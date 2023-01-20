ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Vikings' Akayleb Evans says he's been battling 'mental demons'

By Joe Nelson
Bring Me The Sports
Bring Me The Sports
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cySNB_0kLSYQPO00

The 23-year-old is getting off of social media to focus on his mental health this offseason.

Sports can be larger than life but all the fame and money in the world can't stop a person from having to face difficulties on life's road.

Akayleb Evans, a cornerback for the Minnesota Vikings, is the latest example of a professional athlete being vulnerable in front of the world as he addressed the mental and physical struggles he's been battling during his rookie season in the NFL.

"I've been dealing with a lot mentally on and off the field while still trying to be the fun loving guy that most know I once was. I'm in a period of my life where meaningful relationships I've had for years have been lost while also dealing with injuries in football when I'm just trying to be the best version of myself professionally in the sport that I love," Evans wrote in a social media post Thursday night.

Evans suffered three concussions during his rookie season with the Vikings and last played in Minnesota's Week 13 win over the New York Jets.

"Like most people in this type of situation, this has had me fighting my own mental demons while still putting a smile on my face for others. I know I will be alright in the long run but I need to get off social media to help that in the meantime," Evans continued. "Surrounding myself with those who love me will be the key to improvement. Time to invest in my mental as much as I do my physical."

Evans suffered concussions Oct. 9 against the Bears, Nov. 13 in Buffalo and Dec. 4 against the Jets. He finished the season on injured reserve.

“I feel like I have a bright future, and you get only one brain, so you got to protect it," Evans said earlier this week, according to the Pioneer Press .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Lawrence Taylor's Announcement

The New York Giants were playing so poorly on Saturday night, Lawrence Taylor almost came out of retirement. The Hall of Fame pass rusher announced on Saturday evening that he was about to put his pads on. New York was crushed by Philadelphia in the Divisional Round of the NFC Playoffs. "Bout to ...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Yardbarker

Josh Allen Has Words For Stefon Diggs After WR Throws Tantrum After Playoff Loss (+Video)

Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs weren’t on the same page Sunday. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills experienced tense emotional moments Sunday. The Buffalo Bills’ offense didn’t show up in their Divisional Round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense scored just ten points in the 27-10 blowout at home. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was caught by CBS television cameras getting upset with Allen late in the game Sunday.
BUFFALO, NY
ClutchPoints

Josh Allen’s girlfriend Brittany Williams

Josh Allen is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. The Buffalo Bills star did not have some grand story entering the NFL. He would have to go through a community college and then the University of Wyoming to get to the league. However, ever since his breakout season in 2020, he has turned […] The post Josh Allen’s girlfriend Brittany Williams appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CALIFORNIA STATE
VikingsTerritory

Former Vikings QB Reignites Beef with Kirk Cousins

One quarterback in the NFL earns exactly $35 million per season, and that is Kirk Cousins of the Minnesota Vikings. Other quarterbacks, of course, earn more and less, but Cousins is the one NFLer to make an average of $35 million annually. So, when former Vikings quarterback Sage Rosenfels tweeted...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Larry Brown Sports

WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu announces engagement to Raiders player boyfriend

Sabrina Ionescu had some exciting personal news to share this week. Ionescu, who stars for the WNBA’s New York Liberty, announced Saturday over Instagram that she is engaged to her boyfriend Hroniss Grasu. She shared some awesome pictures of Grasu proposing to her. Take a look. View this post on Instagram A post shared by... The post WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu announces engagement to Raiders player boyfriend appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
ILLINOIS STATE
purplePTSD.com

Vikings Request Interview with Highly Touted DC Candidate

Earlier this week, the Minnesota Vikings officially made the announcement that defensive coordinator Ed Donatell would not be returning to the team in 2023. Now, they’ve begun the process of replacing Donatell, and while there are a number of intriguing candidates, the Vikings have made their first official interview request this weekend. That request goes to a very popular candidate: Brian Flores.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to horrible Giants news

The New York Giants made quite a turnaround this year. After posting just a 4-13 record last season, the team bounced back this year with a 9-7-1 record to make the playoffs, and then beat the Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. But it could be difficult to replicate that success Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible Giants news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
atozsports.com

Minnesota Vikings could look at second chance to acquire star

The Minnesota Vikings fielded the fifth best passing offense in the league in 2022. Largely in part due to the record setting play from All-Pro WR Justin Jefferson. Now it looks like Jefferson and Vikings reps are going to begin negotiating a contract negotiation, now that he’s eligible for one after finishing his third season. Likely ending up with Jefferson as the highest paid receiver in the league.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The Sports

Bring Me The Sports

Minneapolis, MN
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Bring Me The Sports reports Minnesota sports news, analysis, transactions, player updates, injury reports, coaches news, and complete coverage of Vikings, Twins, Timberwolves, Wild, Lynx, Gophers, Minnesota United, and Whitecaps.

 https://www.si.com/fannation/bringmethesports/

Comments / 0

Community Policy