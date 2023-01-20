ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suicide drones attack US base in Syria

By Brad Dress
 3 days ago

Three suicide drones on Friday morning attacked a U.S. base in Syria, leaving two Syrian fighters injured.

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a release that forces at the al-Tanf Garrison shot down two of the drones, but one was able to strike the compound.

No American troops were injured in the attack.

The two fighters injured were members of a U.S. partner force, the Syrian Free Army, according to CENTCOM.

Joe Buccino, a CENTCOM spokesperson, said “attacks of this kind are unacceptable.”

“They place our troops and our partners at risk and jeopardize the fight against ISIS,” Buccino said in a statement.

The al-Tanf Garrison is located in Syria near the border with Iraq and Jordan.

U.S. troops have used the base to launch counterterrorism operations against ISIS and train Syrian opposition fighters since 2016.

In August, another drone strike hit the garrison but did not cause any injuries or damage to the outpost.

Tom#1
3d ago

Our soldiers overseas need the right to protect themselves at all costs. Our government should act on this immediately. too much of this has been going on lately and we need to draw the line. Stand up and protect those who are fighting for our freedoms.

snow mountains
3d ago

Thank Obama for giving Iran all that money to make these drones and by the way when is our government going to stop covering for Obamas and try them for treason with sloppy Joe Biden

Light Speed
3d ago

Why do we have a military base in Syria when our borders are hemorrhaging illegals and the Cartel has made their appearance recently in California??

