Cowboys legend Charles Haley on the team's playoff dreams, 49ers matchup

By CBS DFW Staff
 3 days ago

Cowboys legend Charles Haley on the team's playoff dreams, 49ers matchup 13:51

Keith Russell sat down with Cowboys legend and Hall of Famer Charles Haley to talk about the team's playoff dreams and their upcoming game against the San Francisco 49ers.

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

