacted the business landscape. The undercurrent is an accelerating de-globalization process. But this isn’t just geo-political in nature; the re-distribution of power and fragmentation of data are inextricably linked. As a result,...
DELCO.Today

Radnor Investment Advisor Hank Smith Predicts Very Mild Recession

So with everyone speculating about a recession in our future, what are the financial experts actually telling their clients about the financial climate for 2023?. Hank Smith, head of investment strategy for Haverford Trust Company in Radnor, offered his advice at a Philadelphia Business Journal Economic Forecast event Thursday, writes Jeff Blumenthal for Philadelphia Business Journal.
RADNOR TOWNSHIP, PA
DELCO.Today

In 2017, Drexelbrook Announced Plans for a Holiday Inn

Drexel Hill’s legacy convention center is there to stay, and it’s welcoming a whole new segment of potential customers to stay too — in its brand new Holiday Inn & Suites coming early next year, according to a Philadelphia Business Journal report by Kenneth Hilario. Drexelbrook Associates,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
DELCO.Today

DELCO.Today

Delaware County, PA
13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

DELCO.Today celebrates Delaware County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of DELCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://delco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy