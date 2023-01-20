Read full article on original website
Joe Rogan destroys Paddy Pimblett: “I don’t like when someone gets by just because they’re famous”
Joe Rogan had the pleasure of watching UFC 282 cage side, on hand to do commentary and octagon interviews. Paddy Pimblett was featured in the co-main event against Jared Gordon and won a contested decision victory – to the dismay of Rogan and many viewers at home. Rogan was...
Pros react after Brandon Moreno defeats Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 283
Tonight’s UFC 283 event was co-headlined by a flyweight title fight featuring Deiveson Figueiredo taking on Brandon Moreno. The bout marked the fourth consecutive time that Figueiredo and Moreno had collided inside of the Octagon. The pair had gone 1-1-1 over their past three battles, with ‘The God of War‘ winning their most recent contest by unanimous decision.
Dave Bautista Covered Up Manny Pacquiao Tattoo When Boxer Made Homophobic Comments
Dave Bautista isn’t tolerant of people who are homophobic. The Glass Onion actor told GQ that he had to cover up a tattoo after a former friend made derogatory remarks about the LGBTQIA+ community. The 53-year-old described how the tattoo was a logo for Manny Pacquiao’s team, though Bautista didn’t mention him by name.
Andrew Tate is feuding with Logan Paul from lockup: 'Even in Romanian Prison they talk about Logan Paul being a scammer'
Tate and Paul have been embroiled in a long-standing feud. This week, the two beefed on Twitter again, exchanging barbs about the Matrix.
Ricochet Gets Engaged to Fellow WWE Personality
Ricochet is about to be a married man. The WWE Superstar announced on social media this week that he is engaged to fellow WWE personality Samantha Irvin. The engagement happened at the Luxor in Las Vegas as they were celebrating Irvin's birthday, according to the New York Post. "She said...
UFC 283 results: Jessica Andrade lights up Lauren Murphy in dominant decision victory
RIO DE JANEIRO – Former UFC strawweight champion Jessica Andrade put on an absolute clinic in her home country. Andrade (24-9 MMA, 15-7 UFC) picked off Lauren Murphy seemingly at every turn in their bout at UFC 283, leading to final scorecards that saw a total of five 10-8 scores issued between the three official judges. The women’s flyweight bout was part of the UFC 283 main card at Jeunesse Arena.
‘Glover is all heart’ - Twitter reacts to Glover Teixeira surviving Jamahal Hill’s blood-soaked UFC 283 onslaught
Glover Teixeira showed the true grit and determination of a champion, but in the end, Jamahal Hill was just too much for him at UFC 283 last night (Jan. 21, 2023) in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil (watch highlights). Hill battered Teixeira for five hard rounds and occasionally fended off the...
Neuroscientist feels slap fighter Chris Kennedy “may never be the same” following brutal KO in Power Slap
One American neuroscientist wonders if a Power Slap League competitor will ever be the same following a devastating KO loss. A lot has been made about Dana White’s Power Slap League series. Aside from the controversy surrounding UFC President Dana White not facing repercussions, at least publicly, for slapping his wife on New Year’s Eve in Mexico, many have called into question the safety and legitimacy of slap fighting as a sport.
“You have got to be kidding me” Stephen A. Smith fires back at critiques over his Rihanna-Beyonce remark being blown out of proportion
The NFL is more than just Football, especially when teams compete in the Super Bowl. The “Half-Time” show of the Super Bowl is no less than any grand concert- the biggest of the celebrities perform in the event giving fans the best entertainment possible. Over the years, stars...
UFC 283: Glover Teixeira vs Jamahal Hill Purse, Payouts, Salaries: How Much Will the Fighters Make?
Glover Teixeira is one of the most revered fighters at the UFC, as the Brazilian has been fighting for the promotion for more than 20 years now. The 43-year-old has achieved the highest feat at UFC 267 by defeating Jan Blachowicz, which earned him the UFC light heavyweight title at the age of 40, but Teixeira lost the title in the very next bout against Jiri Prochazka.
Floyd Mayweather made Canelo’s entire DAZN deal in 28 minutes
Floyd Mayweather is still boxing’s biggest earner of all time. In fact, he made Canelo’s entire DAZN contract in less than half an hour. Mayweather took a phone call interview around the time of the announcement as an opportunity to take a dig. Floyd told the former Pound...
UFC 283: Twitter reacts to Glover Teixeira retiring following loss to Jamahal Hill
See fight fans pay tribute to Glover Teixeira following his retirement announcement in his UFC 283 post-fight interview. Even in his 40s, Glover Teixeira was still one of the best to fight in the UFC Octagon, able to hold his own with the rest of the best of them. Alas,...
Ex-UFC employees claim Dana White’s ‘secret sauce’ saved him from wife slap repercussions
The “Teflon Don” has nothing on “Teflon Dana.”. Just 2.5 weeks after Dana White was caught on film slapping his wife at a nightclub, TBS went ahead with the debut airing of his controversial Power Slap league. White somehow overcame the terrible optics and even worse search engine entanglements that came with the two slap events.
UFC 283 video: Charles Oliveira nearly mauled by wild fans at mall in Rio de Janeiro
Former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira isn’t competing this weekend at UFC 283 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, but he still made an impact this week when a hoard of wild Brazilian fans chased him down inside a local mall. LIVE! Watch UFC 283 PPV On ESPN+ Here!. UFC’s...
Islam Makhachev opens up on Khabib Nurmagomedov’s MMA exit: “I’ve fought without him a couple of times”
Islam Makhachev has shared his feelings on Khabib Nurmagomedov’s exit from mixed martial arts. Following his retirement from competition, Nurmagomedov remained heavily involved in the world of MMA, taking over the coaching role of his late father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov. Since transitioning into a coaching role, Nurmagomedov has steered Makhachev...
UFC 283: Brandon Moreno rushed from arena as angry fans throw food and plastic cups at him
Brandon Moreno was rushed out of the UFC 283 arena after beating Brazillian Deiveson Figueiredo in Rio de Janeiro."Oh my god," ESPN commentators can be heard exclaiming as the Mexican flyweight fled the angry fans while escorted by security. The 29-year-old champion won by TKO after Figueiredo was unable to open his eye, prompting doctors to call off the fight. The MMA fighter reclaimed the title he has held two times before in his triumphant fight on the night of Saturday, 21 January. Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Chris Eubank Jr says Liam Smith ‘embarrassed himself’ in controversial press conferenceLiverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says draw with Chelsea was a ‘little step’Graham Potter takes 'glass half full' view on Chelsea's draw with Liverpool
UFC 283 Results: Ihor Potieria stops Shogun Rua in Round 1 (Video)
A light heavyweight contest between Ihor Potieria and Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua served as the featured prelim of tonight’s UFC 283 event. Rua (27-13-1 MMA) will enter his final mixed martial arts fight looking to rebound, this after suffering losses to Ovince Saint Preux and Paul Craig in his most recent efforts. ‘Shogun’ earned his most recent win in July of 2020, when he defeated Antonio Rogerio Nogueira by split decision.
Cody Stamann claims he’ll need ‘Private escort’ after UFC 283 due to ‘hostile situation’ at Brazil
Beaches, Heat, Samba, and Aggressive Fans, all the usual suspects are present to announce UFC’s return to South America. The Rio card will feature many Brazilian fighters New and Old, experienced or debuting. The fans also tend to get a little too “Passionate” from time to time and Cody Stamann is well aware of this fact.
‘Pure exploitation’: Dana White’s Power Slap League slammed by neurologists
Dana White’s Power Slap League has been slammed as “pure exploitation” after clips from the controversial competition went viral on social media.The UFC president has helped launch the controversial TV show, where competitors take turns to slap their opponents in the face with open-palms, but its release this week has been met with criticism from fans and neurologists.Competitors are not allowed to flinch when receiving a slap - leading to claims that they are defenceless. White has called the competition, which has been licensed by the Nevada State Athletic Commission, as “the ultimate test of toughness.”But neurologist Chris Nowinski, who...
Watch: Jake Paul Starts First Day of Jiu-Jitsu Training Ahead of MMA Debut
Jake Paul shared photos and videos of his first-ever jiu-jitsu training session. “The Problem Child” is being challenged by a wide array of MMA superstars ahead of his debut. As combat sports fans hold their breath for his highly-anticipated pro MMA debut, Jake Paul, meanwhile, wants to ensure he’s...
