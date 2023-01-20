ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

CHP Pursuit Ends in Standoff with Suspect Throwing Flames from Vehicle

By Key News Network
Key News Network
Key News Network
 3 days ago

Alhambra, Los Angeles County, CA: A man was in custody early Friday morning after leading the California Highway Patrol on a wild pursuit that started in Hollywood on the 101 southbound with the suspect driving a vehicle in reverse on the freeway.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TUjzZ_0kLSYSAq00
Zak Holman / KNN

CHP received a call at approximately 2:45 a.m. for a wrong way driver. CHP located the vehicle heading southbound near Hollywood Boulevard.

The suspect impacted a CHP vehicle and changed direction to continue driving forward.

The suspect then led officers on a chase which terminated at the 10 Freeway and Atlantic where officers used beanbag rounds in an attempt to gain access into the suspect’s vehicle.

The suspect fired flames from the driver seat with an aerosol can during the brief standoff.

He finally exited the vehicle with his hands up and his back to the officers when suddenly he took off running, heading across the freeway to the Atlantic off-ramp where he was taken into custody.

Zak Holman, Video Journalist / KNN

© 2023 Key News Network

Comments / 1

Related
Key News Network

1 Injured in Single-Vehicle Fiery Crash into Light Pole

Montebello, Los Angeles County, CA: A vehicle struck a light pole early Sunday morning igniting an engine fire and briefly trapping one person. Montebello Police and fire department received a call for a traffic collision around 3:17 a.m., Jan. 22, on the 1600 block of West Whittier Boulevard in the city of Montebello.
MONTEBELLO, CA
KTLA

Man found dead on South Gate road, police investigating

Police are investigating after a man was found dead on a South Gate street on Saturday. The victim is a Hispanic man, but his identity has not been released by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to the intersection of State Street and Illinois Avenue on reports of gunshots heard in the area […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Motorist dies after driving off freeway embankment

LOS ANGELES – A motorist was killed Sunday when his vehicle drove off a freeway embankment on the Harbor (110) Freeway in the Harbor Gateway community of Los Angeles, authorities said. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 7:03 a.m. to the northbound freeway, south of Redondo Beach Boulevard, where...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Killed on State Highway in Pomona Identified

A 36-year-old man who was killed when the vehicle he was driving hit the center divider before crashing on State Route 71 in Pomona was identified Saturday. John Potter II was identified by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office as the victim of the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
POMONA, CA
goldrushcam.com

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Release Photo of Homicide Suspect That Was Involved in Shooting and Killing of Ten People in Monterey Park

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials report the shooter is dead. The man responsible for the deadly shooting identified as 72-year-old Hemet resident Huu Can Tran. January 22, 2023 - Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials report on Saturday January 21, 2023 at 10:22 PM the suspect male/adult/Asian pictured...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
KRON4

Timeline of Monterey Park shooter manhunt

(KRON) — After a mass shooting that killed 10 people and injured ten others at a local dance studio while Lunar New Year celebrations were taking place in Monterey Park, officials established a manhunt to search for the potential suspect involved. Authorities also confirmed that a second shooting took...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
Key News Network

Saugus Shooting Victim Airlifted to Hospital

Saugus, Santa Clarita, CA: One man was shot at least twice at Bee Canyon Ranch on the 35700 block of San Francisquito Canyon Road in north Saugus Saturday afternoon. A 911 caller reported the shooting shortly before 1:53 p.m., Jan. 21, and said someone had been shot several times. Santa...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Long Beach Post

2 injured, 1 in critical condition following gunfight at Silverado Park, police say

Police say the victims were at the basketball courts on the south side of Silverado Park sometime around 1:51 p.m. when they were shot during a gunfight between someone driving by and an unidentified person who was also at the courts. The post 2 injured, 1 in critical condition following gunfight at Silverado Park, police say appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LONG BEACH, CA
mynewsla.com

One Killed in Freeway Crash in Pomona

A man was killed Friday when the vehicle he was driving hit the center divider before crashing on State Route 71 in Pomona. The crash was reported at 3:31 a.m. and California Highway Patrol officers responded to the state route and Holt Avenue south of the San Bernardino (10) Freeway where they found the victim in one of the freeway lanes, CHP Officer Patrick Kimball told City News Service.
POMONA, CA
Westmont Community News

Police Searching For Duo Who Stole Nearly A Dozen Vacuums In An Armed Robbery At A Costco Near Glendale

Authorities are continuing to search for an armed duo who targeted and robbed nearly a dozen vacuums from a Costco near Glendale Saturday evening. It all broke out when LAPD Northeast officer's responded to reports of a man who committed an armed robbery at Costco on the 2900 blk of Loz Feliz blvd in the Atwater neighborhood of Los Angeles around 6:08pm.
GLENDALE, CA
Key News Network

Key News Network

Los Angeles, CA
31K+
Followers
1K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Factual. Breaking. News

 http://keynews.tv

Comments / 0

Community Policy