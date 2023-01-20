CHP Pursuit Ends in Standoff with Suspect Throwing Flames from Vehicle

Alhambra, Los Angeles County, CA: A man was in custody early Friday morning after leading the California Highway Patrol on a wild pursuit that started in Hollywood on the 101 southbound with the suspect driving a vehicle in reverse on the freeway.

CHP received a call at approximately 2:45 a.m. for a wrong way driver. CHP located the vehicle heading southbound near Hollywood Boulevard.

The suspect impacted a CHP vehicle and changed direction to continue driving forward.

The suspect then led officers on a chase which terminated at the 10 Freeway and Atlantic where officers used beanbag rounds in an attempt to gain access into the suspect’s vehicle.

The suspect fired flames from the driver seat with an aerosol can during the brief standoff.

He finally exited the vehicle with his hands up and his back to the officers when suddenly he took off running, heading across the freeway to the Atlantic off-ramp where he was taken into custody.

